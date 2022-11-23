The history of Abkhazia and Georgia is inexorably linked. The Georgian-Abkhazian King Bagrat III’s mixed heritage allowed him to unite the crowns in 1008 CE, creating the Kingdom of Georgia and ushering in 400 years of Bagratid rule. This era is commonly referred to as the Georgian Golden Age and was instrumental to the formation of Georgian national identity.

After the Mongol and Timurid invasions crushed the last vestiges of the Bagratid dynasty, Abkhazia became an independent principality in 1463 and retained its autonomous status even as Georgia passed from Ottoman to Romanov and eventually Soviet control. Abkhazia has a unique and distinct language that is closer to Circassian than Georgian and does not use the same alphabet. During Abkhazia’s centuries of autonomy, the region developed its own culture and even its own autonomous Orthodox Church.

The Soviet Union kept nationalist sentiments contained for a generation, but as Soviet prosperity crumbled away to reveal capitalist hardship, the nationalists came out of the woodwork to stoke the fires of hatred across the USSR, and the situation in Georgia was one of the worst examples.

In the 1980s, Soviet dissident Zviad Gamsakhurdia quickly rose to become the leader of anti-Soviet resistance inside perestroika era Georgia. Zviad was already famous in the West as a long-time anti-Communist, founder of the Georgian Helsinki Group, an alleged civil rights monitor, and the first Georgian member of Amnesty International.

Despite his supposed concern for human rights, Gamsakhurdia wasted little time in revealing his true colors as a right-wing nationalist. His slogan was simple, “Georgia for the Georgians,” and his definition of what made someone Georgian was very narrow. Although they had founded Georgia and lived in the country for more than 1,000 years, Abkhazians were not sufficiently Georgian for Gamsakhurdia, but their land was.

Gamsakhurdia did not just target Abkhazians; he was vocal in his hatred of all Georgia’s minority groups, particularly those with the power to resist, such as Ossetians. In 1989, the famous dissident showed why he had been persecuted when he attempted to storm Tskhinvali, South Ossetia, with a mob of his supporters to protect the “threatened” Georgian population.

Only prompt intervention from Soviet internal troops prevented a massacre, but this protection did not last much longer.

When he came to power in 1991, the “human rights” campaigner wasted little time consolidating his power with a campaign of violence and repression so bad that it united both NATO and Russia against him. He ruled for less than a year before he was overthrown via a coup carried out by a militia known as the Mkhedrioni. Gamsakhurdia did not go gently; his supporters resisted the coup for years and Zviad set up a government in exile, never officially stepping down from his position until he was shot and killed in 1993.

The Mkhedrioni was led by mafia kingpin Jaba Ioseliani, who escaped from prison during the chaos and the militia was little more than mafia thugs armed with weapons stolen from government armories. After a successful coup, Ioseliani ended up as part of the four-man ruling council in the new provisional government along with former Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs and Gorbachev acolyte Eduard Shevardnadze.

Ioseliani’s position gave him veto power on all government decisions for several months and he frequently exercised that privilege for his benefit. After the implementation of a new parliament, he retained enormous power as the Georgian government relied on his thugs to fight against both Gamsakhurdia’s supporters and separatist forces. He used his power to expand his criminal empire until he was finally arrested in 1995 after a botched terrorist attack on Shevardnadze.

Throughout this saga, the people of Abkhazia clearly stated their desire for independence. The first major expression of this was in 1989 when 30,000 people gathered in Sukhumi to ask for full republic status within the USSR.

In 1990, the Abkhaz Supreme Soviet declared the supremacy of Abkhazian laws over Georgian laws and officially stated their desire to be recognized as a full Union Republic of the USSR. Abkhazia rejected the Georgian boycott of the 1991 referendum on the New Union treaty which would preserve the Soviet Union as a new confederation, and 98.5% of Abkhazians chose to stay a part of the USSR. All of this was ignored by the “pro-Democracy” factions in Georgia.

The removal of Gamsakhurdia did little to calm the situation, as the separatists understandably had little desire to live in a mafia state and so continued to prepare for independence. In July 1992, Abkhazia officially declared independence and seized government buildings in the region.

In August, Georgia struck back, deploying new national guard units comprised of Mkhedrioni and former prisoners promised amnesty in exchange for fighting in Abkhazia. At this point, the long-simmering ethnic tensions finally boiled over into outright war.