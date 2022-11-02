Bolivia Warns of a Repetition of the Coup d’Etat of 2019

The Bolivian president participated in the inauguration of the new Military High Command of the country.

President Luis Arce Catacora warned this Tuesday that Bolivia is threatened by actors who support “confrontation and violence”, who speak of “marching towards federalization”, threatening “against national integrity” and therefore demanded the Armed Forces safeguard political stability and defend “to the utmost the Political Constitution of the State”, according to the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI).

The place of the Armed Forces is in the heart of its people, who have expressed their will to live together in peace and democracy, and whose obligation is to defend the legally constituted Government through the ballot box as the only legitimate way to achieve the leadership of the State.

El lugar de las FFAA está en el seno de su pueblo, que ha expresado su voluntad de convivir en paz y en democracia, y cuya obligación es defender al Gobierno legalmente constituido a través de las urnas como la única vía legítima de alcanzar la conducción del Estado. pic.twitter.com/3mB7siCQlQ — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 1, 2022

“Today, Bolivia is once again threatened by those who, incapable of contributing to democracy, are committed to confrontation and violence, endangering democratic coexistence among Bolivians, demonstrating that it is the people who have the true democratic conviction because they know they are the majority,” said Arce during the inauguration of the country’s new Military High Command, led by the Accidental Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (FFAA), Army General Hugo Arandia López.

The Bolivian president participated in the inauguration of the new Military High Command of the country.

Shortly after completing two years at the helm of the country, the State dignitary said that these actors have a “particular way of viewing democracy where it only has that condition if the majority of Bolivians yield to their interests” and that under that logic they now “set in motion a strategy to revive the coup d’état of 2019”, when the constitutional order was broken with the illegal self-proclamation as president by the second vice-president of the Senate, Jeanine Añez.

As happened that year (2019), the former civic president and now governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, induced the Interinstitutional Committee, at the September 30 town hall meeting which gathered 229,126 people, to validate a decision to go on an indefinite strike from October 22 to demand that the Census be carried out “yes or yes” in 2023 and the abrogation of Supreme Decree 4760 which rescheduled this work for 2024.

The strike, which was met by a siege of civil and social organizations of Santa Cruz, turned violent. As soon as the first hours of October 22 passed, the first death was recorded: Julio Pablo Taborga was beaten to death by civic supporters of Camacho in the border municipality of Puerto Quijarro.

The civic violence reached the populous area of Plan 3000, where the majority of the population opposes the strike encouraged by the powerful sectors of Santa Cruz, who gave their full support to Camacho, and who despite the measure kept their companies in the Industrial Park in operation and would have continued if the gas supply had not been cut off and the road blockade by drivers who demanded the suspension of activities for all.

In addition, in Concepción, the subgovernor Daniel Velásquez and civic officials attacked the Ayoreos who were blockading against the strike. A town council decided to expel them if they persisted with their “vandalic” attitude and called them a scourge. In Santa Cruz, at least 50 people carried garbage bags and threw them at the women of Bartolina Sisa who were at the door of their headquarters.

Meanwhile, national authorities, such as the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, received threats from sectors in favor of Governor Camacho, who warned of “civil death” to those who “sell out” Santa Cruz or give in to the request for the census process to be carried out in 2023.

Last Saturday, the governor of Santa Cruz, who again was not part of the national meeting, decided to maintain the strike, despite the fact that the Plurinational Meeting for a Census with Consensus, which gathered more than 300 authorities from all over the country on October 28, proposed that a technical committee should define the date for the national survey to be carried out.

More isolated each day, since the president of the Interinstitutional Committee, Vicente Cuellar, and the civic Rómulo Calvo agreed to discuss the date of the Census at a technical table, Camacho gave an interview over the weekend to the Santa Cruz newspaper El Deber where he spoke again of federalism as the only solution to the “fissure that has existed since the founding of the Republic”.

“Centralism has always been a burden for our development. The researcher Carlos Hugo Molina made a very clear explanation, in about 15 or 20 years, we will be the department that houses more than 50% of the population of Bolivia. That demographic weight will be central to solve that fissure, in any case Santa Cruz has been saying for decades, the way is federalism, that moment is getting closer and closer, “he said.

In this regard, the President of the State warned that there is “talk of marches to federalization and others of a de facto process and not as a result of a social pact process to change our State for another, that is called an attempt against national integrity and let us remember that the constitutional mission of the Armed Forces is to guarantee and defend the independence, unity and integrity of our territory”.

Arce told them that these “challenges will not be addressed alone, but by walking under the leadership of your Government and with your people, who for more than a decade and a half have decided to determine their own destiny with their own hands”.

Últimas Noticias