Russia’s De-militarization of Ukraine Continues – US Sending Decades-Old Arms to Kiev

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for November 11, 2022.

– Russia completes withdrawal from Kherson city to east bank of the Dnieper River;

– Ukraine has lost its last major opportunity to corner and destroy/capture large numbers of Russian forces/equipment; – Russia continues stated process of de-militarizing Ukraine;

– US aid to Ukraine becomes increasingly unrealistic – Hawk missiles designed in the 1960s and unused for 2 decades are being “refurbished” for a lack of better options;

– “Avenger” systems to be sent in small numbers (4) which are essentially Stinger missiles attached to a Hummer – after training for Ukrainian operators is completed;

– Dwindling amounts of basic ammunition continue to be sent to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict, but not in quantities to even allow Ukraine to hold what it has;

– As Russian forces withdrew from Kherson city, they advanced elsewhere in southern and northern Donbass.

