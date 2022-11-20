Russia Continues Grinding Away Ukrainian Military & Electrical Power

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for November 21, 2022

– Russian makes incremental gains in the Donbass region; – Ukraine’s power grid continues to degrade under Russian missile and drone strikes;

– Ukraine continues denying responsibility for missile strike in Poland; – US claims NASAMS air defense systems performed at 100% effectiveness, provide no numbers or proof of this claim;

– There are not enough NASAMS arriving in Ukraine over the next several years to protect Ukraine from further Russian missile and drone salvos; – Ukraine has more or less abandoned Kherson city;

– US DoD admits Ukraine cannot achieve its main objective of expelling Russia;

– Failure to achieve Ukraine’s objective while continuing to fight and lose men and equipment equates to demilitarization;

References:

