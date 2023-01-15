Latin American and Caribbean Integration from a Sovereign Perspective

Irene Leon



Latin America and the Caribbean have come to propose not only the idea, but an entire architecture of regional integration. This article analyzes their achievements and their renewed possibilities, on the eve of a new CELAC summit.

Regional integration is the most significant project that the region has managed to place in the scenarios of the future, not only because of the strategic perspective of raising a common agenda in the face of the challenges of globalization, but also because it opens up a range of possibilities for the delineation of geopolitical, geoeconomic and socio-cultural initiatives, ascribed to the configurations of a multipolar world, in whose process the region is a relevant link.

In addition to this positioning in the world, however, the backbone of integration is endogenous structuring, to delineate the collective future of historical societies that share their geography.

Integration is a strategic tool, indivisible from the concept of sovereignty, aimed at building the socio-political, economic, ecological and cultural union of the region, through the consensual and participatory creation of proposals for complementarity, cooperation, solidarity and exchanges, in order to strengthen endogenous capacities and promote the region’s participation in a multipolar world. [1]

From this perspective, the integration bodies of the 21st Century [2] have developed a multiplicity of projects to enhance complementarities through consensual agendas on: management of natural resources, energy, security and defense, education, health, knowledge, technologies, cultures and others. Likewise, in times of financial capital domination, they have placed on the stage one of the most challenging proposals, that of a new regional financial architecture.

Regional integration is a proposal with a historical sense, based on a geopolitical perspective, based on the articulation of States to support projects of collective interest. This constitutes a first-order opposition to global capitalism, whose powers strive to organize the world exclusively through geo-economics, based on private interests, in pursuit of the total market, which is a central goal of neoliberalism. Therefore, just by proposing the common good and the primacy of the States as the articulators of integration, the region has already laid the seeds of an alternative.

In the current context, the global de facto powers, such as financial capital, transnational corporations, technological-media conglomerates and the military industrial complex, are striving to establish themselves as an omnipotent power at the top of the world and, hand in hand with technological-digital changes, are promoting the transition to a new model of accumulation. As a prerequisite for the achievement of such a plan, they have proclaimed the obsolescence of the State and do not hesitate to supplant its powers, especially over the management of economic flows, territories and resources.

“Just by proposing the common good and the primacy of the States as the articulators of integration, the region has already laid the seeds of an alternative.”

The shift of power from the State to the private sector is of such magnitude, that the private corporations that operate as spearheads of the renewal of capitalism consider themselves exempt from national and international legislation; in fact, they have their own system of dispute settlement, to channel States that dodge the guidelines of “entrepreneurial freedom” [3]. According to business sources themselves, “Economic privatization […] extracts economic power from nations to corporations. These companies, of a multinational character, obtain the added value that formerly belonged to the nations. […] Finally, the increase in tensions between nations indicates that cooperation is no longer the basis on which relations between countries function.” [4]

Thus, the disjunctive around the centrality of collective interest over private interest is central to the dispute over the approaches, meanings and actors of integration, because whether this has been conceptualized by the dominant powers as a tactical response to the evolution of capitalism or as a device for cohesion in terms of the dispute over markets, in Latin America and the Caribbean of the 21st century, in line with the positioning of progressive and alternative proposals in power [5], integration is emerging as an integral project to promote the region’s self-determination and channel a project for the future, based on shared history.

The sovereign integration mechanisms have outlined an endogenous project, with broad and diversified trade exchanges and relations, attentive to the designs of the common good of the region, while the neoliberal association proposals are articulated through free trade and promote openness for the benefit of private interests and profits. Because of this biased approach, the free trade bodies that were created to counteract the integration process have not been able to and cannot replace an entire regional integration architecture, built on complementarity in the first three decades of this century, although they did hit the process and have managed to temporarily weaken its momentum.

From the perspective of integration as a historical process, marked by a sequence of attempts and ruptures defined by endogenous and international power relations, it is evident that in the context of global capitalism, integration is a strategic proposal with a unique capacity to dispute content in the face of the capitalist project, which pursues the commodification of all the principles of life. Likewise, the recognition of integration as a historical process and project has entailed resignifications and updates of the aspirations of union and independence enunciated by Simón Bolívar. Hugo Chávez, one of the main actors of the integration policy of the XXI Century, emphasized this historical bridge, the idea of process and collective memory, even to outline new perspectives in terms of building a future with affirmation of diversities, ancestral knowledge and plurinationality.

