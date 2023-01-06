Venezuela: Rentier Capitalism and a Project for Change

CARLOS DÜRICH

The Bolivarian process has gone through several phases in its almost three decades of existence. The following is a historical analysis on the evolution of the dynamics of the class struggle in the Venezuela of Chavismo.

Part I: The emergence of rentier capitalism

“To historically articulate the past does not mean to know it “as it really was”. It means to take possession of a memory as it glimmers in the instant of danger”. – Walter Benjamin, Thesis VI, Theses on the Philosophy of History.

Every revolutionary movement, paraphrasing Marx, has to trace tactics and strategies for struggle from a historical scenario that is bequeathed to it. Only from the understanding of that legacy, which is none other than its historical present, can it become both a referent and a driving force of the changes occurring in the entrails of the society that welcomes it.

The Venezuela that arrived at the end of the twentieth century was going through the deepest political and social crisis of its recent history. The so-called “puntofijismo” was sinking under accusations of nepotism and corruption, and along with it, representative democracy was strongly questioned and publicly delegitimized. However, this schism was a symptom of a much bigger problem, one that to this day, despite the countless warnings received, we still do not fully understand. It was the exhaustion of a historical way of doing things economically, in short, the collapse of rent-seeking capitalism.

Political economy of the collapse

For the political economy, what is fundamental at the moment of analyzing a given social-historical formation is to unravel at first the web of social relations that generate the production of surplus resources. That is, the social division of labor. Also, it is imperative to analyze the subsequent distribution of such surplus in society through a certain property regime and with the latter to determine the forms of reproduction or accumulation showing the logic of economic growth in that historical social formation.

Historically, Venezuela has combined a strong concentration of ownership of the means of production, specifically land and manufacturing, with a very low level of income for the majority with little saving capacity. Promoting a profound inequality in the distribution of socially produced wealth. Generating a deficient and constrained internal demand. In this way, Venezuela became a country of miserable masses and very rich minorities.

The dynamics of rentier capitalism reflected this logic. Although formally the State appeared as the great owner of the international oil rent (rent at source), it was the transnational and national bourgeoisie (rent at destination) who ended up appropriating it in the highest percentage. This was possible by means of three major distribution mechanisms: firstly, under the mechanism of the circulation of imports in the domestic market and the consequent effect on the price level, prefiguring import and distribution monopolies; secondly, by imposing the capture of ever greater volumes of rent through the indirect management of the exchange rates of the international currency; and finally, by demanding ever less fiscal pressure and ever more protectionism for their industries.

As a consequence of the above, the fall in workers’ real wages, the increase in the price of consumer goods and low investment rates in the private sector led to the exhaustion of the rentier accumulation model.

This internal collapse of the model of production and reproduction of capital -both simple and extended- configured and continues configuring the objective conditions of the Venezuelan economic and social crisis, upsetting in different degrees and rigor the different social classes configured under the Venezuelan concrete historical social model.

To paraphrase Lenin, only a crisis of the entire nation where the lower strata of society can no longer bear to live under the old model of reproduction and where its elites can no longer configure the dominion they exercised over them makes a revolution possible. Faced with such a level of confusion, only the organized vanguards are capable of configuring emancipatory projects. As long as they have the necessary firmness and audacity to respond to such a historical emergency.

This historical emergency forced the proposal of new national models of development. At first, the fractions of the dominant classes strongly connected to the world market proposed the annexation to the neoliberal model, a project sponsored and promoted from the global hegemonic north. This model ended up imposing itself circumstantially in Venezuela during the 1990s. Neoliberalism was therefore presented as an alternative to this exhaustion. An anti-popular and elitist alternative. But an alternative in the end.

It is now time to clarify the popular alternative proposed by the Bolivarian movement, who, as we have already said, inherited the responsibility of proposing an alternative to neoliberalism and rentier capitalism.

The birth of the Bolivarian movement

The first part of this paper was devoted to outlining the economic and social dynamics that gave spirit and life to the birth of the Bolivarian movement. Paraphrasing Marx, the Bolivarian movement had to face the circumstances that had been bequeathed to it and from there face the elaboration of tactics, procedures, methods and strategies aimed at the seizure of power and the total transformation of the nation and society.

The Bolivarian movement, both in its civilian and military wings, was born from what Margarita López Maya and Luis Lander have defined as a society with adjustment fatigue. This is understood as a society that, due to the repeated failed attempts to solve a limiting situation, loses confidence in the capacity of a certain project to overcome the crisis that afflicts it.

The Bolivarian movement emerged as a sample and result of this irresolute configuration, pushing and outlining a new project defined through the broadest integration of the popular base, with the ambition of building a new consensus around an alternative to neoliberalism. Responding with this to the yearning of the great majorities to be both subject and object of their history.

This project arises with the goal of confronting the already known structural conditions of property concentration, supply rigidity, low remuneration and consumption strangulation. In addition to the problems generated by the neoliberal adjustment policies of the 1980s and most of the 1990s.

