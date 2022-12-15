DPR: The Number of Civilian Victims of Bombing Has Quadrupled Since Kiev Began Using Western Weapons

Christelle Néant

On 14 December 2022, the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) organised a conference on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Donbass, at which pieces of Western weapons found at the bombed sites were shown and it was announced that since Kiev has been using these weapons, the number of civilian casualties has quadrupled.

Representatives of the JCCC (Joint Monitoring and Coordination Centre for War Crimes in Ukraine), and the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman, Daria Morozova, were present at the conference.

Experts from the DPR CCCC showed several pieces of 155 mm shells, Himars rockets and Harm missiles, which were found in places shelled by the Ukrainian army, where these Western weapons caused civilian casualties. They also showed the damage done by petal mines, spread by thousands on the territory of the DPR by the Ukrainian army.

And to say the least, the civilian death toll from Western arms supplies to Ukraine is disastrous, as Natalia Shutkina, deputy head of the DPR mission to the CCCC, said.

“Kiev officials are trying to convince the international community that the weapons supplied by the West are being used allegedly to “defend its sovereignty” and exclusively on military targets. Alas – this is far from the reality. Since NATO countries started supplying arms to Ukraine, military terror has taken on an unprecedented scale: we have seen a fourfold increase in civilian casualties and a threefold increase in civilian destruction,” said Ms Choutkina.

Since 27 November 2022 alone, the Ukrainian army has fired more than 2,800 shells and rockets into residential areas of the DPR, partly with Western weapons, causing numerous civilian casualties in Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Yassinovataya and Elenovka. The bloodiest day was undoubtedly 6 December 2022, when the Ukrainian armed forces ‘celebrated’ their professional holiday by killing eight civilians and wounding 21 in the Donbass, destroying 53 residential buildings and 29 social infrastructures.

And the total toll since 2014 is chilling. In more than eight years of war, more than 15,000 DPR inhabitants have died as a result of the conflict.

“Kiev does not stop its armed terror. Over these long years, more than 15,000 of our compatriots, including children, women and the elderly, have been killed in the DPR alone,” said Ms Choutkina.

She called the new round of escalation in the Donbass, which began on 17 February this year, the bloodiest in the entire conflict.

“Since 17 February 2022, Ukrainian armed forces have killed 4,527 civilians, including 154 children, and injured 4,317 people, including 274 children,” Chutkina said.

She also added that 12,476 homes and 2,516 civilian infrastructures have been damaged in the DPR during this period by deliberate shelling by the Ukrainian military.

“Given the precision of the rocket and artillery systems donated by the West, the evidence we have documented on the consequences of their use indicates a systematic and targeted use of these weapons to specifically target civilian objects and civilians in their vast majority,” said Ms Choutkina.

Another fact that pleads for deliberate firing by the Ukrainian army to cause a maximum of civilian victims, whether with Western or Soviet weapons, is the time of day at which these bombings are carried out.

“Rocket and artillery fire from the Ukrainian armed forces takes place mainly in the morning, at lunchtime and in the evening, when people are travelling en masse to and from work, or during breaks when they go shopping, as well as at weekends, when people are shopping in markets and shops,” said Ms Choutkina.

These terrorist bombings by the Ukrainian army exclusively target civilian property and social infrastructure such as shops, markets, shopping centres, schools, kindergartens, cultural institutions and places of worship which are protected by the Geneva Conventions.

On 6 December, the Ukrainian army even used a high-precision M982 Excalibur guided artillery shell to bombard the Druzhba Sports Palace, where the distribution of drinking water to civilians is organized, because in February 2022 Ukraine cut off the Donbass from the only source of water supply – the Severski Donets Canal, which provides water to most of the Donbass. Such bombing can only be described as terrorist.

Indeed, some weapons, such as the US Himars multiple rocket launchers, are used extensively against civilian targets according to CCCC data.

“The first use of Himars on the territory of Donbass was documented on 28 June in Perevalsk (LPR). From that day until 10 December 2022 (5 months), a total of 185 attacks with Himars rocket launchers were carried out against civilian objects,” the CCCC noted.

This total is divided into 34 attacks on the territory of the DPR and 151 (556 rockets) on the territory of the LPR. These data clearly indicate that the weapons supplied by the West to Kiev are not used at all to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but to massacre and terrorise the population of Donbass!

“Since the start of deliveries of US M142 Himars multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine, 556 deadly missiles have been fired at the territory of the LPR since 24 June. The LPR representative office in the CCCC has recorded attacks by high-explosive (M31) and tungsten-fired (M30A1) rockets. The main targets of the rocket attacks are dormitories, agricultural enterprises, industrial premises and educational institutions,” said Alexei Getmansky, an LPR military expert in the CCCC.

The CCCC also explained the tactics used by the Ukrainian army to carry out its bombardments, among others with the Himars multiple rocket launchers: firing mainly at night with the simultaneous use of other simpler artillery pieces to saturate the anti-aircraft defense.

“Often the operation of the system (Himars) is covered by several salvos of simpler systems – artillery or Soviet-style multiple rocket launchers. Their task is to distract and exhaust the anti-aircraft defenses with ‘secondary’ targets as the Himars are launched. This was the case, for example, during the first bombardment of the DPR chief’s administration building, when the enemy first fired two rounds of 155mm artillery systems at this location, followed a few minutes later by Himars missiles,” the CCCC report said.

Air defense specialists pointed out that after each launch, the Himars system is quickly moved to a shelter, and the next launch is carried out from other positions. As a rule, the movement and operation of the launchers takes place at night. According to statistics, the Himars were used 21 times during the night and 13 times during the day against the DPR. LPR territory was attacked 81 times at night and 70 times during the day. The purpose of this night firing is of course to minimise the risk of destruction of the multiple rocket launcher.

As can be seen, the Western weapons supplied to Ukraine are not at all used to defend itself against Russia, but to kill as many civilians as possible in the Donbass. Clearly, the NATO countries that supply arms to Kiev are complicit in Ukraine’s war crimes, and the taxes of the citizens of these countries are used to murder innocent civilians.