Thus, integration is in dispute. The region is in dispute. Hence the relevance of the agenda for Reactivation and Strengthening announced by CELAC [6]; as well as the dynamization contained in the priorities of the ALBA-TCP Economic Council [7]; and the actions towards the reestablishment of UNASUR [8]. Significant contextual elements, among them the political will expressed by several countries, point to an activation of integration, which is at the same time placed as a priority by geopolitical and structural realities, the elements of which I will outline below.

Brief overview of sovereign integration

Chronologically, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America -ALBA-[9] emerged in 2004 as an anti-systemic alternative, which seeks to leave behind the definitions of capitalist competition to generate a proposal of solidarity and complementarity, with approaches of economic diversity, reciprocity and participatory perspective. In 2006, the Peoples’ Trade Agreement (PTA)[10] was included to give impetus to heterogeneous exchange practices, stemming from the productive and economic diversity existing in the region.

ALBA-TCP is the result of an accumulation of alternatives to neoliberal globalization that have been raised since the 1990s, as well as of the resistance to free trade, especially to the economic, productive and geopolitical relegation brought about by the Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA), a hemispheric plan that the United States tried to implement[11]. For its part, the strategic synthesis of economic and geopolitical alternatives underlying the formulation of a new paradigm of integration, conceived on the basis of self-determination and solidarity, comes from the political capacity and historical commitment of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez; the thesis of the Peoples’ Trade Agreement was, for its part, a contribution of Evo Morales.

The programs promoted by ALBA-TCP in the areas of energy, food, education, culture, technology, health and other areas, set a precedent for the diverse modalities of exchange, with altruistic scopes, which have even included non-member countries and local governments. Among its emblematic achievements are, among others, the eradication of illiteracy in several countries, exchanges related to food sovereignty and, more recently, the program to deal with the impacts of Covid 19 in member countries, with the provision of vaccines, health care and others.

ALBA generated the pioneering proposal of a new financial architecture and a new regional financial institutionality, among whose concretions is the Bank of ALBA (2008) [12], a regional public financial institution of a sovereign and cooperative nature, dedicated to promoting economic integration and fostering the reduction of asymmetries and the strengthening of the region. Also noteworthy is the design of its own international monetary exchange instrument: the Regional Unitary Compensation System (Sucre), a virtual currency issued by the ALBA Bank to facilitate exchange among countries and respond to the need to increase “cooperative advantages”. Along the same lines, we find the Peoples’ Trade Treaty (TCP), an economic mechanism that reconceptualizes trade, including among its principles “complementarity, solidarity and cooperation, so that together we can achieve a dignified life and living well” [13].

This approach marks a milestone in financial matters, not only because it supports cooperation and not profit in international exchanges, but also because its design is that of a public mechanism, with a humanist vocation, at the same time that the Sucre opens possibilities to break with the omnipresence of the US dollar as a monetary reference for international trade.

“The Regional Unitary Compensation System [is] a virtual currency issued by the ALBA Bank to facilitate exchange between countries and respond to the need to increase ‘cooperative advantages'”

In international politics, ALBA-TCP supports the relevance of a multipolar world, is committed to internationalism and the development of reciprocal relations. From that perspective, it contributes to the dynamism of influential multilateral bodies, groups of countries and forums for political coordination, such as the G77+China, the Non-Aligned Movement and others. In turn, it interacts with intersectoral initiatives on issues related to foreign debt, with the development of alternatives, as well as with organizational bodies, as is the case of ALBA Movements, the World March of Women, or the International Peoples’ Assembly.

The innovative concept of integration, its anti-capitalist definitions and the contextualization formulated by ALBA had a substantial influence on the development of new approaches to the set of perspectives on the region. They also contributed to the conceptualization of subsequent integration mechanisms, which are politically defined as more heterogeneous, as is the case of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), which emerged in 2008 as a space for the consensual and participatory construction of socio-economic, commercial, cultural and political integration, with the aspiration of gradually seeking comprehensive levels of endogenous articulation.

UNASUR shows that South America has everything to guarantee several decades of self-sufficiency and that with appropriate management it could reach optimum sustainability; concomitantly, it proposes an approach of strengthened democracy with the elimination of socioeconomic inequality, inclusion and citizen participation. Under these parameters, it configures an advanced institutional mechanism with tangible results in defense, health, production, science and technology, energy sovereignty, cultural cooperation, democracy, electoral control and others. In a short period of time, it achieved the consolidation of “12 Sectorial Ministerial Councils for the strengthening and projection of public policies and the consolidation of the Nation States, with statutory normative definitions, with defined courses of action, based on sectorial action plans” [14].

