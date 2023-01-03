Moscow and Beijing Could End US Sanctions Hegemony

Observateur Continental



Sanctions have long been the U.S.’s favorite economic weapon, but the era of U.S. hegemony is coming to an end. Washington’s permissive use of punitive measures has provoked resistance from the world. Russia and China have won at least one victory in the fight against sanctions.

Sanctions have long been America’s favorite economic weapon, writes Agathe Demarais in Foreign Affairs magazine. The Biden administration’s reaction to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine is telling: it immediately imposed several punitive economic measures on Moscow and called on other governments to do the same. The fact that sanctions are a popular instrument of U.S. policy makes some sense. They fill the space between empty diplomatic statements and deadly military interventions. Nevertheless, the “golden age” of U.S. sanctions may soon be coming to an end.

As Washington relies more and more on sanctions, several targeted states have begun to strengthen their economies against such restrictions. Three events in the past decade have particularly convinced of this need.

In 2012, the United States disconnected Iran from the global financial messaging system Swift, which handles virtually all international payments, in order to isolate the country financially. And other U.S. rivals immediately wondered if they would be next.

Then, in 2014, Western countries enacted sanctions against Russia after Crimea was attached, which naturally prompted Moscow to make economic autonomy its priority.

Finally, in 2017, Washington unleashed a trade war against Beijing, which quickly affected the high-tech sector. Restricting exports of its semiconductor know-how to China, the United States informed all adversaries that their access to critical technologies could be limited.

These three episodes contributed to the emergence of a new phenomenon: organized resistance to sanctions. The ability of the United States to impose sanctions on other countries stems from the primacy of the U.S. dollar in world trade and Washington’s level of control over global financial channels. As a result, several countries have begun to resist, seek out and use financial innovations to minimize the impact of restrictions.

“More and more such countries are finding them in currency exchange agreements, alternatives to Swift and digital currencies,” writes Agathe Demarais.

In particular, the author notes, China has actively begun using dual exchanges that avoid the U.S. dollar in payments between countries. Beijing immediately signed currency swap agreements with more than 60 countries, including Argentina, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates for almost $500 billion. China’s goal is clear: allow companies to bypass U.S. financial channels whenever Beijing wants.

In 2020, China paid for more than half of its trade with Russia in a currency other than the U.S. dollar for the first time, allowing most of that trade to avoid U.S. sanctions. It should surprise no one that Russia and China are developing payment channels using the yuan and ruble. In March 2020, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes China, India and Russia, assigned a priority to developing payments in their national currencies to bypass the dollar and U.S. sanctions.

China’s growing willingness to abandon the U.S. dollar is legitimate, given the dire state of relations between Washington and Beijing. But U.S. allies are also signing currency swap agreements.

Other countries followed China’s lead, including Russia and India, when the latter in 2019 purchased Russian S-400 anti-aircraft systems.

The $5 billion contract was expected to trigger U.S. sanctions. But New Delhi and Moscow revived the currency swap agreement that still existed in the Soviet era. India bought Russian missiles using rubles and rupees, thus avoiding U.S. sanctions that could have been used to sabotage the deal.

Another way countries protect themselves from sanctions is by developing their own payment systems. As long as countries continue to use Western financial channels, including Swift, they will not be immune to restrictions. A total disconnection of a country from SWIFT is the “nuclear option” in the arsenal of U.S. restrictive measures. It has only been used once, against Iran. That is why China and Russia are actively preparing their own alternative systems to the financial messaging system in case Western countries decide to disconnect them completely from Swift.

The Chinese alternative, known as the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, cannot yet compete with SWIFT. But the existence of CIPS itself is a victory for Moscow and Beijing, as their goal is to have a functioning alternative to SWIFT, not the largest payment system. What is important for Russia and China is that about 1,300 banks from more than 100 countries have joined the system. If Moscow and Beijing were to become completely disconnected from Swift, they would already have a spare copy.

Digital currency is the third tool used by U.S. rivals to circumvent sanctions. China is leading the way in this regard. Nearly 300 million Chinese are already using the digital yuan in more than 20 cities across the country. This digital currency is issued by the Central Bank of China and is stored on Chinese citizens’ smartphones.

The digital yuan is protected from sanctions. The United States is unable to limit the use of virtual currency issued by another country’s central bank.

Separately, agreements on currency exchanges, the creation of alternative payment systems and the development of digital currency will not affect the effectiveness of U.S. sanctions. But together, these innovations increasingly allow countries to conduct transactions through channels protected from sanctions. And this trend in itself seems irreversible. There is no reason to believe that relations between Washington and Beijing or Washington and Moscow will improve in the near term. On the contrary, it is very likely that the situation will deteriorate, prompting Beijing and Moscow to redouble their efforts to protect themselves against US sanctions.

Translation by Internationalist 360°