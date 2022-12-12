Campaign to Sanction “Pro-Putin” Professor Carley Started by Journalist Funded by the Canadian Defence Ministry

Interview: A Look at the “Carley Affair” from Within the University Faculty

Keep in mind the claim by journalist Romain Schué that Professor Carley was removed from CÉRIUM (Centre for International Studies and Research, Université de Montréal) as being significant and an indication that other sanctions against him would surely follow.

Samir Saul. Full Professor, History Department, Université de Montréal. Interview for The Canada Files, December 11, 2022.

Arnold August: What was Professor Carley’s academic status before the March 2022 event [Romain Schué’s RDI article]?

Samir Saul: Carley was a full professor before March 2022, as he is now. He was also Chair of the Department of History at the Université de Montréal (2007-2014) and a researcher at CÉRIUM. The status of researcher at CÉRIUM is optional and secondary. Some professors are registered there, others are not. This has no impact on their employment at the Université de Montréal or on their activities. A professor is an employee of the university, not of CÉRIUM. Carley’s primary function is to be a history professor, not a researcher at CERIUM.

AA: Was he teaching during the winter 2022 semester?

SS: No, because he was on sabbatical in 2021-2022. Sabbatical is a right tenured faculty may exercise to periodically not teach classes in order to focus on research and writing.

AA: These are the courses he teaches:

HST2296 – World War II

HST2297 – History of the Cold War

HST3259 – International Relations: USSR and Russia

HST6701 – The USSR/Russia and the West, 1917 to the present.

Is this correct?

SS: Yes, these are the courses he teaches.

AA: Is there anything you can add regarding these academic capabilities and activities at the University prior to March 2022?

SS: Carley is a recognized scholar of World War II history with numerous scholarly publications to his credit. He devotes all of his time to his teaching, research and publications.

AA: How did his expulsion from CERIUM occur?

SS: We learned in the Radio-Canada [Schué in RDI] article that “His name has moreover been removed from the list of member researchers at CÉRIUM.” Carley had not been notified (he learned of this from the article) and it is not known by what process this “removal” was carried out. Carley was not contacted or given a hearing beforehand.

I stress that this “removal” is insignificant. It is not necessary to be a member of CÉRIUM and Carley was not even active there. He conducted his teaching and research career independently of CÉRIUM. None of his publications have been produced with the help of CÉRIUM, and he has not associated CÉRIUM with any of his publications. The sudden public announcement in the article was primarily to fuel the campaign against him and to induce his employer (Université de Montréal) to sanction him. The employer refused because it is obliged to defend the right to freedom of speech of members of the university community.

AA: Has there been any other pressure put on Professor Carley since March 2022?

SS: In March 2022, a Ukrainian student started a petition against him.

AA: Will Carley be able to resume teaching in the next sessions despite the pressure on the Université de Montréal, if he so desires?

SS: He will resume teaching as scheduled. The university has an official policy of respecting the right to freedom of speech (as an integral part of academic freedom) and, as of this year, Quebec’s new Bill 32 on academic freedom requires that this right be respected.

AA: What were the differing, and perhaps opposing, reactions of other History Department faculty to Carley’s treatment by RDI and his expulsion from CERIUM?

SS: Last March, some History Department faculty members came under pressure from people who blamed them for being associated with Carley (which is ridiculous because faculty are independent and not responsible for what their colleagues say or do) and urged them to condemn him so as to “dissociate” themselves from him.

AA: You recently co-authored an article with Michel Seymour (Université de Montréal) entitled: “What is at stake in Ukraine is the future of globalized capitalism.” This is a serious issue. Do you think this potential game-changing challenge to the global status quo is part of the reason why RDI has abandoned any semblance of objectivity regarding Ukraine and Carley?

SS: This challenge explains why most of the “mainstream” Western media relentlessly delivers the same one-sided viewpoint and partisan “narratives.”

AA: It has come to our attention that the author of the petition against Carley received a Canadian government (National Defence) grant of $6,488.78 for the period Nov. 24, 2021 to Nov. 24, 2022 (which included March 2022) on the topic of “Russian-style informational warfare: the conflict in Ukraine.”

Are you surprised? What is your point of view?

SS: I was not aware of this, and I did not know this person. Her statements showed that she had no understanding of freedom of speech and that her concern was to muzzle and convict those who did not think like her. She had a lot to learn.

Readers can reach their own conclusions. Professor Saul demolishes the notion that Carley’s removal from CÉRIUM represents some sort of victory in Sviderskaya’s petition to have him dismissed from the university, support from media and State actors notwithstanding. From another angle, it confirms the petition was totally ineffective since it could go no further than the insignificant fact of Carley’s removal CÉRIUM. In fact, the whole CÉRIUM episode proved to be a red herring.

Indeed, the underhanded way in which Carley was removed by the CÉRIUM Director, with tentative support from some like-minded individuals, was proof that only a minority in the university community could be called upon to criticize him, despite the backing of the powerful media and the State. The outcome for Carley’s cause has thus been positive, and he has won the battle of freedom of expression. It is a source of pride for those of us who have confidence in the progressive nature of the Quebecois students and faculty in the social sciences.

Did The Original Canada Files Article on the “Carley Affair” Contribute to the Petition Debacle?

Following the publication of the first TCF article on May 9, we received a series of positive reviews. For more than a month that article, published in both English and French, as well as the mostly bilingual reviews, were sent to all journalists of the six outlets in Quebec, Canada and the US that jumped on what they wrongly perceived as the anti-Carley bandwagon.

In addition, we reached out to professional journalist associations, an RDI program pompously called Décrypteurs (or Code-busters) “dedicated to opposing disinformation,” as well as other Quebecois journalists.

Did this persistent activity contribute to the stand-off whereby the university did not dare to sanction Carley? It is hard to say. Yet, judging from the reaction of some journalists, we apparently did get under their skin. For example, one of the Décrypteurs journalists replied to this author’s email, with Cc to all members of their staff, in this fashion (translated from French).

Attack on Freedom of Expression Targets Montreal Professor

Hello Mr. August,

We have received your many messages on this subject. Please do not send any more to us.

With pleasure,

Nicholas