Russian Missiles Strike Ukrainian Infrastructure, Ukrainian Missiles Strike Polish Farm

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for November 16, 2022

– Russia continues its campaign targeting Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles and drones;

– A recent barrage consisted of over 90 missiles, significantly degrading Ukraine’s power grid;

– The West has said since April Russia was running out of missiles, yet large-scale use of missiles continues;

– Russia is also now using long-range precision kamikaze drones meaning Russia appears to have a growing number of long-range precision weapons;

– During the recent barrage it appears at least 2 Ukrainian air defense missiles missed their targets and struck civilians in Poland;

– After claiming Russia is a threat to Europe, it is a terrible irony that Ukraine is responsible for the first strike on NATO territory since Russian operations began in late February;

