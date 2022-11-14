Russian Ops in Ukraine – Update: What is the Goal & is Moscow Achieving it?

In order to analyze whether or not Russia is successfully carrying out its special military operation, it is first and foremost essential to understand what it is actually trying to achieve. In late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine seeking first and foremost the “demilitarization” of Ukraine. During the same speech, President Putin specifically noted that taking territory was not a priority. Since then, Russian forces have decimated Ukraine’s armed forces, eliminating their trained manpower and emptying out both their own and their Western sponsors’ arsenals in the fighting. Russian forces have suffered relatively light losses compared to the tens of thousands Ukraine has suffered. If Russia is fighting a war of attrition, it is clear they are winning despite the territorial changes on the map.

