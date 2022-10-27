Does Latin American Progressivism Count? Between Cycles, Waves and Agendas

Mission Verdad

Can Latin America configure a geopolitical pole with its own identity that is decisive in the new global reality? ( Photo: AP Photo )

After the neoliberal onslaught focused on privatizations of state companies and austericides at the end of the 20th century, a confluence of actors from the traditional left emerged, ranging from popular-based parties and coalitions with the participation of the historical communist and socialist parties, until the role of new national and local political parties, and consolidated social movements in the melting pot of social struggles of the late twentieth century. This led to progressive, left or national-popular governments ( 1999-2005 ) in Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador and Bolivia.

That “first wave” of the Progressive Cycle ( 1999-2014 ) had the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela, led by Commander Hugo Chávez, as the first step. His connection to the Cuban government, then headed by Fidel Castro, established common lines in different areas that were accompanied by Lula da Silva and Néstor Kirchner first, and by Evo Morales and Rafael Correa later, among others.

These also came to power as outsiders that they did not respond fully to traditional political blocs in their countries, but developed leaderships marked by revolutionary ideas. Some early achievements were the constituent assemblies and the defeat of the Free Trade Agreement for Latin America ( FTAA ).

There is also talk of a “counter-surge” that revolved around the arrival of Mauricio Macri to the Argentine government in December 2015, the triumph of “No” in the Constitutional Referendum in Bolivia in February 2016 and the parliamentary coup against Dilma Rousseff in August of that year, and the victory of “No” in the plebiscite for the Peace Accords in Colombia in October of that same year. Also key to this regression were Lenín Moreno’s betrayal of the government program promised in Ecuador in May 2017 and the coup d’état in Bolivia in November 2019.

In the framework of that hasty “neoliberal restoration”, the dogmatic measures of those governments unleashed intense mobilizations from Haiti to Chile, passing through Ecuador and Colombia and full of repressive attacks with executions, disappearances and a curious tendency to provoke mutilations eyepieces.

The arrival of Andrés Manuel López Obrador ( AMLO ) to the presidency of Mexico in December 2018, the triumph of the Front of All in Argentina in October 2019 and the electoral victory of the Movement to Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of Peoples ( MAS-IPSP ) in Bolivia in October 2020, would be the great milestones that inaugurate the beginning of a “second wave” of the Progressive Cycle. Added to this are the recent victories of Pedro Castillo in Peru ( 2021 ), Xiomara Castro de Zelaya in Honduras ( 2021 ) and Gustavo Petro in Colombia ( 2022 ).

There are differences and similarities between both waves, depending on the angles from which they are analyzed.

FROM THE OUTSIDERS AND PARTIES TO MOVEMENTS AND NETWORKS

Between the first and second waves, the most notorious similarity is the continuity of the political configurations and characters that have nucleated the “national-popular” proposals”. Although in the first progressive wave the rise and access to power was determined by partisan organizations and charismatic personal leaderships, in the second wave there has been continuity in some postulates and leaders such as Lula in Brazil and Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, or in successors such as Miguel Díaz-Canel in Cuba and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Daniel Ortega, Nicolás Maduro and Miguel Díaz-Canel, leaders of revolutionary governments who are besieged by Western elites with interventionist measures ( Photo: Ramón Espinosa / Reuters )

In other countries, continuity has led to broad fronts or coalitions between left and center-left parties, together with NGOs, social movements and other organizational expressions that, in some cases, They respond to agendas incubated in the Global North such as environmental, multiculturalist or gender unions.

The electoral machinery that formed, particularly with the Workers’ Party ( PT ) in Brazil, the Front for Victory ( FPV ) in Argentina, the Broad Front ( FA ) in Uruguay have required expanding to territorialized mobilization and organized struggle factors emptied of the word “revolution”, also resort to nostalgia for good times.

In fact, to regain power in Brazil, Lula resorted to reiterating the phrase “No meu governo…” ( “In my government …”, in Portuguese ) in the campaign for the first round and, like Pedro Castillo in Peru, to build an alliance that polarized positions between democracy and tyranny, which has transcended the conventional polarization between left and right.

