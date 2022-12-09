Furious Oligarchic Revenge Against All the Bloods of Peru

Ollantay Itzamná

Pedro Castillo in front of crowds of all Peruvian bloodlines

On October 7, in a matter of 90 minutes, the world could see the level of the liberal political culture of the Peruvian elite, in force for more than two centuries.

A president (harassed and lonely) who decrees the dissolution of the Congress of the Republic (without consummation), a Congress of the Republic (with 96% of popular disapproval) that removes the president of the Republic, a Public Ministry and National Police, without any judicial order, nor any flagrancy, that arrests and imprisons the president of the Republic whose mandate was barely a third of the total constitutional period.

And the most shameful thing, the cultural machinery of Lima turning this scandalous joke into a media spectacle: “To the gallows for the Indian coup leader. We are saving democracy. Praise to our brave congressmen and to the new president of the Republic (whose merit was to abandon the ship and the captain who took him to the vice-presidency)”.

How to understand the Peruvian political situation?

This political chacota is not new

Pedro Castillo, detained by the National Police, without a court order

The political showmanship of the Peruvian elite and its professional opinion makers is not new. In the last five years they made the same chacota (with five new presidents) to distract the Peruvian people, and to continue stealing, as they have been doing for centuries of Republic and internal colonialism.

The Political Constitution they defend, signed by an imprisoned dictator, institutionalizes and promotes such political disorder. Former president Castillo promised to call for a new Plurinational Constituent Assembly, and the punishment is the punishment that the former peasant president is living, now, humiliated and in arbitrary detention.

Pedro Castillo and his constituents are being chastised

The inclement media, political and judicial stoning inflicted on Pedro Castillo, a provincial peasant professor who dared to dispute their power at the ballot box, under their same liberal rules, is the punishment and public chastisement for this political audacity. They did it with the Inca Atawallpa, Túpac Amaru/Micaela Bastidas, after defeating them militarily?

In the collective imagination of the limeñidad and the obtuse Peruvian oligarchy, “the indigenous or peasant votes, but does not govern”. The insolent audacity of Pedro Castillo and the Chotanos to participate in the electoral contests and defeat the entire hegemonic economic-political-military-religious consortium was assumed by the oligarchy almost as a sacrilege. And, to have dared to question with his physical presence, no less from the “patronal house” the official cultural manners, was a psychological earthquake for the elites who never saw the provincials as citizens or political subjects.

Absence of the collective subject people

Pedro Castillo was taken to the pillory to be beheaded because the people of all bloods were not yet able to articulate themselves sufficiently as a people subject mobilized in the streets to defend their will expressed in the ballot box.

Since the beginning of Castillo’s term in office, the Lima press and the provincial bourgeoisie have succeeded in installing in the collective imagination of Peruvians the idea that: “The peasant Indian is corrupt, is a thief”. And now, they install the idea of: “an Indian president never again. He is undemocratic. He is incapable, he is corrupt”. In this way, Castillo was left alone, surrounded by many “inexperienced in Creole politics”?

But Castillo also did what no insubordinate indigenous peasant should ever do once he had risen up and acceded to power: take his hat off to the bosses. Abandoning the initial political program for which he was elected by the impoverished and dispossessed majorities of Peru.

Because of the racist pro-oligarchic conduct of the Peruvian Creole judicial system, Pedro Castillo will surely be found guilty of the crimes that the Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of. But, Castillo’s attitude and presence in the “casa patronal”, in spite of his ideological hesitations, is already a historical milestone for the political uprising of all the bloods of Peru.