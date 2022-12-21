Why Peruvians Are in the Streets for Castillo

The Grayzone speaks to Anahi Durand, the former Minister of Women and Vulnerable People in the government of Peru’s ex-President Pedro Castillo, a schoolteacher and union leader-turned-politician was removed from power by parliament, placed in detention and replaced with an unelected figure.

With Castillo charged with “rebellion and conspiracy,” masses of Peruvians have taken to the streets, facing heavy repression as they protest for his release. In this exclusive interview, Durand details the elite forces behind Castillo’s ouster and slams his treatment.