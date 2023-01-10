Peru: Juliaca Massacre Death Toll Rises to 17



Peruvian Regime Kills 9 Protesters in Juliaca

Peru’s human rights ombudsman has confirmed the death of 9 protesters today as a result of repression by regime security forces in the town of Juliaca, an indigenous Aymara town on the border with Bolivia. The local population was taking part in a general strike to reject the coup against Pedro Castillo.

The statement by the ombudsman says, “We regret the death of 9 people after clashes in the vicinity of the Juliaca airport, who were transferred to the Carlos Monge Hospital and the La Revolución Health Center. We request that the security forces ensure legal, necessary, and proportional use of force, and we urge the prosecutors office to carry out a prompt investigation to clarify the facts.”

Peru: Protesters are arriving at the Carlos Monge hospital following the massacre carried out by the coup regime in the town of Juliaca. 9 dead and 20 injured so far. pic.twitter.com/G0EWr9QwxH — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 9, 2023

This is breaking news, and we’ll continue to inform on the events as they develop.

UPDATE

Peru’s human rights ombudsman has confirmed that the death toll from last night’s massacre in Juliaca has risen to 17. The protesters were killed while participating in the general strike against the coup regime led by President Dina Boluarte.

All of the protesters killed today in Juliaca, Peru, died of bullet wounds, says Dr. Enrique Sotomayor at the Carlos Monge Hospital pic.twitter.com/EdWNhRQl11 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2023

The statement from the ombudsman reads: “At nine o’clock at night on January 9, 2023, we recorded 17 deaths in Juliaca, and one further death due to events related to the road blockade in Chucuito, Puno”. The total number dead since the coup is now at 46.

The general strike against the coup is now in its 7th day, with barricades cutting off highways at 45 different points across the country. The indigenous Aymara region of Puno, which borders Bolivia, has been the epicenter of social protest. Other hotspots include; Arequipa, Cusco, Tacna, and Amazonian cities such as Pucallpa and Ucayali.

This was the anti-coup protest today in the Aymara town of Juliaca, Peru, moments before the massacre by regime forces that has left 13 dead so far. pic.twitter.com/keN3mt95tk — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 9, 2023

Following the deaths last night, Prime Minister Alberto Otárola announced that the government will not resign and will continue the repression in Puno in order to ‘restore order’. Otárola asked the Prosecutor’s Office “to capture and prosecute those who are destroying the country financed by foreign interests and by the dark money of drug trafficking.”

Peruvians across the country are rallying at their local police stations and shouting 'murderers' at the regime forces. This is in response to the massacre today in Juliaca in which 13 protesters were killed. This video is from the city of Arequipa. pic.twitter.com/H55uEEVS3g — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2023

Protests began on December 7th, when security forces arrested President Castillo, who is still being held without charge in Lima. The national congress, in which right-wing parties have a majority, installed Dina Boluarte as President until elections in 2024. Protesters want the resignation of Boluarte, immediate elections, and also a constituent assembly in order to draft a new constitution.

Kawsachun News