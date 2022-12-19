Western Media Whitewashing Extremism in Ukraine

Forbes has published an article attempting to dismiss concerns over extremism among the ranks of Ukraine’s armed forces as Russian propaganda, but admits that it had been a problem that Ukraine has since “fixed.”

Unfortunately, a screenshot included in the article is from a video that proves exactly the opposite – that extremism in Ukraine’s armed forces is worse than ever and openly benefiting from Western weapons and equipment flooding the country.

