Bandera’s ‘Insurgency-in-Waiting’: OUN-B and the ‘Capitulation Resistance Movement’

Moss Robeson Activists attend a rally called “Night Watch” in front of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office in Kyiv. They demanded “no capitulation” to Russia ahead of the next Normandy Format summit in Paris, on Dec. 8, 2019, among Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.
‘NO CAPITULATION’
Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, last month told the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, who has suggested that now is the time for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, “We will not stop on this path under any circumstances. The Ukrainian military will not accept any negotiations, agreements or compromise decisions.” Since then, Zaluzhny has apparently taken a selfie with a portrait of Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera.
In November 2021, Zaluzhny appointed Dmytro Yarosh, a notorious “Banderite” paramilitary leader who founded the extremist Right Sector, as an advisor. This is significant even if the arrangement didn’t last. Not long after Volodymyr Zelensky’s rise to power in spring 2019, Yarosh said the new Ukrainian president would be lynched if he “betrays” the nation. Just ahead of the election, the last season of Zelensky’s TV show aired, including a scene where the government is overthrown by Right Sector-style radicals who create a “Military-Nationalist” regime which causes the country to collapse into 28 independent states. According to Yarosh,
He just needs to understand one truth: Ukrainians should not be humiliated… Zelensky said in his inaugural speech that he was ready to lose his ratings, popularity, position… No, he would lose his life. He will hang on some tree on Khreschatyk [the main street of Kyiv] – if he betrays Ukraine and those people who died during the Revolution and the war.
A year ago, Zelensky seemed more concerned about a coup d’etat than a Russian invasion. In late November, he bizarrely told journalists there was a Russian-backed plot to overthrow him being planned for the first or second day of December, apparently referring to a rally in Kyiv being organized by the far-right “Capitulation Resistance Movement” to demand his resignation.
During the same marathon press conference, Zelensky lashed out at a controversial journalist (and speaker at the rally) for escalating tensions with Russia: “During the last week I had two or three international calls daily, including with the leadership of the EU, the US and Britain because of you.” Within a few days, Yuri Butusov, the provocative “journalist,” filmed himself firing artillery at eastern Ukraine to “avenge Holodomor,” and he joined a special council formed by the “Resistance Movement.” On December 1, Butusov and other nationalists demanded Zelensky’s removal from power. That month, journalist Leonid Ragozin referred to Butusov as a “spin doctor… who represents a group of security officials and politicians who attempted to impeach Zelensky by accusing him of betrayal in the so-called Wagnergate affair.”
I also just watched this live on Ukraine's biggest political talk show: Ukrainian journo/info warrior Yuriy Butusov brawls with pro-Russia MP Nestor Shufrych. Ex PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk, ex-nat'l security chief Oleksandr Danylyuk try to break 'em up. Ex-prez Poroshenko looks on. https://t.co/wlFFilhHIu
In early February 2022, a couple weeks before Putin’s invasion, Ragozin observed, “While downplaying the risk of a Russian offensive and even reprimanding the West for sowing panic, the Ukrainian leadership appears preoccupied with a different threat – that of a coup.” In the same article (“What is Zelenskiy afraid of?”), he described the “Capitulation Resistance Movement” as “a radical street force dedicated to toppling Zelensky” and “a paramilitary force associated with the nationalist opposition that coalesced around former president Petro Poroshenko.”
Nationalists officially launched the “Capitulation Resistance Movement” (Rukh Oporu Kapitulyatsiyi, ROK) in October 2019 to sabotage Zelensky’s peace mandate after the political newcomer crushed Poroshenko and his political party in elections held earlier that year. “No Capitulation” became the slogan of a broader, far-right-led campaign against Zelensky and his government, with protests typically spearheaded by the neo-Nazi Azov movement and the ROK. “Zelensky ran as a peace candidate,” and the hardliners vigorously opposed him, the late Russia expert Stephen F. Cohen explained to journalist Aaron Maté that month.