The design of a new regional economic, financial and productive architecture, as a sovereign instrument, articulated to a set of endogenous plans promoted by UNASUR, is based on complementarity and the development of intra-regional productive and value chains. This goal also has socioeconomic objectives such as the achievement of equality in the countries and convergence among them.

In the international arena, it is committed to the perspective of a multipolar world: UNASUR is developing a significant agenda for the construction of a network of interrelations with other regional bodies, such as the Andean Community of Nations (CAN), the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), ALBA-TCP and others. At the same time, it promotes the strengthening of relations with the geopolitical South, especially with the South America-Africa Cooperation Forum (ASA), made up of 55 South American countries and the African Union, aimed at promoting bi-regional cooperation; as well as with the South America-Arab Countries Summit (ASPA), to promote economic and trade exchanges between the countries of UNASUR and the Arab League [15].

For its part, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) emerged in 2011 as a representative mechanism for political coordination, cooperation and economic, social and cultural integration, articulated around the democratic validity and dialogue as an instrument for settling differences, since it recognizes the right of each country to freely define its political and economic system. It is organized under the premise of unity in diversity, to strengthen the common historical construction of struggles for justice, in coherence with the historical transcendence of Bolivar’s project [16]. It advocates for a region free of colonialism, which values its multicultural legacy and vindicates the historical memory of the native peoples. In this line, it emphasizes the plurinational character of several countries.

CELAC is the region’s spokesperson on global issues and has the mandate to promote the region’s insertion in the international arena. In its accumulated history, it has established dialogue with relevant regional blocs, such as the European Union or the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, with whom it has established cooperation agreements; it also holds meetings with strategic countries in world geopolitics, such as the Russian Federation and China, whose forums resulted, for example, in the CELAC-China Action Plan. It is also the region’s spokesperson in global multilateral bodies such as the UN and others.

The architecture of integration with a multipolarity approach

Because of the strategic importance of integration, both for endogenous development and for the region’s relationship with the world, Latin America and the Caribbean came to propose not only a project but an entire integration architecture, composed of multiple mechanisms and initiatives, which reflect the possibility of generating democratic articulations in the midst of different socioeconomic circumstances and from a heterogeneity of economic approaches and political orientations.

Several spaces converge in this architecture of regional integration, which was built in the first three decades of the 21st century: CELAC, generating convergence among the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, regardless of the differences in their political and economic systems, in order to direct the region’s agenda towards the world on that basis; UNASUR, proposing an endogenous South American articulation, establishing political consensus and promoting the development of joint agendas with other intra-regional and Southern instances; for its part, ALBA-TCP contributes the contents of an anti-systemic alternative interrelated with multipolarity, with its practices of economic diversity and with the resignification of exchanges and trade. All of them, in addition to the purpose of building a shared future, focused on the common good, coincide with different nuances in proposals for a new regional financial architecture and the need to reform international financial institutions.

In addition, the impetus given to the aforementioned integration perspective and the results it achieved in the short term opened a scenario for joint actions and common platforms with other previous regional bodies, such as Mercosur, CAN, CARICOM, etc. Moreover, the demonstrations of “unity in diversity” led to a broad convergence with related organizations in 2012, within the framework of CELAC: “The authorities of ALADI, ALBA, CAN, CAF, ECLAC, MERCOSUR, OLADE, AEC, SELA, UNASUR and other mechanisms agreed to avoid dispersion, fragmentation and duplication of tasks, as well as to work together the construction of Latin American citizenship, the expansion of regional trade, the overcoming of asymmetries, energy integration, infrastructure modernization and successful experiences of social inclusion in the region” [17], thus inaugurating one of the most powerful possibilities of change for the region and generating conditions for a modification of power relations in international scenarios.

However, in parallel, with an agenda rooted in neoliberalism, its antithesis was also promoted: in 2012 the Pacific Alliance was founded, a mechanism made up of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru that alludes to integration as a synonym for free trade, anchored in the free circulation of goods, services, capital and people to boost the growth, development and competitiveness of their economies. The Alliance also proposes “to become a platform for political articulation, economic and commercial integration, and projection to the world, with emphasis on the Asia-Pacific region.” [18]. With similar characteristics, the Forum for the Progress of South America (Prosur), promoted by former Colombian President Iván Duque, was created in 2019 with the purpose of replacing Unasur. This is an organization made up of 9 countries, which defines itself as a mechanism for dialogue for growth, progress and development. Its agenda deals with infrastructure, energy, health, defense, security and risk management. Its main projects are focused on infrastructure and the auctioning of energy resources.

