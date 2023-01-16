These Latin American Leaders Will Be at Davos

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting opens on Monday at its Switzerland headquarters. The week-long event, dominated by European and NATO leaders alongside the financial elite and representatives of transnational capital, will feature some Latin America-themed sessions and leaders.

Not all Latin American heads of state are welcomed in Davos, namely the main leaders of the ALBA-TCP bloc. In 2020, the WEF invited Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition figure and former National Assembly lawmaker, who today is no longer recognized by his own former key sponsors in Washington.

So who is Klaus Schwab and the gang trying to bring into the fold? Here’s a run down of notable confirmed speakers from Latin America & the Caribbean and the sessions they’ll be a part of.

‘Leadership for Latin America’

The highest-level participants from Latin America and the Caribbean at Davos will come together in a session called ‘Leadership for Latin America’ with speakers President Gustavo Petro (Colombia), President Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), President Rodrigo Chaves Robles (Costa Rica), Vice President Raquel Peña (Dominican Republic), and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad (Brazil).

Description of session on the WEF’s website. Description of session on the WEF’s website.

Peru’s coup regime sends its FM

Despite being in office for just a month, Peru’s defacto Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, will be the sole politician at a session which will feature an oil executive, the president of the Inter-American Development Bank, and a Globo network host (Brazil), among others.

Brazil

Just two weeks after taking office, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, will be representing the government of Brazil alongside Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. Marina is expected to present Brazil’s commitments to environmental preservation. Among them, the restart of the Amazon Fund.

The Amazon

Marina Silva will be joined by Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Maria Susana Muhamad, in a session that will address the question: How to strengthen collaboration and enable the bio-economy of the Amazon to deliver sustainable benefits for people and planet?

In spite of the attendance of a small number of leaders from countries of CELAC, the conference is largely considered irrelevant at best.

The forum has become known as a club where destructive imperialist interests reign and its exclusion of the most important political leaders in the world, including state authorities of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the WEF’s closeness to Bill Gates, big pharma and pro-war interests have been increasingly criticized since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Kawsachun News