ATLANTIC COUNCIL, NAZIS, UKRAINE, USA

The Ukraine Lobby: Zelensky & Congress Salute “Representatives of the Diaspora”

Moss Robeson
Natalia Jaresko, former Finance Minister of Ukraine, in red. Andrew Mac is in the 3rd row, without a tie.

Launch of Atlantic Council partnership with UWC, October 2014. George Chopivsky is standing front and center, and Andriy Futey is on the far right. Lenna Koszarny is dressed in white.