In terms of employment, in 1998 more than 48% of the country’s economically active workforce was in the informal sector of the economy and 11% were unemployed. With the richest 5% annually appropriating more than 53% of the total wealth and the poorest 5% barely enjoying 0.6% of the national wealth, with more than 4.5 million households living in poverty and with extreme poverty reaching 27% of the country’s households.

Economic thinking of the Bolivarian process balance sheet and outlook

Before starting with the balance sheet, it is necessary to make some clarifications. An economic balance sheet should not only obey the econometric indexes referred to the macro and micro economy. Particularly as leftist analysts and specifically as Marxists it is important to verify: the impact that the new methods or forms of social reproduction have on the different classes and whether these measures give the political initiative to one class or another.

Ultimately, data such as gross domestic product, the Gini coefficient, inflation or investment rates, volatility of the credit system, the rating of money supply or the rate of unemployment or employment tell us little about the volatility of the class struggle. What they really inform us about is the health of the bourgeois liberal system, the property regime and the level of exploitation of wage labor.

This does not mean that the indicators are unnecessary for the evaluation of the economic policies of a process of revolution. Rather, they must be seen within the totality of the social: understood under the aspirations of change and transformation of the society that gives rise to these indicators.

It is precisely economic thought as a totality that must qualify the scope and achievements that certain indicators point to. Otherwise, economic reading and reflection becomes a technocratic exercise of functional values for big capital, far removed from the real needs of the people. In short, an economy may show “stable and promising” indicators of growth, but that does not mean that growth alone will bring about the necessary structural changes that the economy deserves. Much less that the great social majorities see these healthy and promising precepts reproduced in their daily lives.

From the Bolivarian Alternative Agenda to the struggle for government

The first economic-political program developed by the Bolivarian movement was the Bolivarian Alternative Agenda (AAB) in 1996. It was presented as a fundamental break with neoliberalism, the internationalization of capital, the measures of the Washington Consensus and the IMF adjustment plans.

Its premises could be summarized as follows: understanding the economic and political as integral elements of a totalizing and holistic reality, where “macroeconomic policies are subordinated to macro-social policies, being consequences of these and not causes”. Understanding that “the best social policy is the one that satisfies the needs of the population” in the most dignified way and that allows the consolidation of an independent and sovereign future for the Venezuelan people as a whole.

To achieve the above, the agenda established two guidelines to be resolved: poverty and denationalization. In the case of poverty, the objective is to achieve the democratization of the economy by means of an opening of the property regime of the productive apparatus. To this end, an endogenous work model is established -from within and from within- with a view to strengthening national power, that is to say: to strengthen the domestic market in the face of the globalizing model of extractive exports.

To combat denationalization, the agenda establishes the design of a state that owns, promotes and regulates economic activity. It places special emphasis on the revision of the policy of internationalization of the oil industry. This process has as a priority the reduction of prices in the production of a barrel of oil, the expansion of its fiscal contribution and the reformulation of its investment projects.

In order to prevent the burden of the fiscal deficit from falling on the most vulnerable sectors of society, the refinancing of foreign debt services was established as a strategy to save the nation’s resources and direct them to existing social emergencies. The latter was combined with an expansive macroeconomic policy in productive investment.

As can be seen, the Bolivarian movement developed a strategic economic program aimed at combating and reversing the neoliberal process implemented in Venezuela since the 1980s, whose most adverse mechanism had been the denationalization of the productive apparatus.

At the same time, by placing special emphasis on the democratization of the economy, it revealed a potential disposition to problematize the high concentration of property within the Venezuelan productive apparatus, although without questioning the private property installed in it. In this sense, although the AAB is not a revolutionary program in the traditional sense of the term, it does represent a qualitative leap with respect to the previous understanding of the Venezuelan economic-social problem.

This first economic program is transformed into a government tactic when it is included in the document “Hugo Chávez’s Proposal to Transform Venezuela: A Democratic Revolution of 1999”, where part of what is established in the AAB (Bolivarian Alternative Agenda) is developed in greater depth.

It is worth highlighting two elements of this document. The first is the link between the economic transformation and the constituent process, reinforcing in this sense the idea of the social pact as a way to solve the economic conflict. The second is the idea of a humanist, self-managed and competitive economy. This was defined as the fundamental sponsor of the process of change.

All this with the objective of “developing an economic model that allows the global production of wealth and the justice of its enjoyment”. Placing special emphasis on the organization of the productive forces and the participation of the people in the social wealth, but not in the ownership of the means of production. This reinforces the reformist aspirations of this first period of the Bolivarian process.

The constitution and the new economic framework

The 1999 constituent process was aimed at satisfying the aspirations of the country’s large social sectors that had remained mobilized around the peoples’ agenda. This agenda could be summarized in the anti-neoliberal aspirations that had been raised in the protests of the 1990s and that would end up being part of the constitutional debate. These demands revolved around the protection of wages, the protection of human rights, the formalization of economic rights and guarantees of access to health and education for low-income sectors.

Within these constituent debates, there was also the agenda of the business sectors, which expected greater recognition from the state, while seeking better instruments to improve their income and profit levels. However, businessmen were divided with respect to the new legal framework. Within the non-monopolistic sectors, there was a consensus on the need to establish a protectionist system in the face of globalization processes, together with mechanisms that would allow economic, budgetary and financial balances on the part of the state in order to strengthen the development of the business sector. On the other hand, the monopolistic sectors demanded less regulation and greater openness, but with governmental rescue mechanisms to safeguard national and international investments. With a special interest in the privatization of key sectors of the oil industry.

The ideological framework of the constituent consensus in economic matters was conceived, therefore, as a Keynesianism that under a pendular movement is closer to its left or right variable depending on its point of enunciation (popular or business). Even on several occasions imbricated one in the other.

Consequently, in order to analyze the constitution itself and its possibilities, it must be clear that its drafting obeys to a relation of force between classes within and under the objective conditions that meant the exhaustion of the economic and political model of accumulation since the eighties. This first effort by the Bolivarian process to create a new framework for political action was formulated under the need to reorganize a new structure of political action and participation. Rescuing the figure of the liberal bourgeois state but linking in its very heart the popular classes as referents of political action. Designing a series of levers that would allow these sectors to exert pressure and force actions within the national political structure.

A look inside the constitution

The economic framework present in the constitution can be understood by analyzing Title VI referring to the socioeconomic system that governs the economic conduct of the nation. Economic conduct is understood as a complementary system between private initiative and the state, under the principle of free competition and legal security (Art 229) with a protectionist state that would use its commercial monopoly to defend public and private companies against foreign competition (Art 301).

Fiscal balance would be the center and foundation of macroeconomic management (Art 311). Based on the principle of promotion and defense of economic stability, avoiding at all costs its vulnerability, ensuring the stability of the currency and prices, thus ensuring social welfare (Art 320).

The defense of private property is also ratified. Leaving practically intact the provisions of the 1961 Constitution (Art 99 and Art 101), although valuing its vigor based on the social interest (Art 115). This valuation allows a field of possibility for the defense of private property.

In this constitution, the following are established as economic crimes: speculation, hoarding, usury and cartelization (Art 114). Obliging the State to play an active role against these scourges, marking a quantitative difference with the provisions of the 1961 Constitution, where the State acted as a passive regulator of these activities (Art. 96).

Likewise, latifundism is considered contrary to the social interest, as in the 1961 Constitution (Art 105). However, the new jurisprudence complements what was previously established. On the one hand, it guarantees the right of peasants and agricultural producers to own land. On the other hand, it establishes the responsibility of the State in the creation of financing funds to promote the competitiveness and productivity of the agricultural sector (Art 307).

It is worth highlighting the difference established in both constitutions regarding the minimum wage. While the previous ordinance simply establishes the responsibility of the State in the creation of the means conducive to obtaining a fair wage (Art 87), the new legal order establishes the right to a sufficient wage for the worker to allow him/her to live with dignity and cover the basic material, social and intellectual needs of himself/herself and his/her family (Art 91). The State is obliged by force of law to develop the execution of this right.

Work is also defined as a social right as opposed to the previous exclusively commercial notion. The State is obliged to establish firm guarantees regarding the progressiveness of labor rights and benefits (Art. 88).

Complementing the above, the Constitution establishes a framework of State responsibility for the right to quantity and quality of consumption (Art. 117). This mechanism also did not exist in the previous constitution. This point also develops a tension between the economic initiative of the state in dignifying consumption and the natural contraction of the domestic private supply.

All of the above, both the rights of workers, peasants and consumers must be nuanced and understood to be leveraged on the principle of progressive rights (Art 19). This norm is transversal to the whole constitution, providing it with permanent interclassist tension nodes.

The new constitution and the fifth republic was born from the need to reconstitute the political structures that had been deeply eroded by the neoliberal period. A process which summons the popular sectors, traditionally excluded, and the whole of the petty bourgeoisie, bankrupt after the process of financial and commercial deregulation of the 1990s. Together with this bloc, an alliance with the nationalist big bourgeoisie was considered possible, using the state as the regulatory apparatus of a nascent, strengthened and diversified economy.

The main aspiration was to regularize an economy deeply affected by the neo-liberal process. To this end, interclass agreements were formulated, where the rights of workers would serve as a tool to feed the struggles against the excessive exploitation of the boss, but within the framework of a formal recognition and protection of private property and a leading role of the private sector within the national economy.

Formally consolidating itself in a State that guaranteed social stability and at the same time protected the benefits of the business sectors. Formally and ideologically aligning itself with the objectives of the so-called “third way”, with aspirations of high social-democratic and reformist content, as a result of the temporary alliances with the traditional sectors of Venezuelan politics.

In compliance with these principles, fiscal balance and monetary order became the main financial tasks of the State. At the same time, a wide range of social rights came to be governed under its guarantee, which generated a contradiction with the fiscal aspirations of the most conservative sectors of the economic orthodoxy of the time.