Both projects were launched in the heat of a repositioning of neoliberalism, with ostensible expectations of inhibiting integration mechanisms. However, due to their focus on trade and related private actors, the projection obtained is confined to this field and does not venture into the approaches of “multidimensional integration” [19], in ECLAC’s terms. The Pacific Alliance has not expanded; rather, it has been singled out for the weak results of its agenda of rapprochement with Asia, which is one of its priorities, while CELAC exhibits a joint Plan with China and diversified relations in that area. On the other hand, Prosur hardly shows any regional projection. Thus, the threats to the integration processes are real, but they do not come from the integration “success” of these initiatives, but from the strategy of generating gaps on the part of neoliberal governments (as in the case of Unasur) as well as from corporate pressures and the U.S. hemispheric geo-economic project.

“The Pacific Alliance has not expanded; rather, it has been singled out for the weak results of its agenda of rapprochement with Asia […] while CELAC exhibits a joint plan with China and diversified relations in that area”.

In sum, notwithstanding the blows dealt by the conservative restoration that has worsened in recent years, the powerful proposal for sovereign regional integration is still standing. As we shall see below, the conditions are ripe for its reestablishment, with the same strong ideas but with strategies adapted to the times.

The agenda of Latin America and the Caribbean in the dispute for sovereign integration

The most outstanding fact of this first quarter century in the Latin American and Caribbean region is the emergence of a new perspective of sovereign integration which, in accordance with the theoretical and political contributions of the alternative processes to neoliberalism, emphasizes the major objectives of endogenous articulation and the strategic positioning of the region in the world. The advances made by this initiative are iconic, but they are only a foretaste of its great potential.

But it is a proposal in intense dispute, vulnerable to geoeconomic and political power relations, in a context in which neoliberal forces are seeking the fading of geopolitical, multilateral and sovereign bodies in order to prioritize their market alliances for the benefit of the major transnational corporate powers and U.S. hegemony.

Hence the relevance of the repositioning of integration mechanisms, which have the capacity to generate bloc proposals in the face of problems such as foreign debt or the measures of international financial institutions. CELAC, in its reactivation and strengthening plan[20], emphasizes the call to improve conditions in the treatment of foreign debt, as well as the establishment of a more complete mechanism for the treatment of sovereign debt, both in public and private entities. It also calls on the International Monetary Fund to review access policies and surcharges on financial support loans, while urging it to ensure timely access to Special Drawing Rights, with the immediate establishment of redistribution mechanisms for vulnerable and middle-income countries.

In the Latin American and Caribbean region, the conservative restoration has served especially for the repositioning of transnational and national corporate power. It has also favored the consolidation of the power of financial capital and the expansion of market authoritarianism. The financial sector, as an omnipotent factual power, imposes its rules of the game vis-à-vis the States and inflicts inclement interest rates on people; companies apply “first world” prices to their products, while bargaining pennies on labor conditions; the so-called self-regulations are a chimera and trade operates without rules, not to mention the unequal treatment of local production vis-à-vis transnationals. In this context, it is urgent to channel the call to respect multilateralism and the rules related to non-discriminatory trade within the framework of the WTO, formulated by CELAC, as well as to channel the strengthening of the endogenous economy, as proposed by the Council of Economic Complementation of ALBA-TCP 2022[21].

ALBA-TCP is preparing to reactivate the Working Group on the New Regional Financial Architecture and expects to strengthen the performance of the ALBA Bank as a development bank, mainly as regards operational action, considering the needs and availabilities of each member country. As we emphasized above, at whatever scale it is presented, this is a proposal as necessary as it is challenging, since it is a multi-state, public body with a social agenda that emerges in a context in which financial capital is struggling to maintain its exclusive monopoly of that sector.

In fact, it is estimated that the resistance of the financial sector -influenced by the public sector- dissuaded the creation of the Bank of the South promoted by Unasur and left in embryo the proposal for a South American currency, the same one that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposes to take up again, probably in a more auspicious scenario. At present, important countries are considering using their own currency in international trade. In the extra-regional framework, a related instance is the New BRICS Development Bank, a multi-state financial institution to assist sustainable development and infrastructure projects that is developing new lines of operations to include the health and social infrastructure sectors.

