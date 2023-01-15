Russian Ministry of Defense Report on Missile Strikes and Military Operations in Ukraine

Summary of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the special military operation in the territory of Ukraine (15.01.2023)

On January 14, 2023, missile strikes were launched against Ukraine’s military control system and associated energy facilities. All designated facilities were hit. The objective of the strike was achieved.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct a special military operation.

In the Kupyansk direction, strikes by army aviation and artillery of the Western Military District hit units of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the AFU in the areas of Dvurechnoye, Sinkovka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselovskoye in the Luhansk People’s Republic. Up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle and two vehicles were destroyed as a result of the fire and decisive actions of the Western Military District units in this direction during the day.

In the Krasno-Limansky direction, artillery fire from units of the Central Military District and strikes by army and air assault aircraft against accumulations of manpower hit units of the 66th, 92nd Mechanized and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of the AFU in the areas of Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Kuzmino of the Luhansk People’s Republic. In addition, artillery strikes and actions by units of the Airborne Troops repulsed an attack by assault groups of the 71st Ukrainian SSU Jaeger Brigade in the area of Chervonaya Dibrova settlement in the Luhansk People’s Republic. As a result of the defeat, the enemy was pushed back to their initial positions. Total losses of the AFU in this direction amounted to more than 115 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks.

In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments in cooperation with units of the Airborne Troops supported by army aviation, rocket troops and artillery of the Southern Military District developed success in the direction of the northern outskirts of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Sol railway station. During the fighting, more than 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed in 24 hours.

On the South Donets direction, artillery and motorized rifle units of the Eastern Military District, as well as marines of the Pacific Fleet, inflicted fire on accumulations of AFU manpower in the areas of Vladimirovka and Ugledar settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Also in the vicinity of the village of Sladkoye, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed. Total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces during the day amounted to 50 servicemen, three pickup trucks and a vehicle.

Operational and tactical aviation, missile troops and artillery of groups of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit an ammunition depot and rocket launcher repair base near the village of Konstantinovka in Donetsk People’s Republic.

Also during the day, 103 AFU artillery units, manpower and military equipment in 123 areas were hit in firing positions. A launcher of the Ukrainian Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near the village of Novoselovka, Zaporizhia region.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare during the day destroyed: US-made M777 artillery system near the settlement of Shlyakhovoye, Kherson region; a D-20 howitzer near the settlement of Krasny Liman, Donetsk People’s Republic; a 2C3 Acacia self-propelled howitzer near the settlement of Umanske, Donetsk People’s Republic; Two Msta-B howitzers near Georgiyevka and Skudnoe settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic; two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers near Gulyaypole settlements of the Zaporozhye region and Shevchenko settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic; a D-30 howitzer near Serebryanka settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station was destroyed near Konstantinovka settlement of Donetsk People’s Republic.

Anti-aircraft defense forces destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Nikolskoye, Donetsk People’s Republic, and Krasnorechenskoye, Luhansk People’s Republic. In addition, eight shells of HIMARS and Uragan multiple rocket launchers were intercepted in the areas of Kremenna, Lisichansk of Luhansk People’s Republic, Vasilievka, Podgornoe and Novomikhailovka of Zaporizhia region.

A total of 372 aircraft, 200 helicopters, 2,882 unmanned aerial vehicles, 401 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,525 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 982 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 3,836 field artillery and mortar guns, and 8,052 special military vehicle vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

Минобороны России