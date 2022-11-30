“Rules Based Order”: The Mantra of US Propaganda

Luciano Lago



Every day, more fires of war are being created around the world, from Iran to the Caucasus to Ethiopia to Yemen, where the hegemonic superpower seeks to sow chaos to destabilize and overthrow governments and regimes that do not conform to its rules, fomenting riots and civil wars.

Meanwhile in Ukraine the conflict continues and marks a new phase after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are crippling the country and Ukrainian NATO forces, those who already felt they had victory in their pockets, are mired in their positions waiting for the Russian winter offensive that, as everything suggests, will be the final one.

The Ukrainian population is the first sacrificial victim of the proxy war that Washington and London desired and instigated to wear down Russia, but things are not proceeding according to the expectations of the Anglo-Saxon power elites.

On the Russian Federation force front, all missile formations have been re-equipped with the modern Iskander-M OTRK system that has no analogues in the world. According to, the Russian Defense Department, these systems, given their destructive power and accuracy, as well as carrying nuclear warheads, are the ones that make the difference on the ground in a conflict with Ukraine and NATO.

In Ukraine it is reported that direct combat has begun between the Russian Wagner Company and the U.S. PMC Mozart. In response to the Russian company’s participation in Ukraine, several hundred of these U.S. foreign mercenaries have been sent to the territory of Ukraine to confront the Russian Wagner Company, this being the first de facto direct confrontation between Russian and U.S. forces on the territory of Ukraine. This is a private U.S. company operating in a restricted area that coincides with the area where the Russian company is present. It is not known exactly how long this military force will be allowed to be stationed, but it appears from a variety of data that these mercenaries have been present for about two months and are the largest foreign company participating in the conflict in Ukraine, in addition to NATO units disguised as Ukrainian units.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking at the International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada, said the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine will shape the geopolitical order of the 21st century and the stability and prosperity of the West is at stake, he emphasized.

“The outcome of the conflict will determine the course of global security throughout the century…,” Austin said in the international forum, “…and all of us in North America are at risk of being left out of this…..prosperity and stability on both sides of the Atlantic are in jeopardy,” he continued, saying that the Russian military operation launched in Ukraine puts at risk “the rules-based international order” that keeps us all secure, he added.

Apparently, the mantra of the rules-based order, established by the U.S., is repeated over and over again indiscriminately by various members of the Washington Administration to justify the U.S.-dominated unipolar order that actually consists of the liberal globalist order, the one that includes the Western-dominated institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, WTO, UN, WHO, EU, NATO and other bodies that have regulated international order, diplomacy and trade since the end of World War II.

On the Russian side, the Russian president commented in a speech in September that this order, rather than benefiting the world, has been realized as an instrument of unipolar hegemony, used by the U.S. to convert the rest of the world’s countries as its vassals with the aim of subjugating all other countries to its interests.

“The West insists on an order based on phantom rules but where did this order come from, who has ever seen these declaimed rules? Who ever approved or agreed to them?” said President Putin.

According to the director of the Russian Defense Foreign Policy Council, Sergey Karaganov, Russia is a millennial great power, a civilization that does not adapt to living with false and improvised rules. We are in the presence of the emergence of a new world order, in which the West will have to live within its means, Putin said when he spoke on several occasions, expressing his desire to want to build a new multipolar order where the various powers should coexist with each other on an equal footing and respect for different cultures, and disputes between states should be resolved within the norms of international law, without the interference and sordid maneuvering of the hegemonic power.

Only then can a system of stability, balance and peace be re-established, exactly what has been lacking since the hegemonic superpower launched into direct or proxy wars to re-establish what they call “The Rules-Based Order”.

This explains the hostility and aggressive spirit that the Anglo-Saxon elite manifests in every way against Russia and its allies. They fear losing the old privilege of world domination that they derive from a misunderstood sense of exceptionalism and primacy over the peoples of the world. The end of an empire now in its final phase will be defined by History.