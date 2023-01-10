The French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday (Jan. 3) that it had received a letter in December from Burkina Faso authorities requesting that the French ambassador be recalled from Burkina Faso, a move the ministry called “non-standard practice.” Earlier, several media outlets reported that the military authorities of an African country demanded that Ambassador Luc Hallad leave their territory.

The Burkina Faso government declined to comment officially on reports that it sent the request to Paris last month.

The expulsion of the French ambassador signals a further deterioration in relations between France and Burkina Faso, a former French colony in West Africa with which France maintains close ties and hosts special forces. Last year, the military government of Captain Ibrahim Traore came to power in Burkina Faso, overthrowing the previous military junta. The events took place against the backdrop of growing anti-French sentiment and France’s apparent inability to deal with the terrorist threat in West Africa.

Burkina Faso (until 1984 – Upper Volta) got its present name, which translates as “country of honest people,” under the short-term rule of Captain Thomas Sankara, an icon of the Pan-Africanist movement, who died as a result of another military coup. Among Africans, it is generally accepted that France was behind the coup plotters, striving to maintain control over the former colonies.

African Che Guevara

In recent years, the army, critical of contacts with France, has come to power in several West African countries at once. This is Mali, where military coups took place in 2020 and 2021, where French NGO activity was halted and from where the French withdrew their troops last year, Mali’s current leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, has embarked on a path of rapprochement with Russia This is Guinea, where Colonel Mamady Dumbua came to power last year, closely associated with contemporary Pan-Africanist leader Kemi Seba. And this is Burkina Faso, where the military government has also shown interest in contacts with Moscow.

On September 30, the day Burkina Faso’s current leadership came to power, angry mobs attacked the French embassy, cultural center and military base in Burkina Faso. Protesters demanded France’s withdrawal and called on the interim military authorities to turn to Russia for help in the fight against the rebels, as happened in Mali. Pro-Russian demonstrations were also held in the country’s capital Ouagudougou on November 18.

African countries negatively assess the results of the French presence in the Sahel, where since 2013 Paris has been conducting largely unsuccessful anti-terrorist operations.

The French presence does not lead to the elimination of security threats, but consolidates Paris’ control over natural resources, weakens the unity of the countries through French contacts with local groups and ultimately destroys the sovereignty and slows down the development of African countries that turned to Paris for help.

Using the example of the Central African Republic, which since the early 2000s has been in a state of permanent civil war, which neither French nor UN peacekeepers were able to stop, Africans saw that Russia can act as a real alternative to the former metropolis as a security exporter. Russian military specialists from the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security (COSMB), who are associated with the Wagner PMC, were able to ensure order and stability in the Central African Republic, where French troops and UN “blue helmets” were unable or unwilling to cope with this task. In 2021, the Russians, together with the armed forces of the Central African Republic, defeated the bandits who sought to disrupt the elections in the country, who acted in the interests of France.

The positive example of the Central African Republic gives hope to other African countries that, by turning to Russia, they will be able to protect their sovereignty and ensure stability.

Importance of Burkina Faso

In December, Burkina Faso’s military government suspended the French radio station RFI due to false reports and giving the floor to Islamist militants.

In the same month, Ouagudugou recalled his Ghanaian ambassador for consultations after the Ghanaian president accused Burkina Faso authorities of collaborating with the Russian PMC Wagner. In general, the Burkina Faso government leans toward Russia, but in the context of Moscow’s evident involvement in a special operation in Ukraine, it acts with caution. The development of ties is hampered by the absence of a Russian embassy in Ouagoududugu (dipsal communications are conducted through the Russian embassy in Côte d’Ivoire).

The Russian company Nordgold operates in Burkina Faso, which was granted a license by the country’s authorities last year to operate a gold mine. At the moment, gold is the African country’s main export product. Russia may be interested in cooperating with Guinea in the field of gold mining, especially given the prospects of destabilization of currency markets, de-dollarization of the world economy and the search for new means of payment on a global scale. Theoretically, at some point, gold may become as universal a unit of calculation as it was before during the period of the world wars. Burkina Faso, like Mali, is rich in deposits of this noble metal.

Burkina Faso maintains links with the pro-Russian leadership in Mali.

Negotiations between Ibrahim Traore and Assimi Goit took place in November. There are prospects of creating an anti-French alliance in West Africa, which requires the close involvement of Burkina Faso, Mali and the Central African Republic, as well as Guinea.

Russia, faced with confrontation with a coalition of NATO countries, would be interested in developing relations with Africa for:

Diversification of economic relations, which is necessary, among other things, for the financial support of the NWO.

Put pressure on France as a member of the anti-Russian coalition. Russia would be interested in expanding the coalition against French neo-colonialists in Africa. Of particular importance to France’s energy security is Niger, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, from where uranium is exported to France for nuclear power plants. Another state, Chad, plays the role of Paris’ main internal military ally. Russia would be interested in taking them out of the game, at least on France’s side.

Assistance to the African peoples in the construction of a multipolar world as the main global strategic objective of the NWO (in addition to the reunification of Russian lands).

The geopolitical situation on the African Continent is favorable for Russia. However, the diversion of major forces and resources to the needs of the NMD limits Moscow’s ability to engage more actively in the affairs of the African continent. Nevertheless, Russia’s desire to continue strengthening ties with Africa, the holding of a large-scale Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in 2023, attests to Moscow’s intentions to continue geopolitical rapprochement with Africa.

