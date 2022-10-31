Russia Informs the UN it Will Inspect Ships as Black Sea Grain Corridor Closes

Ukraine’s “abuses” of the humanitarian corridor forced Moscow to suspend it, an envoy has told the Security Council

Ukraine “grossly violated” the Istanbul agreement on grain exports via the Black Sea and forced Moscow to suspend it indefinitely, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Monday. The Russian Navy will inspect all cargo ships bound for Ukraine, even those unilaterally cleared by the Turkish-based coordination center, he added.

“This subversive action of Kiev grossly violates the Istanbul agreements and, in fact, puts an end to their humanitarian dimension. It is now obvious to everyone that the Black Sea humanitarian corridor is being used by the Ukrainian side for military sabotage purposes,” Nebenzia said, referring to Saturday’s drone attack on Sevastopol.

Russia “cannot guarantee the safety of civilian ships participating in the Black Sea initiative,” Nebenzia added, as “we do not know what other terrorist attacks Kiev is preparing with the support of its Western sponsors.”

Besides sending today relevant official notification to @antonioguterres we also called for the UN Security Council meeting on Monday 31 October to discuss Ukrainian attack that caused suspension of our participation in #graindeal @StephDujarric @UNReliefChief https://t.co/RPkX6dI2ir — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) October 29, 2022

On Sunday, after Moscow announced the suspension of the arrangement, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul said it had greenlit 16 ships to navigate the corridor on Monday and “informed” Russia about the decision. According to maritime traffic data, at least two ships left the Black Sea port of Odessa in the morning, reporting Istanbul as their destination.

“Decisions and measures taken without our participation are not binding on us,” Nebenzia told the UN. Moscow “cannot allow ships to pass without our inspection and will be forced to take independent measures” to inspect ships authorized by the JCC without Russian approval.

Meanwhile, the UN coordinator for the Black Sea grain initiative, Amir Abdulla, insisted that “the food must flow.”

The UN and Türkiye mediated a deal in July under which Ukrainian grain could be exported via the Black Sea, while Western obstacles to the exportation of Russian grain and fertilizer would be removed. The US and its allies insist they had never sanctioned grain exports – but their sanctions on Russian ships and insurance made them impossible in practice.

Moscow has criticized the West for not keeping its side of the deal and pointed out that the bulk of Ukrainian exports had gone to the EU and not the African nations most affected by food insecurity.

Russia halted its compliance with the pact on Saturday, after Kiev launched a major drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in securing safe passage for agricultural cargo from Ukrainian ports. On Sunday, after studying the wreckage of the unmanned combat vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said that those behind the attack made active use of the UN-brokered grain corridor.

Russia closes Black Sea ‘grain corridor’

Further navigation through the route is impossible because Kiev uses it for military operations against Russia

The Russian military closed the so-called “grain corridor” used to ship Ukrainian agriculture products through the Black Sea on Monday. The move was provoked by the actions of Ukraine, which used the route to launch attacks on Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, Moscow suspended its participation in the grain deal with Kiev, which was mediated by the UN and Türkiye in July. The decision was taken in the wake of a massive drone attack on the Russian naval base in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, which experienced some naval drones allegedly using the “grain corridor” to reach their targets, according to the Russian military.

Any navigation through the “corridor” would be halted “until the situation with the Ukrainian terrorist attack against the military and civilian vessels in Sevastopol” was cleared, the defense ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that Kiev should commit to not using the corridor for military purposes. At the same time, it maintained that Russia had not withdrawn from the deal but merely suspended it for an indefinite period of time.

