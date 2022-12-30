Libya: Confusion Over the Performance of the UN Mission Deepens

Confusion characterizes the work of the UN special envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, raising concerns among Libyans about the latter’s ability to dismantle the political roadblocks that prevent consensus to end the current impasse.

On Thursday, the United Nations Support mission in Libya (UNSMIL) denied reports of the UN envoy’s desire to form a new government, contradicting previous UN signals expressing support for pursuing this option in light of the existing intractability. This inconsistency reveals that the UN envoy has neither a clear vision nor a practical road map to end the Libyan crisis.

The UN mission said in a statement on its website that it was aware of ”false online reports that SRSG Abdoulaye Bathily plans to announce a new road map and to form a new government. This sort of fake news is aimed at generating confusion about the current political process and in particular the role of UNSMIL which is not to impose but to support a Libyan-Libyan solution”.

The Mission called on ”all parties to refrain from any actions that may threaten the fragile stability of Libya, including spreading misleading and unfounded information”.

Bathily stressed that “any roadmap should be designed through inclusive dialogue among Libyan stakeholders acting in full respect of the rights, interests and aspirations of all Libyan people to be governed by legitimate leadership and institutions. UNSMIL’s mandate remains to support the Libyan people to fulfill these aspirations. The SRSG encourages all leaders to intensify all necessary initiatives to reach this objective in 2023″.

Observers believe that the mission’s denial of the existence of a direction to form a new government may be the result of Western pressure, especially the United States, which opposes this option and prefers that the outgoing national unity government remain until general elections are held in the country.

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, said that there is no need to form a new transitional government in the presence of the national unity government. “There is no other appropriate way to form a new government in Libya before the elections,” the US Ambassador to the United Nations said in a speech to the members of the UN Security Council last November.

Observers point out that while the position of the UN mission regarding the formation of a new government would provide comfort to Abdul Hamid al-Dbeiba, it raises questions about alternative options for dismantling the foundations of the crisis.

Since last March, two governments have been fighting for power in Libya, one headed by Fathi Bashaga and entrusted by the House of Representatives in Tobruk (East), and the second recognized by the United Nations, the government of national unity headed by Dbeiba, who refuses to hand over power.

To solve this dilemma, the United Nations launched an initiative months ago that led to the formation of a joint committee of the lower and upper houses of the state (Parliamentary Consultative) to agree on a constitutional basis for holding elections “as soon as possible”.

In light of the slowness and stumbling of this path due to disagreements between the two Houses of state and the deputies, the latest of which is the establishment of a Constitutional Court in Benghazi, the Libyan Presidential Council launched an initiative on the eighth of December to resolve the crisis through a consultative meeting between the three councils (presidential, deputies and the highest state) in coordination with Bathily.

It seems that the Presidential Council’s initiative is gaining the attention of external parties involved in Libyan affairs, as well as the UN envoy, who has stated on more than one occasion that this initiative can be built on to reach a settlement.

The disputes over the constitutional rule revolve around two main issues, namely the participation of military personnel and dual nationals, as the State Council led by Khaled Al-Mishri rejects this order to block the candidacy of Army Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which is opposed by the House of Representatives.

Observers of the Libyan issue believe that the reality in Libya is that the opposing forces are hiding behind conflicts and contrived disagreements to prevent reaching elections that threaten their influence. On the other hand, international powers are not in agreement on ways to resolve the conflict.

Observers point out that the UN envoy does not seem to have any ability to resolve the crisis, and confusion prevails over his movements and positions since taking office two months ago.

They add that Bathily recently proposed the adoption of alternative mechanisms to agree on elections without providing any details about these mechanisms, all indications that the UN envoy does not have a clear action plan, which raises concerns about whether his task will be limited to managing the crisis instead of solving it, as happened with his predecessors.

During a recent session at the UN Security Council, the UN envoy called for “the use of alternative mechanisms to alleviate the suffering caused by the temporary political arrangements, which are outdated and open without a time limit”. He linked this to the condition “if the two chambers (deputies and the state) cannot reach an agreement quickly”. Bathily ​ held the heads of the Houses of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and the Supreme State, Khaled Al-Mishri, responsible. “The constant disagreement between two people, the speaker of the Sejm and the head of the Supreme State Council, over a very limited number of provisions in the constitutional norm is no longer a sufficient justification for holding the whole country hostage,”he said.

Libyans hope that the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections will lead to a transfer of power and an end to both armed and political conflicts that have plagued their oil-rich country for years.

Al Arab

Translation by Internationalist 360°