These alliances have played against the possibility of making deep political turns that go beyond mere reforms, due to the danger of losing power in the face of coup attacks such as the one experienced in Brazil, Paraguay and Honduras or entering the “axis of evil” that make up Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, countries that have been affected with unilateral coercive measures ( MCU ) of the Euro-Atlantic axis.

Such measures function as a warning against the political alignments of other countries in the region to avoid repeating similar experiences of profound transformation and to disintegrate the geopolitical polarity that may arise.

A part of the vote of popular sectors, which during the first wave was concentrated in progressive, left or national-popular leaderships, has migrated to right or far right candidacies in a differential way. In this, the impact of evangelical churches and social networks that are called by Aram Aharonian as “formers of the collective and mass mobilizing imagination and the crisis that strengthened the extreme right before a center-left that ran out of a message”.

Meanwhile, the right-wing formations have carried out campaigns without purpose content but using the ghost of “we will be like Venezuela”, referring to the economic decline of the Bolivarian Republic caused by the continuous sabotage and subsequent multidimensional attack in which the MCUs have played a driving role.

THE REARRANGEMENT IS ALSO ECONOMIC

The greatest aspiration of progressive postulates, such as political stability, economic growth, the notable advances in social inclusion, both material and symbolic, were marked in the first wave, when millions of people overcame poverty to enter the new middle class during these governments. Upon reaching this socioeconomic status, voters were captured by the discourse of corporate fascism.

Another of the most notable variations between progressive experiences are the different conceptions of politics, economy and development, while in Bolivia and Ecuador the tax regimes on hydrocarbons were modified, something that did not happen in Brazil; in Argentina taxes were applied to grain exports, but not in Uruguay.

There are even programmatic differences between waves within the same countries; This is the case between Alberto Fernández and Néstor Kirchner, or between Luis Arce and Evo Morales.

In the new wave, aspirations are more moderate and opt more for pragmatic approaches than for ideological affinity, dialogue with the great powers and class consensus is prioritized more. In the face of the structural economic crisis and minor legislative hegemonies, profound changes have been replaced by reforms under the rules of the so-called “democratic game”.

Index of Evolution of Distrust in Congress in Latin American countries between 2000-2015 (% ). Taken from ‘The Long Cycle of Latin American Progressivism and its Brake’ by Moreira, C. ( 2015 ) ( Photo: File )

The change of international conditions in 2015-2016, with the fall in the price of commodities, served the hegemonic press, via social networks, that the left were a failure. This was strengthened by the absence of communicational strategies. A certain neoliberal right used undemocratic methods as in Brazil and Bolivia, but also used the betrayal of leaders such as Lenín Moreno in Ecuador, democratic fraud such as that carried out in Honduras in 2017 and the application of lawfare to persecute progressive leaders such as Cristina Fernández de Kichner ( CFK ), Lula and Rafael Correa-Jorge Glas.

Government programs maintain greater openness to the international market and are less protectionist with the commercialization of raw materials; likewise China’s influence in Latin America in terms of investment, regional trade and cooperation continues to rise rapidly amid a global rearrangement. The Asian country is gaining a greater role in this rearrangement and advocates multilateralism and a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, equity and justice, and the cooperation in which everyone wins, instead of war or intervention.

This influence has had as milestones the BRICS summits ( where Brazil is a member and Argentina aspires to be ), which began in 2008; the China-CELAC Forum, which started in 2014; and the Strip and Route Initiative, which has generated wide interest.

Another interesting fact is the economic performance of Bolivia, a country in which the left defeated a coup in one year in elections. It was possible to save from the adverse effects of the pandemic and projects economic growth for this 2022 of 5%, above the 4% expected for China, with only inflation of 3.3%.

Even though the first wave did not dismantle dependency or lack of economic diversification in the region, the rearrangement in process could change the rules of the game. This rearrangement is nothing but the emergence of a new phase of global capitalism and is centered on the geopolitical and geoeconomic dispute between the United States and China ( and Russia ), in which Latin America is another battlefield.

