What Lessons Can We Learn from the Coup d’Etat in Peru?

Ollantay Itzamná



What is happening in Peru, with an undetermined number of assassinations, is evidence that the indigenous, peasant, native, or alimeñado are not, never were, citizens. They are “internal enemies” according to the Peruvian Creole State.

The bloody disorder that occurred in Peru in recent days, as a result of the political chaos generated by the country’s elites, leaves us with the following lessons:

We have nothing to expect from the democracy of the rich. The representative democracy established in Peru since 1821, never democratized neither politics, nor the economy, much less the socio-cultural. On the contrary, it strengthened the practice in the national imaginary of: “The rich white people came to rule, we are here to obey and serve”.

But, against all odds, an impoverished peasant in rural areas, complying with the formal procedures of liberal democracy, became president of the bicentennial Creole Republic, by popular will at the ballot box. The Lima Creole elite tried to tame the peasant president through media persuasion. But the peasant president, although hesitant, held on. So, they set the trap/political ruse for him, just as they did for the Inca Atahuallpa (1532). And thus, they restored their neoliberal banquet with the impregnating aroma of Indo-Campesino blood.

Indigenous people are not citizens. The denial of the human quality to indigenous and peasants in Peru, as in the rest of the bicentennial countries of the region, is constitutive of the creole republics. The indigenous peasant is not a person. Therefore, neither can he be a citizen (political subject). Consequently, they are condemned to bestial servitude, and to cultural and biological annihilation inexorably.

They are allowed to vote for the boss, but not to elect someone like them. If they do, and dare to defend their votes in the streets, the bosses chastise and massacre them, with live broadcasts.

Not to believe, nor to celebrate the bicentennial. The people of Peru, as in the rest of the countries, live in a constant illusion: They sing the National Anthem (in Marseillaise rhythm) as if it were theirs. They hoist racist patriotic symbols such as the white flag in the center. They adulate rapists or violent characters as their national heroes. They celebrate patriotic anniversaries of the criollo without asking themselves for what or whom that patriotic homeland served.

In fact, in this bicentennial creole Peru, the great majorities, no matter how much effort they made to become Peruvianized or Limaized, through “education” or eugenic policies, are in a worse existential situation than their ancestors during the Spanish Colony.

The bicentennial for the great majorities was a constant humiliation, annihilation, annihilation and enslavement or self-slavery.

Without people there is no revolution. The fallacy of liberal democracy is that political victory is achieved with the individual vote and sustained by institutional rules. This is true for the bosses. But not for the great majorities. The political equation for the popular sectors has always been and is: ballot boxes+institutions+streets.

Pedro Castillo, and the circle that surrounded him, never understood this basic equation. That is why they never organized towns, communities, urban communes. And when the coup d’état came last December 7, Castillo had only a defense lawyer at his side.

But, as reality always beats imagination, the non-citizens, even in spite of Castillo’s political dithering, emerged like ants everywhere in Peru… To the extent that the Creole bosses, and their domesticated maid (Dina Boluarte), in their desperation tried to put out the popular fire with more gasoline. And, Peru burns.

Avoid institutionalizing the blind spot

This Peruvian political chaos, sustained and reproduced by its neoliberalized intelligentsia, is, in turn, the result of its “sui generis” legal system. The current Political Constitution of 1993, drafted and signed by the imprisoned dictator Alberto Fujimori, stimulates and institutionalizes this chaos through legal figures such as: presidential vacancy, depredation of ministers of the Executive by the Legislative Body, etc. These outlandish constitutional norms, which have already turned Peru into the international champion country in chacota, do not exist in any other Constitution of the Continent.

At this moment, Peru, legally and institutionally, is in a blind spot. A violent blind spot. The people from the streets demand new elections, a new Constituent process. The Creole State, in response, massacres the population. The deputies do not want to advance elections. The usurper Dina Boluarte screws herself to power, and does not want to resign. In this situation, the Peruvian political horizon is a total uncertainty.

Are we forced to choose the same people? Sooner rather than later, Peruvians will be summoned again to the polls to elect their new rulers, under the same rules as before, with the same bosses’ corporate parties. And, for sure, with the same results.

The peoples and sectors revolted in the streets, surely have genuine spokesmen to represent them, but they have no organization or political instrument of their own. Consequently, they will have to conform to the neoliberal political parties (whether right, left or social-democratic).

To stop believing in the boss, in the criollo, in the limeño or alimeñado. To stop flattering the entitled braggart. To emancipate oneself from the Lima or Alimeño press. These are some of the urgent bets in this country of millenarian roots and hearts. To organize itself politically, with its own political instrument, its own horizons, is another challenge to convert its demographic majorities into political majorities.

It is good to quote the slogan of “all bloods” of Arguedas. But it is more important to feel and be truly of all bloods. And among all of them, to recognize each other as equals.