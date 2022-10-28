Brazil: Between Democracy and Far-Right Autocracy

Juraima Almeida and Aram Aharonian

Nothing will be the same in Brazil from the night of Sunday 30, when 156 million Brazilians will have chosen their next president from the extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro and the progressive Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and decided between democracy and a future for all, or the autocracy of a government backed by the military commanders, for the benefit of the richest.

“We have reached the moment to define our destiny. Nothing will be as before, after next Sunday. We will be profoundly happy or unhappy. We will regain the power to decide the destiny of the country. Or we will definitively give up the power to define what we want for Brazil,” explains sociologist Emir Sader.

The unknown is whether Bolsonaro will accept a possible defeat after sowing suspicions against the voting system for months in the purest Donald Trump style. Although he has toned down his threats, he remains elusive about what his reaction will be in the event that he loses to Lula, the favorite in the polls.

From the time the results are known until the inauguration of the next president on January 1, 2023, the last two months of the year will pass. Whatever the outcome, everything points to the perpetuation of the asymmetric polarization between a light left and an aggressive extreme right in a country with fragile democratic institutions.

The battle is not only between Lula and Bolsonaro, but between democracy and authoritarianism, food sovereignty and hunger, dignity and servility, religious freedom and Pentecostal moral crusade. Whoever wins, what is certain is that a dark cloud of far-right parliamentarians will continue to be active in the country, occupying the space of opposition to the progressivism of the Workers’ Party (PT). And, surely, Bolsonaro will be the great spokesman of this camp.

Between the extreme right and democracy

The election in Brazil mobilizes forces and movements of the extreme right all over the world, while foreign democracies prepare to ratify on Sunday the results of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in the hope of avoiding a space for a democratic rupture or a questioning of the results.

In several foreign capitals, the order of the governments is to prepare the news cables so that on Sunday, the winner of the election may be congratulated by the presidents. The strategy was used in the election of Joe Biden in the United States, in an effort to stifle Donald Trump’s operation to question the result and warn of alleged fraud.

What is desired is to avoid a repetition of the scenario of the assault on the Capitol in the United States in 2021, with an eventual coup d’état: an endorsement on Sunday of the TSE results may send a signal that an institutional breakdown will not be welcome. Washington also alerted the Brazilian government that there is no room for Bolsonaro to question the electoral process.

This week, the presidents of the governments of Spain and Portugal, Pedro Sánchez and Antonio Costa, announced their support for the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and both insisted on defending democracy. Weeks ago the support came from former European heads of state and government, including those of the right wing.

“The outcome of the Brazilian presidential election will have a decisive impact, which will go far beyond its borders. When democracy is in danger, it is necessary to unite the divergent to defeat the antagonists. That is why we, former heads of state and government of various political persuasions, support the candidacy of former President Lula,” said former French President François Hollande.

Also on the list are José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former Spanish Prime Minister, Massimo d’Alema and Enrico Letta, former heads of government of Italy, Micheline Calmy Rey, former president of Switzerland, and Elio di Rupo, former prime minister of Belgium.

But the election also mobilizes the extreme right of the world, which in the last four years has had bolsonarismo in power in Brazil to advance its agenda and dismantle consensus on human rights issues. In the first electoral round, Bolsonaro’s campaign released a video in which several far-right leaders announced their support for the Brazilian. Almost all of them were out of government or had been defeated in recent elections, except Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister.

The polls do not like him

In his quick speech this Wednesday night, Wednesday 26, at the Palácio da Alvorada, President Jair Bolsonaro admitted that his polls counted fewer votes than his campaign team expected stated: “In certain places I thought he would do well and could even win (…), we lost. Certainly the insertions made a difference.”

Perhaps that explains the president’s irritation, the suspension of his trip to Rio de Janeiro, the hasty convening of threatening meetings in Brasília with ministers, military commanders and campaign advisors, and the call to the press for his pronouncement.

If Bolsonaro’s intention was to demonstrate strength, the effect was the opposite: it was a testimony of weakness and fear of defeat at the polls. The campaign for reelection detected that he has fewer votes than he imagined and the candidate tries to defame or postpone the vote scheduled for Sunday, as advised by his domestic and foreign advisors.

Bolsonaro follows a similar script – this one second-hand – to the one adopted by Trump when he tried to derail the elections in that country: denouncing that there would be a flawed vote counting system and retail fraud, calling his voters to remain in the streets in a state of alert, before, during and after the opening of the polls.

Bolsonaro is complaining about the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, because he did not respond to a request to open an investigation into the complaint that twelve radio stations in the Northeast were not broadcasting his electoral propaganda. “He is desperate because he knows he is going to lose.” commented Lula.

A concerted effort of recommendations from his advisors dissuaded Bolsonaro from trying to hurl vilifications against the TSE president. And the coup announcement that many feared became a drop in the bucket. By the way, a coup is not announced, it is implemented.

Ricardo Noblat talks about Bolsonaro’s plans for Sunday night: since the votes in the northeast – where Lula leads – are the last to be counted, Bolsonaro will rush to announce his victory when he is ahead in the count. If the election ends with his defeat, he will say that the election was stolen from him and that he will react “within the four lines of the Constitution.” Or simply say it was stolen.

All the resources of the State to stay in office

But what has never, ever been seen before concerns the vast distribution of resources, exceeding 13.6 billion dollars in the attempt to buy votes, leaving a huge hole in the public accounts for 2023 and drastic cuts in resources destined for education and health, environmental protection and indigenous rights.

What no one manages to understand, much less explain, is how all this, from the spreading of scandalous lies to the scandalous distribution of public money both through “social benefits” and an illegal “secret budget”, happens in the face of the inactivity of the authorities, both of the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court, says writer and analyst Eric Nepomuceno.

Perhaps it is a sign of Jair Bolsonaro’s dishonesty in order not to abandon the prerogatives of the presidential chair and thus be able to evade the courts of justice. But it is also a dramatic demonstration of the extent to which Brazilians allow themselves to be manipulated.

“Apesar de você, amanhã há de ser outro dia. Eu pergunto a você. Onde vai se esconder da enorme euforia?” (In spite of you, tomorrow will be another day. Where are you going to hide from the enormous euphoria?), sang Chico Buarque.

Juraima Almeida is a Brazilian researcher and analyst associated with the Latin American Center for Strategic Analysis (CLAE).

Aram Aharonianm is a Uruguayan journalist and communicologist, Master in Integration, founder of Telesur, president of the Foundation for Latin American Integration (FILA) and director of the Latin American Center for Strategic Analysis (CLAE).