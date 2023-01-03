NATO Will Confront Russia in West Africa

Nikolai Plotnikov and Alexei Romanov

Western countries’ peacekeeping missions in Mali seem to be failing. Following France and Britain, Germany began to think about withdrawing its troops from the African country. The justification is standard: the growing activity of Islamists and the alleged growing Russian military presence in the face of Wagner PMC, which has become almost mythical.

However, the collective West, or to be more precise, the North Atlantic Alliance, does not intend to leave West Africa. The Islamic Republic of Mauritania (IRM) is becoming the bloc’s stronghold. It was chosen as NATO’s main partner in the region because it borders Western Sahara, Senegal, Algeria and Mali and is located at the junction of two important areas of West Africa, the Maghreb and the Sahel. The IRM has become even more important since the withdrawal of its neighbor, Mali, from the Sahel Group of Five (G5 Sahel, headquartered in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott, members: Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, and Mauritania).

According to the NATO leadership, cooperation with Mauritania will help maintain influence on the bloc’s southern flank of responsibility – south of the Tropic of Cancer in the Atlantic Ocean and Central Africa. According to Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, this will enable the alliance to compete in the West African region against the growing influence of Russia and China, which are using “economic leverage” to promote their interests there.

It is hard to say where Stoltenberg got his fears about Russian expansion. Perhaps he was frightened by Moscow’s intentions to hold a 2nd Russian-African summit in 2023? But that is a sovereign business of Russia and African countries. Be that as it may, various delegations of the alliance have frequented Nouakchott from Brussels in order to prevent, as the Nato chief believes, the strengthening of the Kremlin’s influence there. In turn, Mauritanian officials have become welcome guests at NATO headquarters.

Since 1995, Mauritania is a partner of the North Atlantic Alliance in the Mediterranean Dialogue (also includes Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia). On the basis of the Individual Partnership Plan, NATO specialists consult and train the command staff of the national army and security structures of Mauritania, assist in capacity building and infrastructure of its armed forces.

The alliance’s Brussels summit in June 2021 declared the escalation in the Sahara-Sahel region “a threat to NATO’s collective security” . At the summit in Madrid this summer, a new aid package was announced for Mauritania, the size and details of which were not disclosed. In general terms, it was said that support for the Mauritanian army in intelligence, special operations, and maritime security would be a priority in this assistance.

The basis of the bloc’s cooperation with Mauritania is the fight against international terrorism “on the far frontier. This refers to the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) and its affiliated extremist structures like al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, Ansar al-Dine, and Boko Haram (all banned in Russia). However, despite promises, NATO countries have failed to ensure the safety of the local population during the anti-terrorist operations “Barkhan” and “Takuba” since 2014.

The results of European humanitarian efforts have also been very modest. In addition to worsening terrorism in Mali, the Central African Republic, Niger and Chad, Latin American cocaine and Afghan heroin, illegal migration and arms flow through West Africa to the EU.

But the West is more concerned about access to the region’s mineral resources. The EU industry, including the military, is interested in African supplies of cobalt, mica, zinc, lead, copper, titanium, zirconium, manganese, chromium, platinum group metals, uranium and bauxite. The current situation in West Africa is seen by the NATO leadership as a convenient background for shifting the emphasis of the bloc’s policy in Africa. Having declared its intention to help the countries of the region, Brussels retains the ability to support the crisis processes in the region by projecting power from the territory of relatively stable Mauritania.

The growing geostrategic importance of IRM for NATO coincides with its growing importance as a producer and exporter of natural gas. European NATO countries hope to bolster their own energy security with Mauritania. For this purpose Brussels is planning to facilitate settlement of disagreements between Nouakchott and Rabat and to ensure supplies of natural gas in the mid-term from offshore fields in Mauritanian territorial waters (Torto Ahmeim, Bir Allah and Orca fields) and Western Sahara (Dakhla basin). According to Oil Minister Abdessalam Ould Salah of Mauritania, his country is ready to become one of the sources of gas for Europe against the background of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas.

NATO also hopes that the bloc’s military presence in the region will also ensure the planned construction of the prospective Nigeria-Morocco submarine gas pipeline, which will run along the west coast of Africa. Agreements for that project were signed in September 2022.

Mauritania has thus gone from being one of the partners in the Sahel to the only NATO partner in the region in a short period of time. Judging by the statements coming from Brussels, the role of this country is not very enviable: it should not only become a NATO base to counter the mythical Russian expansion in West Africa, but also take a direct part in countering Russia’s foreign policy in the African continent as a whole.

Nikolai Plotnikov – Head of the Center for Scientific and Analytical Information (CSAI) of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Political Sciences;

Alexei Romanov – leading specialist of the CSAI of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Translation by Internationalist 360°