Competition or Cooperation: Antagonistic Positions of the American Doctrine of Security and Chinese Foreign Policy

Jorge Elbaum

On October 12, four days before the XX Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the Joe Biden administration released its Strategy National Security ( NSS, for its acronym in English ). The document is an update of the doctrine outlined in 2017, during the Donald Trump government, in which the end of the post-cold war and, at the same time, the concept of imperfect hegemony, an euphemism with which it is intended to disguise the relative fall of American power globally.

The 48-page document released by the White House outlines an overlapping return to the doctrine of the strategic containment, devised by George Kennan after World War II, aimed at isolating the Soviet Union from as many countries as possible in the rest of the world. That configuration, developed since 1947 by the Harry Truman government, the role of global gendarme was self-assigned and motivated in Latin America and the Caribbean the implementation of the National Security Doctrine, to avoid the spread of political experiences such as the Cuban one. In the new doctrine, the Biden administration seeks to prevent the multipolarity raised by the China emergency as a global economic power, and the resistance of the Russian Federation to be threatened in its security by NATO.

The American strategy was intentionally disseminated before the XX Congress with the intention of reducing the role of Xi Jinping, head of the Chinese Communist Party, who led the deliberations of the conclave from October 16 to 22 in the Great Hall of the People, located in Beijing. 2,296 members participated in the sessions. These congressmen voted for the 200 members of the Central Committee and reelected Xi for a period of five years. In turn, the members of the Central Committee were in charge of appointing the 25 members of the Political Bureau and the nine of the Executive Committee, the highest decision-making body of the People’s Republic.

The US foreign policy guidelines – in this NSS and in the preceding – are defined by national security programs and configured from a perspective of containment, conflict and competition. In return, Beijing’s international policies, raised in the different party congresses, are based on the articulated concepts of cooperation and complementarity. While Washington talks about a necessary confrontation with the “ autocratic powers ”, Beijing postulates a modernization capable of “ undertaking a new expedition of integral construction of a modern socialist country [ with the ] concrete formation of ecological modes of production and life, limiting carbon emissions and setting up an ecological environment to meet the goal of building a beautiful China ”.

In August, Beijing – through its Foreign Minister, Wang Yi – announced the forgiveness of 23 loans awarded to African countries in recent years. In the period from 2000 to 2019, the Chinese government has forgiven a total of $ 3.4 billion that was invested in infrastructure works. The announcement was made at the China-Africa Cooperation Forum ( FOCAC ) in Beijing. That is one of the reasons why the NSS classifies the People’s Republic as the “ most important geopolitical challenge ” that can reconfigure the world, within different patterns than those raised / demanded by Washington.

Beijing – verbatim says the document signed by Biden – “ is the only competitor with the intention of reshaping the international order, and increasingly has economic, diplomatic power, military and technological to do it ”. To prevent China from participating in this global reconfiguration, Washington places it in the group of evil actors seeking to establish contacts, links and alliances with other countries. In this framework, the document poses two types of challenges: ( a ) the strategic ones, which postulate Russia and China as enemies, and ( b ) the transversal or cross-border ones, exemplified by environmental problems, pandemic, food insecurity, terrorism, and structural inflation. For the first challenge, Washington has a defense budget of 800,000 million dollars, which almost triple the resources spent by Beijing.

Geopolitics of war

The United States has a military budget of $ 800 billion.

The document released by the State Department has a revealing paragraph regarding this paradigm: “ Strategic competence is global, but we will avoid the temptation to see the world only through a competitive lens and we will engage countries on their own terms ”. This is directly related to another of the guiding chapters of the Strategy: the appeal to “ invest in the underlying sources and tools of American power and influence ”, what Joseph Nye defined as soft power, to be developed through devices of cognitive influence.

The – program that was initially operationalized during the Donald Trump – administration is a way of deglobalization, understood as a breakdown of value chains, a greater presence of States in the productive orientation, the reimposition of cross-border trade barriers, the relocation – domestic return – of companies, and the flexible configuration of blocks linked to Washington or Beijing, defined as progressive decoupling. This supposes progressive degrees of disconnection, capable of technologically isolating China, taking care that this divorce does not harm the interests of transnational corporations residing in North America.

One of the most underlined battles in the document by the NSS is the one that refers to geoeconomics and its nerve center, the cybersecurity. The White House program proposes greater control of technological supply chains, especially those related to microprocessors. For this objective, it is proposed to promote technological innovation, limit foreign dependency, generate articulations with software companies and sabotage the scientific-technological research developed by evil actors.

In 2014 the executive director of Cisco Systems, John Chambers asked in a public letter to Barack Obama that the National Security Agency ( NSA ) stop intercepting the company’s products to spy on foreign customers. In the last week, the Office of Industry and Security ( BIS ) from the Department of Commerce announced a ban on exporting usable equipment to China in the configuration of semiconductors suitable for use in military applications.

NSS references to Latin America and the Caribbean allude to “ no region impacting the United States more directly than the Western Hemisphere ”, formula with which they call the Americas. To prevent the links of the different sovereign countries with the new Axis of Evil, the need to continue the isolation of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua is postulated. With this task, the Southern Command has spread the concept of integrated deterrence, within the framework of the XV Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas ( CMDA ), held in Brasilia last July. In this space, the aim was to impose the shared values and mutual interests – arranged arbitrarily and unilaterally – on which the exclusions and persecutions of the countries must be carried out, political parties or social references wayward, potential allies or partners of evil actors.

For the defense secretary Lloyd Austin, integrated deterrence requires “ combining our strengths to achieve maximum effect ” and coordinating “ interwoven operational concepts and resources ”, apt to face the “ harmful activities that lead to stealthily promoting its coercive, corrupt and authoritarian objectives, such as those promoted by Russia in the region, so that the Americas can remain stable and secure … and neutralize the coercion of rivals ”. For Austin, it is imperative to prioritize diplomatic pressure and soft devices over direct military intervention: institutional interference and communicational instead of a Condor Plan for enforced disappearances.

The last September 14 was held in Quito the South American Defense Conference, in which eleven countries participated. Despite being a Latin American event, the head of the Southern Command, Laura Richardson – invited by the organizers – played a leading role by labeling China’s “ advance as a national security problem ”, which is why “ we must work together as a team, playing in our respective positions in a harmonious and highly effective way ( … ) This region is very rich in resources, the lithium triangle is in this region. China is in this region, it is to undermine the United States. With all the misinformation from Russia Today ( RT ) and Sputnik World … it’s very worrying ”.

The NSS considers that there are smaller autocratic powers in the region, that are acting aggressively and that compromise, with their actions, regional and global stability. Among them, they categorize nationalism and populism – and therefore their highest political references – as those responsible for preventing a work agreement against the evil ones. An alliance, underlines the NSS, which must recognize as its own the American value of “ democracy, freedom and human rights ”.

Despite this background, thinkers, pseudo-journalists and troubled intellectuals who question themselves, more or less compelled, still swarm in Latin America, on how it was possible that they tried to assassinate Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.