“He won an enormous mandate to make peace. So, that means he has to negotiate with Vladimir Putin.” But there was a major obstacle. Ukrainian fascists “have said that they will remove and kill Zelensky if he continues along this line of negotiating with Putin…His life is being threatened literally by a quasi-fascist movement in Ukraine.” Peace could only come, Cohen stressed, on one condition. “[Zelensky] can’t go forward with full peace negotiations with Russia, with Putin, unless America has his back,” he said. “Maybe that won’t be enough, but unless the White House encourages this diplomacy, Zelensky has no chance of negotiating an end to the war. So the stakes are enormously high.”
That was three years ago. After Russia invaded, the ROK became the FURM, or the Free Ukraine Resistance Movement, which has mostly flown under the radar. After interviewing a representative of the FURM in early March, a neoconservative US journalist referred to the “Resistance Movement” as an “insurgency-in-waiting, one of many, no doubt, that plans to resort to guerrilla warfare in the event that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempted conquest of Ukraine turns into a prolonged occupation of major population centers.”
After keeping tabs on this “quasi-fascist” movement for a few years (although it mostly went dark after Russia invaded), I feel comfortable speculating that the ROK was partially responsible for making Zelensky feel that negotiating peace with Russia would be too dangerous for him. I also suspect that once Putin declared war, Zelensky as an actor felt his only choice was to become an action hero, not just to rally international support for his country, but to become so popular in Ukraine and the West to rule out a coup d’etat.
However, I don’t think Zelensky feels anywhere close to enough Western (particularly US and UK) support to negotiate with Russia, which would make the mantra adopted by Kyiv and Washington, “Nothing About Ukraine Without Ukraine,” an epic Catch 22 if Zelensky is too scared of fascists in the military to take the initiative. It might be fit for a Dr. Strangelove sequel unthinkable to Stanley Kubrick because “the Ukraine” was hardly a blip on Washington’s radar during most of the original Cold War. But perhaps the new framework is not so different after all. In his book, Blowback: America’s Recruitment of Nazis and its Destructive Impact on Our Domestic and Foreign Policy, Christopher Simpson wrote this about US support for the remnants of the OUN-B’s Ukrainian Insurgent Army at the dawn of the Cold War:
In practice… contradictory forces within the U.S. national security community produced a situation in which some CIA and OPC agents promised nearly unlimited military support to the [Nationalist/Banderite] insurgency [in western Soviet Ukraine] but actually delivered relatively little. In the end, U.S. aid was given to the rebels only insofar as it served short-term… [U.S.] objectives, no more… Instead, they were used as martyrs—some of whom died bravely; some pathetically—and grist for the propaganda mills of both East and West.
Whatever the accuracy of my speculation may be, the “Capitulation Resistance Movement” (ROK/FURM) is undoubtedly a critical vehicle for the OUN-B, or the clandestine Banderite faction of the far-right Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, which played an important role in the “Holocaust by Bullets” in western Ukraine, and largely hijacked the diaspora during the Cold War. I would argue that if World War III starts in Ukraine, then the OUN-B has also played an important role in fulfilling this prophecy which the Banderites began to preach by 1945. “Do we… really want to provoke another world war?” an OUN-B affiliated publication asked five years later. “Of course not,” it answered, with the caveat that “a third world war will come, because it is inevitable.” Chiang Kai-Shek and Yaroslav Stetsko in Taiwan, 1955. Stetsko was Bandera’s deputy and led the OUN-B from 1968 until he died in 1986. The OUN-B headquarters building in Kyiv is named after his wife, Yaroslava.
‘FREE PEOPLE’
Andriy Levus was always the first among equals of the Capitulation Resistance Movement’s coordinators. He made it official by February 2022 when Levus announced his leadership of the Free Ukraine Resistance Movement. For years, Andriy Levus has been an assistant to far-right politician Andriy Parubiy and coordinated an important OUN-B “facade structure” called Free People, of which there have been several iterations. From the start, Free People has served as a “second organization” for members of a militant Banderite youth group. All of these entities, including the “Bandera Organization” itself, are headquartered at the OUN-B’s Yaroslava building in Kyiv. So was the Capitulation Resistance Movement. This first installment will explain how “Free People” became its vanguard.
