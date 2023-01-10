Mali’s Roar

Guadi Calvo



Mali is leading a regional insubordination against France, the former colonial metropolis. Perhaps never in history has the rejection of the French presence in West Africa been so evident.

The news appeared and was treated as practically inconsequential. Perhaps because it involved two African nations. But that a country, whatever it may be, should detain at the airport of its capital some fifty soldiers of a neighboring state and, on charges of espionage, try them and sentence them to prison terms ranging from 20 years to the death penalty, is not a minor matter.

Last July 10, at the airport of the city of Bamako, capital of Mali, exactly 49 Ivorian army personnel, 30 of them members of special forces, were arrested for illegally carrying and transferring weapons and prosecuted for attempting to undermine the country’s security.

Côte d’Ivoire, south of Mali, with which it shares a border of almost 550 kilometers, alleged that the detained soldiers had been hired by the private air transport company Sahel Aviation Service (SAS), which also provides services to the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). Officials of the UN Department of Peace Operations did not say whether these troops actually arrived in Mali for what they had been hired by SAS to do and support MINUSMA, a 15,000-man force that for a decade has been trying unsuccessfully to control the Wahhabi fundamentalists, who continue to spread unchecked throughout West Africa.

The detainee crisis precipitated questions not only from the Ivorian authorities, but also from other countries on the continent, regional organizations and all Western powers.

For its part, Abidjan has ordered the withdrawal of 900 MINUSMA troops. This action has already been announced to be followed by the Swedish, German and Benin forces, while Egypt said to be considering the possibility.

To frame this situation, it should be noted that Mali is leading a regional insubordination against France, the former colonial metropolis. Perhaps never in history has the rejection of the French presence in West Africa been so evident. Demonstrations and protests are constant and growing not only in Mali, but also in Burkina Faso – where the government has just expelled Ambassador Luc Hallade – as well as in Chad, Ghana, Niger and Central African Republic, which are demanding that Paris withdraw its military forces and abandon its economic and political pressure strategies against their governments.

Following this correction, the CNT, headed by the now president, Colonel Assimi Goïta, has ignored the French “suggestions” to the process of institutionalization of the country, postponing the presidential elections and applying other strategies to combat terrorism after the disaster of Operation Barkhane, a force of 5,000 thousand men of the French army, which since 2012 has been operating in Mali and other neighboring nations without remarkable achievements.

So it is not adventurous to consider that France encourages terrorism and even introduces mercenaries to destabilize the different countries in the region that were former colonies, which allows it to continue controlling them and usufruct their natural resources by maintaining its military presence, rather than as a support to the war against fundamentalism, as a force of control and pressure.

Since the Malian military made their second coup and decided to hire the services of the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group and renounce to the French “collaboration”, a voracious press campaign has been launched against the government of the colonels accusing them of constant violations of human rights, massacres against the civilian population and looting of the citizens’ property, discovering very opportunely the existence of illegal tombs.

Several governments in the region tried to dissuade Bamako from releasing the Ivorians, including Nigeria, which sent its foreign minister to Mali to meet Colonel Goïta. According to Malian media, Colonel Goïta is said to have asked Côte d’Ivoire to hand over several politicians, accused of corruption and internationally wanted by the Malian justice system, who have found refuge in Côte d’Ivoire and continue to conspire against his government. Among those wanted are Karim Keïta, son of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta – who died in January last year – and Tiéman Coulibaly, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense in Keïta’s government.

Even the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Karim Keïta for receiving bribes and embezzlement of public funds. Karim, moreover, is the main responsible for the disappearance, torture and death in 2016 of local journalist Birama Touré, of Le Sphinx, who was investigating Karim for negotiations in the purchase of arms, the acquisition of an airplane and other illegal operations. Touré would have been detained in a clandestine prison of the General Directorate of State Security (DGSE), then controlled by Karim Keita’s men, such as the sinister General Moussa Diawara, already detained in Mali.

“They will return home”, will they?

For his part, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, who visited Bamako last December 22, in his end-of-year speech broadcast on national television RTI, affirmed that “they will soon return to Ivorian soil” despite having been found guilty of sedition and of attacking the security of the State, as well as of possessing, carrying and transporting weapons and munitions of war with the aim of disturbing public order by intimidation or terror, as proven in the two-day trial held in Bamako.

Some analysts insist that the agreement reached by President Ouattara during his visit to Bamako includes a presidential pardon with which Colonel Goïta would seek to benefit from international public opinion, which is turning him into a real monster, in the style of Gaddafi, Lumumba or Sankara. But beyond any publicity strategy, Goïta seeks the arrest and surrender of the fugitives from Malian justice.

It is believed that during the first weeks of January, the amnesty of the Ivorian military could be finalized and it remains to be seen if the exiles claimed by the Malian courts will be handed over. But beyond any agreement it is necessary to consider what action will be taken by France, which continues to pressure Ivory Coast to prevent any agreement with the colonels of Bamako, trying to perpetuate its destabilization campaign against Mali whose roar has begun to spread throughout Africa.

Guadi Calvo is an Argentine writer and journalist. International analyst specialized in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia.