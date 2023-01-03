Amar Djerrad



Merkel’s Confession or the Pebble in NATO’s Boot

The unexpected statement of the former German chancellor Angela Merkel is only a confirmation of what has always been the case with the Atlanticists! She has simply acknowledged, as an ex-chancellor and official, the hypocritical attitude and turpitudes of the West towards the rest of the world and not only towards Russia. ​

“To be an enemy of America is dangerous; to be a friend of America is fatal.” – H. Kissinger

Execrable deception, ordered by the United States.

Their pride centers them solely on what they think and do themselves, and deciding what is valid or forbidden for others according to their imperial claim of moral, cultural and military superiority over the non-Western world. It is said that when one relies selfishly on oneself, one always finds a “bonus” for oneself. The amoral motto of the imperialists can be summarized as follows: I lie, I cheat, I steal the wealth of others, I provoke in order to dominate if necessary by armed force, and if things go wrong, I negotiate in order to gain time and accumulate in order to be able to do it again later in other circumstances!

An execrable deception, ordered, of course, by the United States, which Angela Merkel updates with regard to the Minsk 1 and 2 agreements. Eight years after their signature, without the slightest attempt to enforce them despite recurrent requests from Russia, and under multiple provocations as well. Putin had to play on patience, rationality and wisdom; somehow “follow the liar to the door of his house” (Algerian proverb). Former President Petro Poroshenko said it before Merkel (with more details) in June 2022 to several Western media and no one gave credit to it because the will and power to enforce it belongs to NATO in priority to the USA. Since it was Merkel who said it this time, this proves that the non-implementation of the “Minsk 2” was unquestionably part of the US strategy via NATO! They even have the gall to reverse the blame by deviously trying to blame Russia for the failure to respect the agreements.

An admission of regret and patriotism?

Angela Merkel, certainly at her wits’ end and out of patriotism, seeing today her Europe and more precisely her country, the powerful Germany (that the current government of Olaf Scholz is powerless to defend) – the engine of the European economy – sinking inexorably into recession and deindustrialization, had to struggle to find a way out in order to put an end to the American pressure imposing a blind, destructive conformity, leading to energy and industrial bankruptcy, but ignobly without significant effects on the US economy, which has been well protected from it. The bailout and energy security programs are quoted as amounting to $465 billion (12% of GDP). She must have thought that only the revelation of the deception would alter the whole American strategy and propaganda against Russia, because these agreements were signed to deceive in order to gain time to arm the Ukrainian proxy for war (Revelation made to the German weekly Die Zeit). By this deceit, the responsibility of France, Germany and the Security Council (which sponsored these agreements by being guarantor), on what takes place in Ukraine and the destruction of this country, is absolute. By this action, it confirms that the late Russian military operation is entirely justified on all levels, including morally. Russia, which has respected these agreements, is therefore within its rights to intervene militarily in Ukraine.

The other point is that the terrorist act of the “allies”, who destroyed the Nord Stream 2, which was going to allow the survival of Germany as a power, provoking the anger of the Germans, has certainly provoked the categorical retaliation of Merkel who understood the real objectives of the USA against her country. Namely to prevent Germany, the engine of Europe and therefore one of the main pillars supporting the American power, to put a foot in the Eurasian world that is more promising and secure than the American model. Germany, today, is obliged to buy its energy from the USA at 3 to 4 times the price, which will make its products more expensive than American ones, instead of getting it directly from Russia at a reasonable price. This will have a knock-on effect on all European products, which will no longer be competitive. And that’s not all: at the instigation of the USA, its trustee, Poland is taking the liberty, in these times of crisis, of claiming about $1300 billion from Germany as compensation for the damage caused by the Second World War.

Berlin responded that it had nothing to pay, believing it had already done so. They obviously want to crush the country. It is understandable that Merkel’s departure, sensing Russia’s ineluctable victory, is aimed at annihilating any idea of an early “cease-fire”, which can only be a ruse, and at hindering the American domineering and paralyzing action in order to accelerate the end of its hegemony in Europe, which is equivalent to the end of NATO.

On the subject of the “cease-fire”, Kissinger has made a strange proposal recently which is in line with the informal discussions on “negotiations” and the “Christmas truce”. A scam like the one revealed by Merkel, which also aims to buy time to replenish the Ukrainian forces with new weapons and ammunition. Kissinger bluntly proposes a Russian withdrawal to the lines before February 24, then Donetsk, Lugansk, and Crimea “could be subject to negotiation after a cease-fire”, if impossible then “referendums in these territories could be an alternative”. Why not? When the senescence of the 100 year old will be recognized erudition.

Merkel must hope, thus, either for an awakening of the European peoples, the only ones able to impose a peace in conformity with the legitimate Russian fears and security requirements, or to give an acceptable pretext, the least humiliating, to the European leaders to stop the ruin and the debacle by following, united, the only way of mutual security negotiations, which exclude of course (for the moment) the American decision makers/guardians and their English annex. In any case, her admission remains a painful pebble in the boot of NATO!

A confession that discredits Europe by demonstrating its “yes-or-no” attitude.

Although frustrating for Russia, this admission makes legitimate Russia’s arguments about its intervention in Ukraine. The Russian President finds this “unexpected” stating “it disappoints. Frankly, I did not expect to hear it from the former Federal Chancellor. I always considered that the authorities of Germany were sincere with us”.

Merkel’s revelations caused a reaction from the former Austrian vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, who seemed not to be happy with this revelation (he is not the only one), judging that “it is frightening the frankness with which Mrs. Merkel talks about it. In this way, we are destroying any basis of trust”. It is true that this undermines the credibility of the West, but he must know that the Atlanticists cannot be credible and trustworthy when they achieve selfish, unhealthy, death-dealing goals through the mechanism of US corruption. They have never really had “foundations” or “principles” or serious actions; at least when they are confronted with a set of illicit interests or intolerable facts.

It is in adversity that principles and values are proven, not in peace. Thanks to this war in their country, provoked by themselves, all their underhandedness, their hypocrisy and their blandishments, hidden under a futile sophism, are brought to light. It will be all the countries of the world that will look at any agreement with the West with a different, more vigilant eye, a different, more cautious approach. One wonders if the Brexit is not a US-English ploy to detach the United Kingdom from a Europe that is planned as a place of confrontation in order to preserve it from the possible serious consequences of a programmed war, by Ukrainian proxy, against Russia. In view of the facts and the evolution of the situation, this is certainly the case. Europe, notably Germany and France, is thus doubly duped.

Germany and France (in the wake of the rest of Europe), thus ridiculed for failing to keep their word, (despite Macron’s ridiculous and useless attempt to safeguard the agreements by proposing a … 3rd Minsk), are totally discredited and disqualified to lead any peace or mediation negotiations, not to mention the serious, recurrent breaches of diplomatic practices (intentional leaks of information to the media by Macron, for example). From now on, the game master, alone, can commit his good faith by proposing other assurances in a trustworthy manner than the customary ones.

Europe is only a stooge, in its subordinate role, to implement Washington’s aims. Even its so-called “mainstream” pseudo press (written and visual) is indoctrinating, deceitful and racist, and is animated by plumbers without dignity, charged with carrying the voice of the “right-thinking” of their American overlord, obeying him in all circumstances. The EU is in a “master-pupil” relationship because of its strategic, security, military and economic dependence on the United States.

Therefore, the “yes-or-no” attitude of colonial times appears less humiliating than the “yes-or-no” attitude of today’s Council of Europe on issues of political, economic and cultural sovereignty, as well as on the case of Ukraine. The European leaders are responsible for what is happening on their continent. The fault lies entirely with them!

The war will end if Putin wants it to

While unofficial voices, such as Merkel, are attempting to open up avenues to arrange a solution, others, such as that of her compatriot, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, are rejecting calls for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations, refusing to accept any possible ceasefire on “Russian terms” that would violate the “horror of the Ukrainian people”. She believes that “if Putin wants it, then the war will be over tomorrow” by ordering “his troops to withdraw”. It would be brave and honorable if the Ukrainian people and soldiers, who are facing death, would say so and decide their own fate and not the German Baerbock from her well-heated office in Berlin. She does not see the cauldron in which the Ukrainian soldiers are situated.

This is a statement made by former Senator and former U.S. Army Colonel Richard Black in a video conference. According to him, “The ongoing battle for Bakhmut has gradually become a disaster for the Ukrainian army… Ukrainian troops are being thrown by the thousands into a cauldron of death and they don’t seem to have a solution. Russia is winning in Bakhmut …”. Nor does it see what its German media outlet Bild reported from Bakhmut “with obsolete artillery and tanks, Ukrainian soldiers are defending the most difficult sector of the country’s front … (they) return fire to the best of their ability. They are firing with everything that works. Ammunition is becoming scarce”.

Western experts say that the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces near Bakhmut are as high as 500 to 800 people a day, that hospitals are overcrowded and that schools are being converted into hospitals. But Annalena Baerbock does not care about the serious setbacks of the Ukrainian army and its dead, because those who die are not Germans, let alone her relatives. She is not the only one to spew this kind of nonsense.

For President Putin, “a cat that has been scalded fears cold water”. He knows that there is nothing honest to expect from NATO. He will not give any more credit to their words. He will undoubtedly continue to maintain military and economic pressure until the maximum security “conditions” are reached with the recognition of the reality on the ground, (i.e. that all acquired territories are Russian).

The opinion of the current Ukrainian authorities (installed by the United States) is not necessary or would be only formal. In the meantime, it will pursue the strategic objective of establishing a more just and value-based multipolar process, which many other states want, with the help of other powers in order to put an end to this inhuman imperialism that wants to take over the world.

The Europeans (of the West) must come to terms with the fact that everything has an end, especially a world based on predation, injustice and lies, which allows them a peaceful life, above their means, almost free of charge, at the expense of honest and hard-working people.

An innovative, successful and credible Germany.

However, the world (especially Africa) recognizes that Germany is the leading economy in Europe with a successful social (especially in reducing the number of unemployed) and economic (especially industrial) model, as well as its capacity for innovation. Germany accounts for 85% of exports, and the share of jobs in industry and construction represents 28% of its active population. One analysis comments: “Since international trade in services is developing at almost the same pace as trade in goods, Germany is seeking to expand this part of its trade balance. The country has succeeded in doing so with an increase of 110.5% in ten years.

Despite the effects of the health crisis and the decline over 5 consecutive years, Germany has recorded, in 2021, a respectable trade balance surplus of more than 181 billion euros with a coverage rate of 115% (the USA, France and the United Kingdom being in deficit) and this, of course, thanks to a supply of cheap Russian gas. We can therefore understand Washington’s determination to make Germany less competitive by making it depend on its much more expensive energy.

In fact, the German economy was targeted in Trump’s time when he said in Brussels (in 2017) before the leaders of the European institutions that Germany’s trade policy is “very bad”. According to Der Spiegel, he was quoted as saying, “Look at the millions of cars they sell to the US. Horrible. We will stop that”. Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, qualified his remarks.

Angela Merkel, who seems to have understood the American “merry-go-round” in Europe and particularly in Germany, made an important statement at a CSU meeting in Bavaria after spending two days at the G7 summit in Italy: “The days when we could rely on each other are almost over. I have experienced this in the last few days. That is why I can only say that Europeans must take their destiny into their own hands, of course in friendship with the United States and the United Kingdom and as good neighbors even with countries like Russia. But we must know that we have to fight for our future ourselves…”. More than five years later, in 2022, none of this has been achieved, things have gotten worse in Europe; Germany is in great economic difficulty and even more dependent on the United States.

Germany has, however, more credibility in the eyes of Africans than France, for its seriousness in international relations on the one hand and especially when comparing their colonial past on the other. France survives thanks to its neo-colonialism over 14 African countries (which use the CFA Franc), unlike Germany. Let’s remember that France is the country that colonized the most African countries (21 countries).

German officials are at a crossroads in a Kafkaesque situation or as an Algerian saying goes “very hot on one side and burning on the other”. Either they continue in their stubbornness to remain vassals of the blind forces of the United States with all the existential risks, or they clearly display their independence and erect strategies to prevent and face possible aggressive retaliation, while quickly forging other more solid and credible alliances.

The Germans must always be mindful of the crisis in the 1930s, which had disastrous economic, social and political repercussions. Withdrawal of capital, especially American, which caused bankruptcies, the collapse of exports and industrial production; causing very high unemployment affecting 33% of the working population. This led to the rise of Nazism.

Amar Djerrad, Algerian journalist and analyst.

Translation by Internationalist 360°