Brazil is a founding member of the BRICS, an instance of South-South cooperation that encompasses 40% of the world’s population. The integration of Argentina is on the way, which means that two countries of the region will be present in this economic bloc, which is considered to be the largest in the world. The BRICS is an economic-trade association of the most important emerging countries in the world: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, founded in 2009 with the aim of promoting a new international financial order. The BRICS emphasizes the importance of multilateralism and integration, purposes that coincide with the proposals for sovereign regional integration. The BRICS also advocate the reform of international financial institutions. Due to its identity and scope, this is undoubtedly a key actor to be taken into account as a counterpart in extra-regional integration scenarios.

“The resistance of the financial sector […] dissuaded the creation of the Bank of the South promoted by Unasur and left in embryo the proposal for a South American currency, the same one that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposes to take up again.”

All instances of sovereign integration propose placing people at the center of economic policies and not the other way around, a common sense principle. However, for several centuries capitalism has placed the accumulation of capital as the central objective of human action, so the conceptual difference is not insignificant. CELAC is preparing to resume a development agenda based on economic, social and cultural rights, which would crystallize in the immediate future in the promotion of programs related to food, health, education, risk management, women’s equality, digital transformation, science, technology and social innovation, space cooperation and others[22]. Along the same lines ALBA-TCP, which has an explicit purpose of prioritizing people over capital, also emphasizes the importance of food sovereignty, even more so in the context of the current global crisis, and proposes a specific agenda that combines initiatives for regional self-sufficiency with the fulfillment of the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals.

As regards post-pandemic economic recovery, both CELAC and ALBA-TCP define it as inclusive, with measures aimed at the democratization of drug production and the elimination of obstacles that hinder fair and equitable access to vaccines as global public goods. This is undoubtedly related to the actions of transnational corporations that monopolize research, patents, production and marketing, while maintaining an inordinate influence on the World Health Organization (WHO). In this same field, the scientific and social initiatives developed by Cuba from the public sector constitute a good practice to emulate, as well as inter-institutional strategies, such as CELAC’s adhesion to ECLAC’s “Integral Plan for Health Self-Sufficiency”.

Another issue of great importance in the regional agenda is the safeguarding of peace, especially in a militarized international context in which the United States, the Military Industrial Complex and NATO -which has Colombia as a global partner-, seek to involve countries in the region in their plans for “infinite war”. In 2014 CELAC declared Latin America and the Caribbean as a peace zone [23], which means that the region must be exempt from militarization, military occupations or the formation of paramilitary corps and bases in other countries. This also involves promoting a culture of peace in regional relations, with non-belligerent approaches to coexistence and preventive security and defense policies. In this regard, it is important to engage in dialogue with bodies that agree on priorities such as denuclearization or the peaceful resolution of disputes, as in the case of the G77+ China, one of the most influential groups of countries on the world stage, in which many CELAC countries participate, which is a good basis for a substantive alliance.

In turn, CELAC ratified its founding purpose of guaranteeing a region free of colonialism and calls for the definitive and peaceful resolution of the colonial conflicts that persist in the region, as is the case of the violation of Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands by the United Kingdom. It also repudiates neocolonial arbitrariness, such as political interference, the use of technological resources to attempt to destabilize third countries and particularly the unilateral coercive measures and illegal sanctions imposed by the United States on Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The strengthening of dialogues with extra-regional partners and the participation in the aforementioned global articulations are key to guarantee the purposes of geopolitical and geoeconomic sovereignty. At the same time, they are a contribution for the region, insofar as insertion in these scenarios allows it to contribute to the strengthening of multipolarity, multilateralism and the establishment of some balance in world power relations. Also relevant is the reactivation of the initiatives of articulation with the South -especially with Africa and Asia- promoted by UNASUR, which opened up new geopolitical horizons, with possibilities of diversifying exchanges in various fields.

In short, Latin America and the Caribbean have opened up a space for thinking about integration from the standpoint of sovereignty, in a context of high historical intensity in which different alternatives are being deployed to change the dynamics of socioeconomic and geopolitical relegation. These are projects aimed at the common good, with far-reaching projections, such as the horizons of Good Living/Living Well and Socialism. But the forces of radical neoliberalism are also at work in the region, articulated with the interests of the global de facto powers, especially transnational corporations and financial capital. These, together with the actors of local political conservatism, show their willingness to resort to all possible stratagems to avoid changes in the countries and empty regional integration of its content.

