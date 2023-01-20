US, Allies Send More Weapons to Ukraine in Absence of Real Solution

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for January 20, 2023.

– BBC citing Ukrainian sources admit that Soledar is under Russian control and Bakhmut is facing encirclement;

– The West is increasing the amount of weapons sent to Ukraine including weapon systems entirely inappropriate for Ukrainian forces;

– The latest US military aid package falls far short of even sustaining Ukrainian operations and covering its losses;

– The package includes Stryker armored personnel carriers, adding yet another type of vehicle that needs a separate logistical line and training program for the APC role;

– The West is not sending this hodgepodge of equipment because it thinks it’s the best option but instead because it is the only option.

References:

BBC – Ukraine war: Ukraine admits pulling out of front line town of Soledar: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe…

US Department of Defense – Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Jan. 19, 2023: https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases…

FT – US finalising plans to send nearly 100 Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine: https://www.ft.com/content/d57b3b63-a…

Forbes – The Ukrainian Army Could Form Three New Heavy Brigades With All These Tanks And Fighting Vehicles It’s Getting: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe…

AFP (via France 24) – US ammunition supplies dwindle as Ukraine war drains stockpiles: https://www.france24.com/en/live-news…

Politico – Tanks, no tanks: Scholz holds key to Leopards for Ukraine, but waits for Biden: https://www.politico.eu/article/olaf-…

1945 – Bradley Fighting Vehicle Platoon Leader: Ukraine Can’t Use Them Immediately To Fight Russia: https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/01/b…