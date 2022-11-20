RUSSIA, UKRAINE, WORLD

#StopKillingDonbass Draws the World’s Attention to the Crimes of the Ukrainian Army

Posted by Internationalist 360° on

#StopKillingDonbass Day to once again draw world’s attention to endless shelling of peaceful Donbass citizens by Ukrainian army & neo-Nazis
Held Everywhere: November 19, 2022

Please share the following information in whole or in part to help draw attention to what has become the daily plight of Donbass citizens since 2014 and dispel the seemingly never-ending propaganda and lies spun by the west.