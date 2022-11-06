US-Funded Media Fails to Produce Evidence of Russian “War Crimes”

US government-funded Frontline PBS recently published a video regarding alleged Russian “war crimes” from early 2022. Despite over half a year to gather evidence, the video report categorically fails to prove the Russian massacres of Ukrainian civilians.

