Update for January 25, 2023: West pledges main battle tanks to Ukraine

– Western media reports resignation of several high-level Ukrainian officials;

– The US and Germany have pledged the M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 main battle tanks;

– Western military experts explain that Western main battle tanks require large logistical support, years of training for a foreign army to adopt them, and have intense maintenance requirements;

– ATACMS exist in much small numbers;

– Ukraine admits Russia has adapted to HIMARS GMLRS rockets, making it likely that Russia will adapt to ATACMS;

– Conversely, Russia has effectively forced Ukraine’s rear areas into neighboring countries with its missile forces;

– The US has announced increase artillery shell production to 90k shells/month in 2 years a month, roughly half of what Ukraine uses in 15 days;

– As the US wages proxy war in Ukraine against Russia, it does so in Myanmar against China;

– US-backed opposition is using terrorism to impede elections in Myanmar;

