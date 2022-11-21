Key Reason for Russian Retreat from Kherson: To Prevent the Destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam

Sergei Surovikin with Vladimir Putin in 2017. [Source: foxnews.com]
Macgregor said that
he regarded the Kherson withdrawal as “an operational decision with short-term benefit in support of the long-term strategy of building this enormous striking power.”
These comments suggest that Volodymyr Zelensky’s hailing the Russian retreat from Kherson as
“the beginning of the end of the war” is completely at odds with reality. One recalls the euphoric claims of Generals during the Korea and Vietnam Wars that U.S. troops would be home by Christmas, which will likely be regarded in the same vein.
Stage Set For U.S. Combat Troops?
According to Macregor, secret communications between national security advisor Jake Sullivan and the former Russian ambassador to Washington, Yuri Yushakov, and the former head of the FSB, Nikolai Patrushev, suggest that Sullivan warned his Russian counterparts that the U.S. would not allow Russia to settle the conflict on its own terms, but would take whatever steps were needed to prevent a decisive Russian victory.
Macgregor told an interviewer that “if Russia escalated, presumably—on the scale that we think the Russians will escalate—that we (the U.S.) might be prepared to jump in. And we would jump in with 40,000 US troops, 30,000 Polish troops and 20,000 Romanian troops….. Sullivan made it clear that we are in a position to intervene.”
World War III No Longer Seems Far Away
That the western dogs of war were on the loose was apparent last month when a UN official a
ccused Russia of providing its troops with viagra so they could carry out mass rapes; a propaganda claim that had been recycled from the Libyan War when Muammar Qaddafi was accused by U.S. ambassador Susan Rice of giving his troops viagra on the eve of the U.S.-NATO invasion in 2011.
A potential pretext for U.S. military intervention in Ukraine was an incident on November 15 when Ukraine accused Russia of launching a missile barrage across the border of Poland, though President Biden defused the situation by acknowledging that it was a
Ukrainian air defense missile. But the start of World War III no longer seemed far away.
The Referendum
In a referendum, held in Donbass from September 23 to 26, 96% of the population voted to become part of Russia. Kherson had also voted to be part of Russia prior to the Ukrainian reoccupation of the city. The Russians consequently consider Kherson to be part of Russia, and will eventually seek to retake it as a matter of its legal duty.
City center of Kherson May 2022. [Source: Photo courtesy of Sonja Van den Ende]
I was an international observer during the referendum for the Netherlands. Normally, this is the job of parliamentarians or organizations like the
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) but the Western countries say they are in “war with Russia.” So that’s how I became a delegate to the referendum as a journalist.
Western countries consider the referendums to be “shams.” However, they overlook the historical attachment of the regions of Eastern Ukraine to Russia and sentiments of the people who consider the Russians as protectors from Ukrainian army terror.
In my capacity as an international observer in Lugansk city and Oblast, I visited about 30 polling stations where everything was carried out in accord with democratic values from what I could see.
Voting in Lugansk city, 26 September 2022. [Source: Photo courtesy of Sonja van den Ende]
The Escalation
I think we’re going to see an escalation in the coming months. The American empire along with NATO will do everything in their power to defeat Russia and they want to implement a regime change, as they have attempted to do since the end of World War II.
Russia has now mobilized 300,000 troops that will soon take up the fight at the front against the American Empire and its vassal NATO states, which are waging an effective proxy war.
More troops will probably be mobilized if necessary. The factories in Russia are running at high speed to produce tanks and other equipment for the front.
Russian factory of BTR-82A 8×8 armored vehicle personnel carrier [Source: Photo courtesy of Vitaly Kuzmin]
Ukraine has slammed all doors to negotiations. Perhaps as many suggest, “secret” negotiations are taking place with the American Empire, though knowing the track record, I would doubt it.
Sonja is a freelance journalist from the Netherlands who has written about Syria, the Middle East, and Russia among other topics. Sonja can be reached at: sonjavandenende@gmail.com.
*This article was written with the assistance of Jeremy Kuzmarov
