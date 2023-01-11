Dan Kovalik: US Covert Program Fuels Sinaloa Chapo Violence

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal is joined by journalist Dan Kovalik to discuss events in Sinaloa. The northern Mexican state was turned into a war zone ahead of Joe Biden’s scheduled visit to the country this month. In the city of Culiacan, the Mexican military captured Ovidio Guzman, the son of El Chapo, the imprisoned leader of the fearsome Sinaloa Cartel. Blumenthal and Kovalik recall how the US government secretly forked over piles of weapons to the cartel in a cynical bid to weaken its rivals, just as it did in previous years in Colombia and Central America.