The Lula-López Obrador and Petro-Maduro Impact

It has not only been the poor, marginalized, women, workers, Indians, peasants or students of Brazil who have celebrated the difficult electoral triumph of Lula da Silva on October 30, it has been all the Latin American and Caribbean people who have seen themselves represented in the figure of the metal worker from the northeastern state of Pernambuco and candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT), because his rise to the presidency opens a horizon of hope for the project of advancing the unity and emancipatory integration of the continent of Abya Yala, which opens a new cycle in this 21st century.

The defeat of Jair Bolsonaro, at the same time, is the defeat of the oligarchies and conservative elites of the Region that, supported and backed by North American and European imperialism in crisis, remain on the prowl trying to prevent the national-popular rise and the deepening of a participatory democracy that goes beyond the electoral event and becomes an economic, cultural, social and national liberation democracy.

In the face of the deep world economic crisis, due to the effects of the pandemic, the financial speculation of a handful of transnational billionaires, the war in Ukraine, the geopolitical struggles of the powers and the US military threats and interventions; the strategy of valuing and implementing a joint, autonomous and autonomous position of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean is presented as the only option that allows for international protagonism and the development of the historical conditions to fulfill the Bolivarian and San Martinian goals of building the Patria Grande, from Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez to Patagonia and the Falkland Islands.

Commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, in a lucid manner, opened the paths and coordinated with Lula da Silva, Néstor Kirchner, Evo Morales, Pepe Mujica, Rafael Correa, Daniel Ortega and other heads of state the projects of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States ( CELAC) and Petrocaribe to advance in regional unity.

At present, after almost 10 years of setbacks and political defeats -with coups d’état, lost elections, millionaire media campaigns, fake news, judicial powers controlled from Washington and abject betrayals- Lula da Silva meets with Alberto Fernández, promotes and supports the presidential election of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and communicates with Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico to strengthen CELAC, the Latin American and Caribbean unity, and build an alternative from its own historical roots.

Simultaneously, Gustavo Petro, new Colombian president and manager of the defeat of the pro-American right wing of liberals and conservatives in his country, meets in Caracas with the Bolivarian-Chavista Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro to resume diplomatic relations, raise the banners of Bolivarian fraternity and propose the strengthening of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) which, with certainty, accompanies the return of Unasur as a powerful South American project.

The commitment expressed by the governments of Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Cuba, Guatemala, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and now Brazil to strengthen CELAC as opposed to the Organization of American States (OAS) or the Summit of the Americas, which are controlled by the United States, is a challenge to fight and execute the second Independence.