NEW CODES FOR THE GLOBAL NORTH

Progressive governments gave prominence to the notion of State in Latin America by developing national and regional projects that transcended being an orbital region of the United States. This was the basis for regional integration with a determined impulse to Mercosur, and new initiatives such as the Union of South American Nations ( Unasur ), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States ( Celac ) and Banco del Sur.

This becomes critical in times when neoliberalism, as a form of capitalist accumulation and political-cultural domination, will cease to be known in its conventional way, the same as the American military hegemony, and a much more violent and dangerous phase of domination will begin.

The emergence of new geopolitical poles, articulated in the BRICS ( Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ) or in its very probable enlargement BRICS + that would have very important economies such as Argentina, Nigeria or Saudi Arabia, among others, it is envisioned that the relationship with the United States will mutate from the direct confrontation towards the realignment required by the process of global rearrangement in process.

Last July was carried out a meeting in Tehran between Iran, Russia and Turkey, key countries in the US defeat in Syria, thus maintaining a permanent threat to their political stability. In Latin America, the equivalent expression, most modest due to the military technological potential, is the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty ( ALBA-TCP ).

CELAC, founded by Hugo Chávez, has been weakened in times when American global hegemony also weakens ( Photo: Carlos García Rawlins / Reuters )

However, hostility towards the United States by Latin American progressivism has changed: from condemnation to free trade agreements, humanitarian aid and the activity of multilateral organizations such as the IMF or the World Bank have mutated to a lesser interest in a geopolitical confrontation. Some signs:

The treaty of free trade between AMLO and Donald Trump, and actions to control the migratory flow.

The contacts announced by Gabriel Boric with Joe Biden.

The pragmatic relationship with Washington announced by Xiomara Castro during the visit of the American vice president, Kamala Harris, in her inauguration.

Lula da Silva has talked about having a friendship with the United States.

BETWEEN AGENDAS YOU SEE YOURSELF

The second wave is also crossed by alliances and interests that shape forms of power beyond government ones. In addition to expressing the global dispute between powers, the internal tensions of Euro-Atlantic policy also overlap, so much so that, in some progressive governments, the absence of categories such as participatory democracy or the empowerment of the poor as historical subjects of the political struggle and the presence of diverse agendas issued by the Atlantic axis are appreciated.

This is how the agendas linked to the Sustainable Development Goals ( ODS ) agreed by the UN have been embedded in the different plans of progressive governments and maintain sponsorship in the region through NGO megacorporations such as the Open Society Foundation, which finances left and right political formations.

Nancy Fraser refers progressive neoliberalism as an alliance of the main currents of the new social movements ( feminism, anti-racism, multiculturalism and LGBTQI rights ) with high-end “symbolic” business sectors” and service sectors ( Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Hollywood ).

In the second wave, the struggles against human rights violations, the protection of the environment and ecology, civil liberties, women’s rights, the rights of discriminated ethnic and sexual minorities, etc., have been distorted and redirected towards spaces of co-optation with globalized power led by financial sectors to be functional.

These agendas remain embedded in national-popular projects and affect the political dynamics of countries like Argentina, where the lawfare exposed in the next trial to CFK, he has demonstrated how the Judiciary has been infiltrated by hegemonic interests disguised as “cooperation programs”.

The agreement of the Alberto Fernández government with the IMF and the role of Sergio Massa, whose depoliticized claim has been accused of “neoliberal reimplantation”, put at risk the permanence of progressivism in power for the next presidential term. In addition, there is talk of one, growing, interference by the intelligence services of the United States and Israel in Argentine internal politics that opens possibilities for the victory of the opposition in 2023.

There are other latent threats in some governments as in the case of Peru: from Congress and the economic elites of Lima and its media, There is an absolute blockade that slows down or stops the advance of Pedro Castillo’s electoral proposals. On the other hand, the constituent process of Chile was contested in a recent plebiscite, which damages the center-left government of Gabriel Boric, which already shows a clear link to the political establishment of the Chilean social democracy and its neoliberal dogmatism.

Governments such as those of Honduras, Mexico and Colombia, which still maintain “pragmatic” relations with the United States, generate interesting expectations regarding how these links will evolve and the work of national elites, usually sponsored by Washington, in the face of its programmatic steps.