Old pictures of the OUN-B’s Youth Nationalist Congress, which uses the emblem of the “Dontsov beast,” a hybrid lion-wolf-hedgehog invented by fascist ideologue Dmytro Dontsov, who translated Mein Kampf into Ukrainian.
‘BANDERA YOUTH’
In 1993, the OUN-B, having recently returned to Ukraine after many years abroad, established the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists (KUN), a far-right political party, as the foundation of its above board apparatus in the homeland. The network began to unravel by the end of the nineties after failures at the ballot box, and the paramilitary wing of the organization (Tryzub) went rogue. The KUN effectively replaced Tryzub with a youth wing, which the OUN-B later separated from its unpopular party to create the Youth Nationalist Congress (Molodizhnyy Natsionalistychnyy Konhres, MNK) in early 2001. The far-right MNK has resisted turning “Free People” into a political party, probably so that it doesn’t suffer the same fate as the KUN, which is practically irrelevant, and apparently autonomous but led by an OUN-B member. Dmytro Yarosh (center with sunglasses on his chest) and members of Tryzub in 1995 with Yaroslava Stetsko, who led the OUN-B from 1991-2001, and died in 2003 after a decade of chairing the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists, which is now led by Stepan Bratsiun (in the suit), who married Stetsko’s niece.
Andriy Levus joined the “Bandera Youth” in his early-to-mid twenties. It’s where he met his wife. The first leader of the MNK is the editor of the OUN-B newspaper. The second MNK chairman was the deputy head of OUN-B by 2013 and a deputy commander of the “Maidan Self-Defense” in early 2014. The third MNK leader quickly became an “assistant-consultant” to far-right politician Andriy Parubiy, who formerly led the paramilitary arm of the neo-Nazi “Social National Party of Ukraine.” The third MNK leader manages the OUN-B’s publishing house. By 2009, when Andriy Levus turned thirty years old, the OUN-B made him the director of its Ukrainian Information Service in Kyiv, and he also started working for Parubiy. It appears that Levus hasn’t left his side.
Movement for the Resistance to Capitulation (ROK), which he now leads, is a new reincarnation of Free People network, which in turn stems from Ukraine’s Youth Nationalist Congress, the youth branch of OUN(B) – the Banderovites who survived Cold War in North America.
Ten years later, Volodymyr Zelensky’s overwhelming electoral victories spelled the end of Andriy Parubiy’s chairmanship of the Verkhovna Rada, or Ukrainian parliament. Levus continued working with Parubiy, a leader of Poroshenko’s “European Solidarity” party, after organizing the “Resistance Movement.” After all, Parubiy and Levus largely directed the muscle behind the “Maidan revolution” in early 2014. Five years later, an OUN-B organizer of the Capitulation Resistance Movement told The Daily Beast, reacting to Zelensky’s landslide election victory, “We are going to raise a new Maidan revolution if he makes a single step away from our course.”
FREE PEOPLE 1.0 — ‘EURO OFFENSIVE’
In October 2013, almost a month before the “Euromaidan” began, members of the OUN-B’s Youth Nationalist Congress led a “Euronastup” march in Kyiv.
The first iteration of the “Free People network” was established in April 2013 as the OUN-B’s contribution to the Euronastup (“Euro Offensive”) campaign led by Serhii Bondarchuk, a minor politician. A Free People blog initially functioned as the Euronastup website. That summer, Bondarchuk organized a “national round table” (with Levus as its “executive secretary”) to push the Ukrainian government to sign a controversial Association Agreement with the European Union on November 29. In early November, about ten days after kicking off a “Euroreferendum” petition campaign, Bondarchuk predicted that the delivery of a million signatures on November 22 could represent the “beginning of Euromaidan.” In fact, the protest movement (which he apparently named) started the night before, after the pro-Russian government signaled its decision not to sign.