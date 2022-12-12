Latin America in a Multipolar World – Class, Sanity and Realism

Stephen Sefton

On December 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered remarks to the Primakov Forum on the development of a multipolar system of international relations in which he noted, “It is obvious that the ongoing dismantling of the international system of relations is rooted in the unwillingness of the Western minority to abandon its hegemonic aspirations and accept the multipolar reality. It is clear that the alignment of forces on the global stage is not changing in their favor. That is why the collective West led by the United States is doing everything possible to maintain its dominant positions.”

The pattern indicated by Chancellor Lavrov is very clearly seen in the case of U.S. and European governments’ relations with Latin America and the Caribbean. Western elites have not been able to free themselves from the neocolonial domination scheme they imposed on the region since the end of World War II. But in the last twenty-five years, in practically every country in the region, the impoverished majorities have driven important changes that promote a trend towards the democratization of power and a consequent redistribution of wealth in their respective societies.

These are changes that somehow seem to reflect and move in parallel at the national level with the global drive towards fairer and more equitable international relations. To a large extent, the ruling elites in the United States have lost their dominant position in the region and are occupying many ways to maintain their influence and regain the control they have lost. They apply unilateral and illegal coercive measures against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua where they cannot subvert either the armed forces or the justice system and where the political opposition is weak or dysfunctional.

In the other countries of the region they support reactionary right-wing political forces and try to co-opt progressive movements. They consolidate their influence in society through the financing of non-governmental organizations, the media and actors in social networks and universities. In the military sphere they seek to increase bilateral cooperation, obtain new bases for their armed forces and at key moments they buy off senior military officers as they did to facilitate the coups in Honduras or Bolivia, for example.

They manipulate and corrupt the justice systems to promote convictions without evidence against, among other cases, Jorge Glas in Ecuador, Lula da Silva in Brazil and now Cristina Fernandez in Argentina. They take advantage of their domination of the Western financial system and international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund to blackmail and extort governments into implementing neoliberal economic policies. In essence, the United States finds itself forced to fight to patch up its miserable Monroe Doctrine in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the process unleashing a ruthless class war on two levels.

At the regional level, it is the development of the conflict between the Western elites who are losing their customary power and control that they have maintained for centuries and the majority world of historically impoverished countries that now have new and better trade and financial options, for example China’s Belt and Road Initiative. At the national level of each country, this is the same kind of class warfare that the U.S. elites have largely imposed against their own population. But in Latin America and the Caribbean they wage it together with their local allies against the majorities of their respective countries and their political movements and leaders.

A striking aspect of the various forms and expressions of these two levels of class warfare is the clash between the deliberate fomentation of instability by the United States and its allies against the sanity and realism of the forces defending national sovereignty and dignity. It is a clash that manifests itself especially at the regional level. In Venezuela, there are finally signs that the political opposition in that country is willing to develop a sincere negotiation with the government of President Nicolás Maduro, a dialogue that the United States has permanently sabotaged for years.

Also in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro has initiated a complex process to replace the culture of conflict in his country with a culture of peace, exchange and negotiation. What distinguishes the variety of dialogue of Presidents Maduro and Petro is their sincerity, which contrasts with the lying variety of negotiation promoted by the United States and its allies. The most recent example of this worldwide is the confession by former Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany that she deceived her counterparts in the Russian Federation regarding the implementation of the Minsk Peace Accords in Ukraine.

In our region, the most destructive example of this type of bad faith has been the non-compliance with the Peace Accords in Colombia. In both cases, globally and regionally, the United States influences to promote extreme positions among its political allies, which harm the national interests of the respective countries while prioritizing U.S. interests. This reality reflects another observation of Foreign Minister Lavrov in his remarks to the Primakov Forum:

“Multipolarity will not assert itself tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. The establishment of the multipolar world as a generally recognized basis for the further functioning of the international community will take a historically long time.”

In part, the process of arriving at a multipolar world faces the insane inclination of the United States and its allies to abandon sanity and good faith in international relations. And this has also been reflected in the irrational behavior of elites in Latin American countries that harms their own national interests. But it is also partly about the contradictions within the most influential countries of the majority world.

For example an Indian specialist has commented on the importance for China of strategically harmonizing the Belt and Road Initiative with the development of the BRICS countries and notes that “China is aware that a full strategic coupling between IFR and BRICS is unlikely in the short term, due to several problems among BRICS member states, such as asymmetry in economic power, lack of mutual trust and internal competition for leadership.” And to these considerations must be added that the process is complicated by the influence of Western financial and corporate interests especially in the economic systems of Brazil and South Africa.

All of Latin America and the Caribbean will be affected by the development of a new structure of international relations with an alternative trade and financial infrastructure. While it is unlikely that another currency will displace the U.S. dollar from its status as the international reserve currency, its importance will certainly diminish. More countries, such as Turkey, India, China and Russia now maintain much of their trade in their own national currencies.

In Latin America, Brazil and Argentina expect to increase the amount of bilateral transactions in their national currencies. And this trend is another indication that the mechanisms of the multipolar world, while they will take time to develop, will sooner or later do so because they follow an inevitable logic driven by the democratization of international relations. Likewise, the new multipolar world will drive varieties of cooperation and integration of nations in the region that tend to contradict the traditional positions of the respective reactionary political forces.

It will definitely not favor a decisive alignment of Latin America and the Caribbean with Western countries, as can be seen in the maintenance of relations of the governments of the region with the Russian Federation despite strong pressure from the United States. So it is practically impossible that the insane efforts of the United States to contain or slow down the development of the People’s Republic of China are going to have support in Latin America and the Caribbean. The gradual development of the structures of a multipolar world based on relations of mutual respect and solidarity, of sanity and realism, will not only have its effect on Latin America and the Caribbean at the regional level. They will also promote poverty reduction and democratization at the national level as a logical and natural impulse towards economic development.