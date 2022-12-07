Peru: First Woman President Offers Broad-Based Government

Lima, Dec 7 (Prensa Latina) Today, lawyer Dina Boluarte assumed the presidency of Peru and promised to appoint a ministerial cabinet “of all bloods”, for its diversity, while asking for a truce, dialogue and unity for her administration.

BREAKING: Vice President Dina Boluarte is sworn in as President of Peru following the legislative coup against Pedro Castillo. pic.twitter.com/D9dKCgBpTk — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 7, 2022

The new 60-year-old ruler thus became the first woman to hold the country’s presidency, replacing rural teacher Pedro Castillo, after he was dismissed for an attempt to dissolve Congress, and will complete the five-year term of office begun by her predecessor on July 28, 2021.

“We need the best Peruvians, governing will not be an easy task, we will have to build a cabinet of all bloods, where all democratic forces are represented so that together we can take our country forward,” he said in his inauguration speech, in the hemicycle of Congress.

She said that she assumes office after “an attempted coup d’état, an imprint promoted by Mr. Pedro Castillo that did not find an echo in the institutions of democracy nor in the street”.

She added that she assumes office conscious of her responsibility and therefore called for the broadest unity of Peruvians.

She called for “a broad process of dialogue with the participation of all political forces represented or not in Congress, it is essential to have an agenda of economic growth with social inclusion”.

This implies, she said, providing decent employment, emergency attention to vulnerable sectors, full respect for the fundamental rights of citizens and also the unpostponable task of political reform that the country urgently requires.

Boluarte also called for a political truce to install a government of national unity for a period of time, “a valuable time to rescue the country from corruption and misgovernment”.

She said that her first action will be to confront corruption, which she described as a cancer that must be extirpated from its roots, for which she asked for the support of the Attorney General’s Office “to enter without half measures into the structures corrupted by the mafias in the Stadium and to promote prompt investigations and sanctions”.

At the end of her speech, she quoted Peruvian writer José María Arguedas, whose work has a deep social sense, and highlighted his teaching that “struggle is the greatest good that has been granted to man”.

“By virtue of that teaching I commit myself before the country to fight so that the nobodies, the excluded, the outsiders, have the opportunity and the access that historically they have been denied,” the new president declared.