From this early stage, an element that was to become evident within the Bolivarian revolution was to become a mechanism that would undermine its aspirations for economic change. Being a revolution developed within and from within the regime of the bourgeois liberal state, it fostered a tendency to subsume the political struggle to the framework of formal law. It was forgotten that the latter lacked autonomy with respect to the hegemonic economic base.

It would take some time for the popular camp to recognize the new political chessboard that would emerge after the new constitution. In some cases due to naivety and in others due to erroneous analysis, it was thought that the revolution would be framed within a democratic revolution and that this alone would be enough to change the unequal economic reality that persisted in the country.

Paraphrasing Marx, what time would show was that: the conquests that the popular sectors achieved in institutional politics opened the ground for their emancipation through the revolutionary struggle; but emancipation itself was not settled only with the institutional conquest.

The open confrontations in the following years would be those that would dynamize and sharpen the contradictions of the social political framework. Forcing the conservative democratic revolution to dialectically convert itself into a revolutionary democracy aimed at economic equality.

The two exposed inconsistencies, both technically economic around the fiscal order and strictly institutional, manifested their tension in a strident way only 2 years after the coming to power of the Bolivarian revolution during the political crisis that would extend from the end of 2001 to mid 2004. These tensions would give rise to a new periodization in the Bolivarian process that we will analyze in Part II.

Part II: From the Third Way to Socialist Radicalization

The first economic plan presented by the revolutionary forces to the country -after the massive elections of July 2000 and the revalidation of President Chávez- was the so-called Plan for the Economic and Social Development of the Nation 2001-2007. It was framed within the constitutional aspirations, establishing the fundamental guidelines to overcome the country’s pressing economic situation.

In this plan, five goals or balances were configured with the purpose of achieving the objectives of the Fifth Republic and the Bolivarian Revolution in the economic, social, political, territorial and international areas.

The plan of the five balances was designed as a whole, where each of its parts was strongly implied in the others. In this sense, the economic issue cut across the rest of the balances. There was full awareness that economic growth required better productivity of existing capital. This required better and more effective access to education, health and public safety.

Likewise, there was an insistence on working with haste to add new industrial and agricultural production activities. This objective was closely linked to the goal of territorial balance, aimed at promoting a better use of the territory together with a progressive deconcentration of economic activities toward latitudes and geographic areas of the country historically marginalized from the traditional centers of development.

The above also contemplated the participation and protagonism of the popular sector in the formation of a more dynamic government management. Management that would move towards the institutionalization of Bolivarian democracy under the auspices of achieving a modern political balance. As well as the economic democratization, through the deepening of the processes of transfer of competences, budget and public management to the people.

According to the regulatory document, the main problems faced by the Venezuelan economy to reach its equilibrium were: inflation, which had been dragging down productive activity since the 80’s, and the economic volatility it produced.

To eradicate these difficulties, the plan contemplated consolidating an exchange rate policy that would function as a nominal anchor, combined with a fiscal stabilization policy that would be constant over time. These two elements would make it possible to reduce shocks in the foreign exchange market and reduce monetary surpluses, while stabilizing inflationary indices and progressively eliminating economic volatility.

The strategic objective for that time in the economic area was to achieve “a diversified, competitive productive system, open to international markets, based on private initiative and with the presence of the State in strategic industries, but with openness to private investment in the downstream development of the industrial fabric”[1].

In this sense, it was established as a fundamental task of the state to encourage small and medium industry as a mechanism for private sector participation. At the same time, it sought to modernize and bank a large part of the existing assets in order to broaden the supply of financing.

For its part, the oil sector was considered a lever for the development of the rest of the industrial sectors, as it was the most advanced area of the national economy. This policy would be based on the optimization of oil taxation by increasing its collection margin. To achieve this, it was considered of vital importance to diversify and expand the oil products offered in the world market, placing special emphasis on the development of mechanisms for the commercialization of heavy crude oil.

The plan, as is clear, developed in greater detail what was already established in the constitution: the importance of private initiative in the economy; the monetarist understanding of public spending and the policy of fiscal balance as the foundation and axis of economic equilibrium. In many ways the plan could be defined as: heterodox from the economic point of view, cautious with respect to the ownership of the means of production and conservative from the institutional point of view.

However, the same political dynamics of the moment would lead to radicalize the ambitions of the plan, the direct confrontation with the national big bourgeoisie and the sectors highly influenced by transnational interests. Generating an accelerated pattern in the events developed after the promulgation of the plan at the end of 2001.

Radicalization of contradictions

In November of the same year, the Chávez government enacted 49 laws. Under the Enabling Law that the National Assembly had approved to the Executive a year before. The legislative package was aimed at giving shape and legal operativity to the economic plan of that time.

Among the laws, there were three aimed at strategic sectors of enormous interest for the national bourgeoisie and for the operating sectors of transnational capitalism in the country. The Law of Lands and Agrarian Development, the Organic Law of Hydrocarbons and the Law of Small and Medium Industry.

