João Pedro Stedile: The Left and Lula

In part two of our conversation with João Pedro Stedile, he discusses the governability and decision-making capacity of the Lula government in the face of a conservative senate and chamber of deputies.
João Pedro Stedile of the Landless Rural Workers’ Movement and the International Peoples’ Assembly, discusses the prospects of the Lula government as well as the proposals that the MST will present to the government.
João Pedro Stedile: “Lula’s Victory is a Political and Social Victory, Not Just Electoral”