Russia in Africa: The Multipolar World is Becoming More Consolidated

Supporters of interim Malian President Assimi Goïta wave Russian flags during a pro-junta and pro-Russia rally in Bamako, Mali, on May 13.

Nearly nine thousand kilometers separate Russia from the African continent; but despite the distances, Moscow’s presence in Africa is becoming stronger and stronger in contrast to the weakening and growing animosity towards Paris and Brussels, in a geographical area where historically they had an influence due to their colonizing past.

It should be noted that international relations are built and consolidated over the years, based on long-term strategies. The Russian Federation is a clear example of the latter. Since the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Republics, the Kremlin has been working to redefine new relations in different areas, in other geographical spaces.

In the African context, Russia began to exploit the efficiency of its war industry, strengthened during the Soviet era, supplying mainly armaments and of course military technical assistance to many countries that were beginning to leave the European colonizing orbit. A determining factor in Russia-Africa relations is also Moscow’s position of non-interference in internal affairs and open support for autonomy in the political-institutional definition of African contexts. Moscow is currently reaping the fruits, as events are unfolding with the conflict in Ukraine and the necessary realignment of Africa in the international context.

Russia-Africa Summit 2023

The heads of delegations attending the 2020 Russia-Africa Summit pose for photographs.

In July 2023, the Second Russia-Africa Summit is scheduled to be held, which will be attended by delegates from 54 countries of the African continent. In November 2019, the First Summit was held in the Russian city of Sochi at which 92 agreements were signed that go beyond the military sphere, and also took into account the economic and energy areas; reaching a total value of 1,004 trillion rubles, which corresponds to about 12.5 billion dollars. The projects in the extractive energy sector include agreements with large Russian corporations such as Rosatom, Rosneft, Lukoil and Gazprom.

In 2022 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made an official tour of Africa in June and July, during which he reiterated the importance of expanding mutual trade and investment ties, facilitating the respective economic players’ access to markets and participation in large-scale infrastructure projects. On that occasion Lavrov stated “it is in the interest of our peoples to work together to preserve and expand mutually beneficial trade and investment ties under these new conditions. It is important to facilitate mutual access of Russian and African economic operators to each other’s markets and encourage their participation in large-scale infrastructure projects. The signed agreements and the results will be consolidated at the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit.”

Map of some Russian investments in Africa

In North Africa, the Kremlin is inextricably linked to Algeria being a historical partner of Moscow for military and economic cooperation, recently renewed by oil extraction agreements between state-owned Gazprom, Transneft and Stroytransgaz with their Algerian counterpart Sonatrach.

In Libya, Russia is present not only militarily, but also economically, and precisely in the oil and gas extraction sectors with the state-owned companies Transneft, itself located in Morocco, and Gazpromneft, linked to the production of lubricants.

In Egypt, a former Russian ally, the private company Lukoil, together with the public companies Zarubehzneft and Rosneft, are involved in oil extraction. Moreover, in 2015, Al Sisi and Putin strengthened their mutual understanding on military cooperation in the fight against Al Qaeda groups in Sinai, defining agreements for the sale of weapons worth almost $3 billion, the construction of an industrial zone in the Suez Canal, as well as Egypt’s first Nuclear Power Plant in Dabaa.

In Southern Africa Moscow has secured its presence in all the most politically and economically decisive contexts (in the sense of geographical location and resources such as oil, gas and coal, and gold) for the continent, such as Mozambique and the Central African Republic.

In Mozambique, military cooperation with Moscow against the jihadist group of Somali origin Al Shabaab is flanked by a long-term Russian investment in the commercialization of gas, this country being the new energy center of Africa and one of the most important at international level. In addition, the Russian state oil company Rosneft is carrying out offshore oil exploitation projects; in this way the Russian Federation is projecting itself in the Indian Ocean, in direct relation with the large Asian economies, with many of which it is already a commercial partner and regional ally.

In Rwanda, South Sudan and Guinea they have signed agreements with the Russian Geological Research Institute (VSEGEI) to search for carbon reserves, while in Namibia Russian projects to extract uranium, gold, diamonds and iron ore continue.

Beyond bilateralism

In addition to bilateral engagement, Moscow is working to define its diplomatic-military influence with the African Union, and its economic-trade relations more broadly with the various regional economic institutions. In any case, the volume of trade between Russia and African countries has grown exponentially in recent decades, making Russia one of the main partners of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).

Evidently Moscow’s goal is to create structured and mutually beneficial cooperative ties between Russia and African countries, including the formation of a reliable social and economic infrastructure and solid cooperation in energy and food. We should not lose sight of the fact that all this is part of a more ambitious strategy, which is the construction and consolidation of a multipolar world, which we are finally hopefully beginning to glimpse for the prosperity of our peoples.

Yoselina Guevara López: social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner of the Simón Bolívar 2022 National Journalism Award (Venezuela), special mention Opinion; Aníbal Nazoa 2021 National Journalism Award (Venezuela); I Historical Memory Contest Comandante Feliciano 2022 (El Salvador) Third place.