Land and Agrarian Development Law

The new Land Law came to replace the Agrarian Reform Law in force since 1981. This legal ordinance came into force on January 1, 2002, with the fundamental task of fighting against latifundism, promoting the redistribution and use of idle lands, creating the bases and mechanism to incorporate small and medium peasants in the productive exercise, progressively improving their quality of life and strengthening the nation’s agri-food security.

It granted the State the power to expropriate large extensions of land if these were considered to be of public interest (Art 42 and 61), generating a mechanism to combat the terrophagy that historically the republic had been dragging along since the 19th century, where 75% of productive land was in the hands of a group of landowners of less than 5% of the population.[2] The law also contemplated the democratization of the land, which was to be carried out by the State (Art 42 and 61).

The law also contemplated the democratization in the use and ownership of land (Art 67, 68 and 69) providing the peasantry with institutional mechanisms for the protection and defense of the same (Art 8, 11, 12 and 70).

Organic Law of Hydrocarbons

At the dawn of the new year, the new Hydrocarbons Law drafted by Álvaro Silva Calderón came into effect. This law replaced the Hydrocarbons Law enacted in 1943, as well as a set of related regulations established thereafter. The fundamental reason for this new jurisprudence was to reverse the internationalization process. In addition to broadening and strengthening the fiscal collection within the industry, and at the same time invigorating the capacity of the then Ministry of Energy and Mines to reestablish full control and transparency in the management and handling of PDVSA[3].

As is well known since the nationalization, the State received a triple source of income under the concepts of royalties, income taxes and dividends as the holder of the majority shareholding in PDVSA. The new law established a minimum royalty rate of 30% on conventional crudes and a flexible rate of between 20 and 16% for non-conventional or heavy crudes. This is well above the 1% paid in the last years of the opening. As for income taxes, conventional crudes were taxed at 50% and extra-heavy crudes at 32%.[4] As for the accounting process, the accounting process for the oil and gas sector is still in progress.

Regarding the accounting process, the law required the presentation of the accounts separately according to the different phases of production and commercialization. In order to put an end to the dynamics of importing reserves and exporting profits[5] that both the so-called “operating agreements” and “service contracts” had generated and allowed.

The Small and Medium Industry Law

The third of these economic jurisprudences was aimed at a crucial sector for the strengthening and promotion of a new productive apparatus. The secondary manufacturing base is dedicated or directed in every economy to the production of processed products and to the increase of added value in the productive composition. The crucial aspect of this sector, especially in the Venezuelan case, is that it stimulates and develops the domestic market, both through supply and demand. It generates activities that stimulate other sectors and widens the margins of factorial remunerations. This strengthens the purchasing power of broad population groups active in the sector. Becoming an important and indispensable barometer to verify the overcoming of rent-seeking capitalism.

Historically, this sector has had a high concentration of the strategic manufacturing cycle in a few hands. For this reason, the bet at the beginning was to increase the participation of small and medium-sized sectors in national manufacturing, invigorating investment with the premise of diversifying and deconcentrating these monopolistic niches.

Under this premise, the Small and Medium Industry Law, presented on December 6, 2001, was drafted, establishing mechanisms to help and promote the sector, from stimulating tax policies to mechanisms aimed at democratizing credit through special portfolios for the sector. The People’s Bank and the Women’s Bank were founded in coordination for this purpose.

The set of the 49 enabling laws would be a fundamental part of the new economy that was to be built and especially the three laws mentioned would be for a long time tools for the mobilization of the popular camp; by demanding the right to the use of land together with its deconcentration; by further tightening the dispute between the needs of the people and the neoliberal interests of the top executives of PDVSA; and by questioning the monopoly of strategic sectors of Venezuelan manufacturing, revolutionary forces would be forced to generate greater cohesion and deepen their tension with the national and international bourgeois elites.

The bourgeois offensive

On November 21, 2001, only a week after the promulgation of the 49 enabling laws, the then president of the National Federation of Cattle Ranchers (Fedenaga), José Luis Betancourt, tore up in the middle of a press conference the official gazette where the new Law of Lands and Agrarian Development was stamped. He affirmed: “If he [Chávez] wants to wage a war against the Venezuelan private sector, against the Venezuelan civil society in the terms he imposes in this field, we will confront him”. His words declared an open hostility of the business sector with the government.[6] This position was ratified and shared by the Venezuelan government.

This position was ratified and shared by the Venezuelan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Production (FEDECAMARAS) and by the Venezuelan Confederation of Workers (CTV) leading to an attempted national strike at the end of 2001.

The same fate befell the Hydrocarbons Law when it was publicly criticized by the then president of PDVSA, Guaicaipuro Lameda. His criticism was directed at the increase in royalties and the government’s policy of production control and management of the company.

