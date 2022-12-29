Kiev Regime’s UN ‘Peace’ Summit Fantasy

Drago Bosnic

In a Monday interview for the Associated Press (published on December 27) Dmytro Kuleba, the Kiev regime’s top diplomat, stated that the country wants a United Nations-backed “peace” summit to end the conflict with Russia by February 2023. He also conditioned the proposal with a demand that the summit would be held “only if Moscow faced a war crimes tribunal in an international court first.” Kuleba told the AP that the Kiev regime will “do whatever it can to win the war next year” as the conflict continues to rage on. The Neo-Nazi junta’s Foreign Minister also stated that he hopes both sides can reach a diplomatic deal.

“Every war ends in a diplomatic way. Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” Kuleba said and added: “The United Nations could be the best venue for holding this summit because this is not about making a favor to a certain country.”

The NATO-backed puppet regime’s top official stated that his government would prefer if the UN Secretary-General António Guterres went on to serve as a mediator at the potential “peace” summit. Kuleba insisted that this was because Guterres has “proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and most importantly, as a man of principle and integrity.” The UN spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez responded to the comments and told the AP: “As the secretary-general has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate.”

In a statement in response to Kuleba’s proposal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that “Russia never followed conditions set by others. Only our own and common sense.” Peskov’s response clearly implies that the proposal is extremely unlikely to gain traction, especially when Moscow’s crucial position at the UN is taken into account. Additionally, the Kiev regime’s tendency to break previous deals and treaties also undermines the very idea that it would stick to the agreed guidelines. The same goes for virtually the entirety of the political West, which has repeatedly violated international agreements for decades.

For its part, the US insists that “the only acceptable resolution to ending the war in Ukraine is for Russian forces to pull out of the country.” Naturally, the demand is unreasonable at best, as Russia certainly doesn’t plan on renouncing its most basic security concerns stemming from decades of NATO’s crawling encroachment on Moscow’s western borders. In addition, prior to launching its counteroffensive, Russia already offered negotiations with NATO and the US, but was flatly rejected, leaving Moscow no other choice but to intervene.

Previously, in an interview with PBS (published on December 16), CIA Director William Burns said that the intelligence agency does not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about holding negotiations with the Kiev regime. However, Putin has indeed offered peace talks on multiple occasions in recent months. On December 25, during an interview on Rossiya-1 state television, the president of Russia stated that the country is ready to negotiate to bring an end to the conflict. Putin also added that the Eurasian giant never refused initiatives for negotiations and that it was the other way around.

“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Putin said and added: “I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens.”

Still, the leader of Russia once again reiterated the position that Moscow is willing to initiate peace talks with the political West only, as the Kiev regime cannot be considered sovereign enough to negotiate an acceptable end to the conflict. This further reinforces Moscow’s stance that any “peace” summit on the territory of Ukraine would make little sense from a practical point. Additionally, the Kiev regime’s insistence that peace talks should be held only after Russia is prosecuted for alleged war crimes makes the idea even less viable, as the supposed atrocities Moscow is being accused of committing have never been proven and are essentially part of Kiev regime’s and NATO’s propaganda war against Russia.

This was evidenced by the immediate disinformation campaign launched in places like Bucha and later in the Kharkov region when hordes of journalists and reporters working for the political West’s massive mainstream propaganda machine flocked to these areas and immediately blamed Moscow for committing alleged atrocities. What’s more, the very idea of (ab)using the UN to further the goals of NATO and the US has to do with not only discrediting Russia, but also diminishing its influence in the world organization.