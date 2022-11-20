StopKillingDonbass Draws the World’s Attention to the Crimes of the Ukrainian Army

#StopKillingDonbass Day to once again draw world’s attention to endless shelling of peaceful Donbass citizens by Ukrainian army & neo-Nazis

Held Everywhere: November 19, 2022

Please share the following information in whole or in part to help draw attention to what has become the daily plight of Donbass citizens since 2014 and dispel the seemingly never-ending propaganda and lies spun by the west.

"Since 2014, the collective West has provided over $41 billion in military aid to Ukraine & continues to supply arms…It's well known that NATO shells are being fired on cities, fragments from French, American, German & Spanish ammunition are found at the scenes of attacks…" — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) November 17, 2022

"We are announcing another peaceful action in Italy, France & Spain on November 19 with an appeal to the leaders of these countries

-stop supplying weapons to Ukraine

-abandon the "sanctions war" with Russia

– Resume direct dialogue with Moscow.#StopKillingDonbass🕊" — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) November 17, 2022

*all local times

"FRANCE

Paris: Place Jacques Rueuf(15:00)

Léon: Place du Croix-Rousse(same)

Perpignan: Jardin des Terrus(same)

Rouen: City Hall(same)

ITALY

Milan: Castello Square(16:00)

Verona: Sommacampagna village, Palapesca(19:00)

SPAIN

San Sebastian:Quiosco Boulevard(12:00) — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) November 17, 2022

Announcement & video from the #StopKillingDonbass movement: "On November 19, 2022, we want to once again draw the world's attention to the fact that peaceful citizens of Donbass are subjected to endless shelling by the Ukrainian army & neo-Nazi paramilitary units of Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/evZUzOZ6hv — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) November 17, 2022

"An action against Western arms deliveries to Ukraine was held in French cities of Paris, Leone, Perpignan, Rouen, and Caen under the hashtag #StopKillingDonbass. …The French are vehemently opposed to their country's weapons killing civilians."#StopKillingDonbass pic.twitter.com/HQ86gUApz2 — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) November 20, 2022

"The 1st demonstration against arms supplies to Ukraine, & for dialogue with Moscow, took place in San Sebastian.

Spanish citizens took to the streets to speak out against Ukraine's armament & against European weapons being used to kill civilians in Donbass."#StopKillingDonbass pic.twitter.com/iYPEBxMBoC — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) November 19, 2022

🇪🇸 Today in San Sebastian there was a rally against the supply of weapons to Ukraine held under the slogan Stop Killing Donbass.

Attendees went out to honor the memory of the victims of Donbass even in spite of the bad weather. pic.twitter.com/3dNSj9Cu7E — Blackrussian (@Blackrussiantv) November 19, 2022