Within PDVSA’s management sectors, the ideological influence of the oil opening and the perspective of internationalization persisted, which prefigured PDVSA not as a national company, but as a global energy corporation at the service of the interests of the big capitals of the consuming countries, anchored in their interests of growth and expansion, but detached from national needs[7]. In the face of these interests, the new law represented a threat.

The national bourgeoisie, represented by the business groups organized in the FEDECÁMARAS union, together with the labor aristocracy of transnational and national influence, both in PDVSA and in the CTV, will coordinate a common front against the enabling laws and later against the Bolivarian forces in the government. Using mobilization and slander as a mechanism of agitation.

These first confrontations with the economic elites of the country would make it clear that the aspirations for necessary changes within the economic apparatus and order of the nation would not have a favorable environment within these sectors. A large part of the Venezuelan private sector, especially the traditionally monopolist and defender of the interests of the large transnationals, developed an antagonistic and strongly conflictive position towards the revolutionary proposal.

Between 2002 and 2003, two major operations were carried out by the right wing that revealed this antagonism. The first was the rupture of the constitutional order due to the coup d’état of April 11, 2002, carried out by the business elite. The second was the oil sabotage carried out between December 2002 and February 2003 by the labor aristocracy grouped in the so-called “Oil People”. Both sabotages would generate high costs for the country[8].

In both cases, the popular mobilizations managed to make the government resist the onslaught of the conservative sectors. April 2002 evidenced the existence of a democratic popular bloc capable of mobilizing around the Bolivarian project represented by the figure of Hugo Chavez. It became the first milestone of the perennial popular struggle in Venezuela in the new century and concluded in a thunderous defeat for the anti-popular factors in the country.

The retaking of the oil installations and the defeat of the sabotage of the industry was similarly gestated through the mobilization of the oil workers themselves, this heroic victory ratified the initiative on the part of the Bolivarian forces to definitively stop the oil opening and began to consolidate the operational control of the company.[9] The political warfare through other means was also a result of the mobilization of the oil workers themselves.

Political warfare through other means

Another of the tools used by the national bourgeoisie in alliance with the transnational bourgeoisie to put economic pressure on the Bolivarian process has been, from the beginning, the flight of capital. This, during the years 2002-2003, reached dangerous dimensions for the macroeconomic stability of the republic itself.

Capital outflows grew exponentially during the first years of the Bolivarian government, going from 2.64 billion dollars in 1999, with a barrel of oil averaging 11 dollars, to 11.85 billion dollars in 2002, with a barrel of oil averaging almost 22 dollars.[10] This means that: while the price of oil has risen, the price of oil has risen to 11.8 billion dollars in 2002.

This means: while the price of a barrel of oil doubled, capital outflows almost quintupled. Even in spite of the caution that the executive had shown with the businessmen. Already by the first days of 2003 it was estimated that this capital flight was around 500 million dollars a day.[11] The year 2003 would be a year that would demand a lot from the government.

The year 2003 would be a year that would demand extraordinary measures in the face of unprecedented situations for the Venezuelan economy. That year, the national GDP would have a contraction of more than 7%, as a result of the political turbulence developed during 2002 and the oil sabotage. At the same time, oil production suffered a reduction of more than 8%. It went from 876 million barrels exported in 2002 to 725 million in 2003[12]. Meanwhile, inflation, which in 2002 was 25%, would reach 31%[13] in 2003.

Faced with this situation, the revolutionary government proceeded on two fronts. In order to stop the great bleeding of capital, a strict exchange control was established in February 2003. The second front would be aimed at generating a wide range of social programs to protect the fundamental rights of the most vulnerable sectors in the face of the bourgeois onslaught.

The exchange control made it possible to reformulate the distribution of foreign currency that was in the hands of the state and to direct those resources to the most disadvantaged sectors. Achieving better control and auditing mechanisms over the circulation of foreign currency in the economy. In this way, the external sector and international reserves were strengthened, taking them from 12 billion dollars in 2002 to more than 20 billion at the end of 2003[14]. 14] Reducing the extraction of foreign currency from oil by more than 60%. The exchange control would become a fundamental tool for the consolidation of the appropriation and control of the oil income by the executive, generating a tactical advantage to leverage the proposed economic and social changes.

The network of missions was vital for the satisfaction of the social guarantees established in the Bolivarian constitution. They are elemental pieces within the architecture of the social state, of law and justice. The missions allowed in a dynamic and constant way to fight and eradicate a great number of social scourges inherited from the Fourth Republic, becoming the banners of the transformation and social inclusion process of the Bolivarian process.

This first cycle of the Bolivarian process concluded on August 15, 2004 with the victory of Hugo Chávez before the constitutional referendum demanded by the opposition forces of the time. As Chávez would express at that time: “Today a project has triumphed, here it is not a question of Chávez leaving or not leaving, here there is a national project of alternative development to neo-liberal savagery… which is nothing other than the consolidation of social achievements, social missions, the deepening against injustice, exclusion and poverty. This is a new stage to continue transforming and consolidating the new diversified productive economic model.”

The second stage of the revolutionary process: socialism.