Integration is in dispute, but it has a solid body of analysis, proposals and, above all, results, thanks to which it is maintained over time and reproduced as an alternative for the future, attached to the sustainability of life and to the approaches of sovereignty and geopolitical justice.

References:

[1] Irene León (2022). La Integración en perspectiva soberana. in Geopolítica de la Integración Latinoamericana. Humanidad en REDH Magazine. No 01. Venezuela. December 2022

[2] The Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America -ALBA-TCP-; the Union of South American Nations -Unasur-; and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States -CELAC-.

[3] Officially, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) is an instance of the World Bank, but it operates a whole system of related private arbitration. Most disputes are settled to the advantage of the companies and not the States.

[4] APD. Geoeconomics: The coming global economy. Spain, 07/11/2018 https://www.apd.es/geoeconomia-economia-mundial/

[5] Since the beginning of the 21st century, the region has been experiencing a process of rise of progressive and leftist projects in most countries. However, the region is in dispute and is also undergoing a significant recomposition of neoliberal sectors and even radical conservatives.

[6] CELAC 2022. Argentina. Work Plan. https://www.sela.org/media/3225726/plan_de_trabajo_celac_2022.pdf

[7] ALBA-TCP. Declaration of the XI Meeting of the Economic Complementation Council. Bolivia 2022 https://www.albatcp.org/acta/declaracion-de-la-xi-reunion-del-consejo-de-complementacion-economica-del-alba-tcp/

[8] Call for the Reconstitution of UNASUR. La Integración en perspectiva soberana. in Geopolítica de la Integración Latinoamericana. Humanidad en REDH Magazine. No 01. Venezuela. December 2022

[9] Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America -ALBA- https://www.albatcp.org/historia/

[10] Fundamental Principles of the Peoples’ Trade Treaty – PCT https://www.albatcp.org/acta/principios-fundamentales-del-tratado-de-comercio-de-los-pueblos-tcp/

[11] Irene León (2022) Las Américas en disputa: elementos que inciden en una Cumbre sin altura. ALAI. https://www.alai.info/las-americas-en-disputa-elementos-de-una-cumbre-sin-altura/

[12] ALBA Bank. Constitutive Agreement. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, 2008. https://bancodelalba.org/wp-content/uploads/BA-CC-VERSION-ESPANOL.pdf

[13] Fundamental Principles of the Peoples’ Trade Treaty -PTC-. Bolivia 2009 https://www.albatcp.org/acta/principios-fundamentales-del-tratado-de-comercio-de-los-pueblos-tcp/

[14] Pedro Sassone, Retomar el camino de UNASUR. Propuesta de Agenda de Transición. in Geopolítica de la Integración Latinoamericana. Humanidad en REDH Magazine. No 01. Venezuela. December 2022

[15] Both initiatives were promoted by Inacio Lula da Silva, whose government contributed substantially to South American and Southern integration.

[16] CELAC. Declaration of Caracas. “On the Bicentennial of the Struggle for Independence Towards the Path of Our Liberators”. Caracas, December 3, 2011

[17] Agreements of the Latin American Integration Organizations within the framework of CELAC, Uruguay, 2012/08 https://www.comunidadandina.org/notas-de-prensa/acuerdos-de-los-organismos-de-integracion-de-america-latina-en-el-marco-de-la-celac/ https://www.comunidadandina.org/notas-de-prensa/acuerdos-de-los-organismos-de-integracion-de-america-latina-en-el-marco-de-la-celac/

[18] Pacific Alliance, Additional Protocol to the Framework Agreement, https://www.subrei.gob.cl/acuerdos-comerciales/acuerdos-comerciales-vigentes/alianza-del-pacifico. 2014

[19] Alicia Bárcena. Prologue. Regional integration: towards a strategy of inclusive value chains, ECLAC. Chile 2014

[20] CELAC (2021) Declaration of Mexico City. VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC. Mexico. http://www.sela.org/media/3223268/declaracion-pol%C3%ADtica-de-ciudad-de-mexico-vi-cumbre-celac.pdf

[21] Idem 8

[22] Idem 7

[23] CELAC. Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, Havana, January 29, 2014 https://www.gob.mx/sre/documentos/proclama-de-america-latina-y-el-caribe-como-zona-de-paz-comunidad-de-estados-latinoamericanos-y-caribenos-celac

Translation by Miguel S. for Internationalist 360°