The first stage of the Bolivarian revolution concluded with two realities that qualitatively modified the historical process of the revolution. In the first place, it was evident that the method of economic organization was based on a more complete and conflictive scenario than expected. The promoters of the revolution had discovered the real problem of rentier exhaustion and the Venezuelan dependent bourgeoisie.[16] Secondly, the Bolivarian movement emerged favorably from the confrontation of 2002-2003. It built a solid ideological bloc of more than 5 million people that would be the foundations that would help build what would later be formally called popular power. This new political referent would henceforth be in charge of disputing the hegemony of the decadent bourgeois elite and promoting a new common sense in the political, social and cultural spheres.[17] These two elements would foster a review and revision of the political and cultural situation of the country.

These two elements would encourage a revision and deepening of the Bolivarian economic program. Starting from the recognition of the link between the Venezuelan big bourgeoisie and international capitalism and assuming as inevitable the interest of the metropolitan capitals in maintaining their interests protected. It is from this reflection that the Bolivarian revolution declares itself anti-imperialist, promoting in the international arena initiatives such as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA) and the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) as an alternative to the Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA).[18] The Bolivarian revolution has also declared itself anti-imperialist.

After the declaration of the socialist aspirations of the Bolivarian revolution in the São Paulo Forum[19] in 2005, the following were enacted: the Law of the Communal Councils in 2006 and the Law for the Promotion and Development of the Popular Economy in 2007; the formalization of social property in 2008 and the enactment of the Organic Law of the Communal Economic System. By 2010 the revolutionary movement manages to ensure a real alternative to rentier capitalism and the anti-popular neoliberal efforts of the past.

The rentier poison

However, this new economic model had to confront the traditional logics underlying the old bourgeois state apparatus in the context of the biggest oil boom of the 21st century. This reinforced old rentier dynamics in the Venezuelan economy. Imports were increased by 571% between 2003 and 2013 with more than 300 million dollars being granted by the state in these years,[20] being granted to just over 10 thousand companies out of the total of 322 thousand registered in these years. That is to say: only 3% of the companies in the country handled that enormous amount of resources.

Up to 2017, a foreign debt of more than 97 billion dollars has been acquired, with more than 71 million dollars being paid between 2013 and 2017[21]. All because of the dependent logic that continues to reinforce our position in the international division of labor as exporters of raw materials and importers of investment capital. Often capital that originates with our own resources and end up being appropriated by our bourgeoisie, without tax charges or invoicing control.

According to Baptista, productivity per capita multiplied more than 3 times between 1998 and 2008[22], but the share of the manufacturing sector in the GDP only grew by 1.9%, from 14% to 15.9%. This means that the increase in productivity cannot be fully explained by traditional Venezuelan industry. On the other hand, it should be clear that a large part of the foreign currency delivered to businessmen in these years was directed to the manufacturing sector, which once again reinforces the problem of productive rentierism.

The communal struggle, beyond growth

Between 1999 and 2015, Venezuela’s total gross domestic product increased by 43%. While the community and social services sector increased by 100%. Registering a weight of almost 4 billion dollars in the economy, that is to say: the communal economy grew twice the national GDP[23].

The fundamental ideal of the communal economy is that only through popular organization and the creation of a new civil society, organized around social property, will it be possible to dispute the hegemony of Venezuelan big capital. Generating the conditions for an authentic economic and political revolution in the territory. Therefore, the commune approach as a way to achieve socialism is the real meaning of the Bolivarian socialism of the 21st century.

As stated by researcher and writer Pasqualina Curcio Curcio: “It is not enough to overcome the oil rentier model by diversifying production and increasing exports. The strategy that must be transversal to the overcoming of the rentier model is production by many hands, with social ownership of the means of production… The objective is to break with the concentration of production and distribution of essential goods.”[24]

“The fundamental ideal of the communal economy is that only by means of popular organization and the creation of a new civil society, organized around social property, will it be possible to dispute the hegemony of Venezuelan big capital.”

It is remarkable that the Bolivarian revolution has had many successes in the scope and transformation of Venezuelan society, reducing the unemployment rate by half, as well as reducing extreme poverty by 52%. However, there is no doubt that these achievements have been strongly disrupted by the recent oil price crisis and then the one caused by the international blockade to our oil trade. Both manifestations of the exhaustion of capitalism to which our society as a whole continues to be dragged. This crisis of the revolution, however, has also had exogenous and political reasons, above all the fruits of a new offensive of the national and imperial bourgeoisie[25].

The communal aspiration and with it the popular aspiration faces threats both internal and external to the Bolivarian process. Both by the recent return to the search for the business alliance, as well as by the sectors within Chavism that refuse to generate the changes that the jurisprudence merits to strengthen the communal advance[26].

Today we have returned to the first years of the revolution. With heterodox plans from the economic point of view, cautious with respect to the ownership of the means of production and conservative from the institutional point of view. A sector of Chavismo has once again believed in the fantasy of an alliance with the big bourgeoisie. With the difference that now we are beset by discredit, bureaucratization and disenchantment, since the more power the capitalists monopolize, the less political influence the majority of citizens have over the management of the state[27].

The objective condition that opened the way to the Bolivarian revolution is still in place. As has been demonstrated after an apogee of resources and growth hand in hand with the national bourgeoisie, only the communal way can really transcend rentierism, dependence and underdevelopment. The rest are only chimerical and not very audacious dreams.

References:

[1] http://www.mppp.gob.ve/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Plan-de-la-Naci%C3%B3n-2001-2007.pdf

[2] https://tatuytv.org/reportaje-rescatando-la-soberania-y-la-patria-la-lucha-campesina-en-venezuela/

[3] Petróleos de Venezuela Sociedad Anónima.

[4] Bernard Mommer Ob. cit. p. 331-334.

[5] Ob. cit. Carlos Mendoza Potellá. La Economía Política del Petróleo en Venezuela, p. 151.

[6] https://www.ensartaos.com.ve/este-fue-el-malandro-jose-luis-betancourt-de-fedenagas-quien-rompio-la-ley-de-tierras-y-desarrollo-agrario/

[7] It is interesting to remember the influence that the so-called Espinasa doctrine, attributed to Ramón Espinasa, ideologist of the oil opening, continued to exert at the time, consisting of three pillars: 1. Production over price, therefore, 2. According to Carlos Mendoza Potellá’s calculations, in reality these practices subtracted income to the republic in the order of 10 billion dollars. Ob. cit. Carlos Mendoza Potellá. La Economía Política del Petróleo en Venezuela, p. 153.

[8] In the political sphere, instability and institutional distrust were promoted, calling into question the continuity of the revolutionary process, this instability would only be overcome in mid 2004, although at great cost. According to Luis Salas, it is estimated that the oil sabotage had a cost for the country of 20 billion dollars and generated a drop in its GDP of almost 30%. Luis Sala Rodríguez. Escritos desde la guerra económica, Caracas: Editorial El Perro y La Rana, 2014, p.91.

[9] Bernard Mommer. Recursos Naturales y Globalización: Petróleo y Venezuela como ejemplos, Caracas: ABediciones, 2021, P. 231-235.

[10] Domingo Felipe Maza Zavala. Un Disidente Impertinente, Caracas: Fundación Domingo Felipe Maza Zavala, 2013, p 138-149.

[11] Luis Sala Rodríguez. Ob. cit. p. 92.

[12] Domingo Felipe Maza Zavala. Ob. cit. p. 140.

[13] Domingo Felipe Maza Zavala. Ob. cit. p. 208.

[14] Domingo Felipe Maza Zavala. Ob. cit. p. 226.

[15] Pascualina Curcio Curcio. La Economía Venezolana cuentos y verdades, Caracas: Editorial TRINCHERA, 2020, p 60.

[16] Despite his reluctance to endow his research with a class explanation, almost timidly Asdrúbal Baptista recognizes as a fundamental reason for the rentier exhaustion “the collapse in scrutiny ends…in the undoubtedly extraordinary situation when not even the replacement [by the bourgeoisie] of the expense caused by the use of accumulated capital takes place.” Ob. cit. p. 232.

[17] https://tatuytv.org/gramsci-bloque-historico/

[18] These initiatives reflect the influence of authors such as Jorge Abelardo Ramos within the Bolivarian debate, not in vain works such as “Historia de la Nación Latinoamérica” by the same author.

[19] “…I do not have the slightest doubt. It is necessary, we say and many intellectuals of the world say, to transcend capitalism, but I add, capitalism will not be transcended from within capitalism itself, no. Capitalism must be transcended. Capitalism must be transcended through socialism, that is the way to transcend the capitalist model, true socialism. Equality, justice!” expressed President Hugo Chávez, in his speech on January 30, 2005 at the Gigantinho stadium in the city of Porto Alegre, Brazil, where he closed the São Paulo Forum.

[20] Pasqualina Curcio Curcio. The Visible Hand of the Market, Economic war in Venezuela. Caracas: Editorial MinCI, 2017, P, 39.

[21] Pasqualina Curcio Curcio. La Economía Venezolana… Ob. cit. p.99.

[22] Asdrúbal Baptista. Ob. cit. P.147.

[23] Pasqualina Curcio Curcio. Ob. cit. p. 71.

[24] Pasqualina Curcio Curcio. The Visible Hand… Ob. cit. p. 137.

[25] Pasqualina Curcio Curcio. Arremetida imperial, El Comando Sur y la vergonzosa Asamblea Nacional 2016-2020, Caracas: Editorial El Perro y La Rana, 2020, P. 23-64.

[26] https://tatuytv.org/opinion-la-miseria-de-la-retorica-a-proposito-de-hablar-gamelotes/

[27] Claudio Katz. El porvenir del socialismo, Caracas: Editorial El Perro y la Rana. 2007, P.245

Translation by Miguel S. for Internationalist 360°