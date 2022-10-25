The « Global Reset » as the Dystopia of Infinite Crisis

Rafael Bautista S.

The crises that develop in the modern world have always implied the indication of a reset, a “restart of the system”. Resetting consists in returning something to its “original state”. This is something recurrent in the history of the crises of capitalism: to return to the “original state” as the substitute paradise of an order without contradictions. An order without contradictions as “original state” is, of course, an invented ideal model; but an order without contradictions is not an order but inertia, and if inertia (the automatism of the market or perfect competition, for example) is the dynamic that imposes every “restart of the system”, that is, subordinating and forcing the real to the ideal, then crises are no longer an accidental but a systemic phenomenon.

In the history of capitalism, crises have always been preceded by speculative bubbles, such as the first tulip bubble in 1636; since then financial crises do not disappear, but are implicitly and paradoxically driven by the modern mythology of “infinite progress” and the consequent paradigm of “development”, to legitimize always, and only, capitalist expectations (the opening of new markets and the generation of “new fields of opportunity” subsume everything to the needs of capital, that is, to the exponential growth of its rate of accumulation): wealth as a result of the absolute dispossession of all there is).

The twentieth century is the great century of capitalism, but the crises do not disappear, but rather increase. It is said that we are currently facing a more serious crisis than the “Great Depression” of 1929, which set the stage for the Second World War; but in the social imaginary, crisis has become normality; it is the very order that always restarts again. In 1972, the Club of Rome Report, Limits to Growth, warned of the future unsustainability of any growth economy, but speculative bubbles not only continued but became more frequent; already in the subprime crisis of 2008, the rhetoric of reforming the system was taken up again, this reform being a new reset, a return to the “original state”.

The idyllic nature of this bet reveals the illusory and contradictory nature of modern pretensions, expressed in liberalism (and its radical updating, as neoliberalism); for example, although modern religiosity preaches a celebrated progression towards the future (called “progress”), the continuous resets of capitalism manifest rather the distrust of that positive progression, hence the financial need to “capture” the future in a portfolio of investments, not only confirms the modern incapacity to understand human temporality (believing that the intangible can be mastered) but also demonstrates the senseless need to guarantee, at any cost, the uncontrolled bets of the global financial casino, pawning the present by commodifying the future.

If the negative consequences provoked by the inherent logic of the capitalist system are always externalized spatially and temporally, then to return idyllically to that “original state” means not to face the provoked consequences but always to restore their initial purposes, which are, precisely, the cause of those consequences. In order for this not to be noticed, the system itself needs to make the crisis a way of life in order to naturalize a permanent situation of expansive, that is, exponential, alteration. In this sense, to return to its “original state” is what always makes possible the constant and necessary impulse of the exponential tendency of capitalism.

But this is not possible indefinitely, because of the same finite conditions that make life possible. The continuous imbalance of vital conditions cannot be projected to infinity. So what happens if the crisis itself enters into crisis? In such a case, returning to that “original state” does not solve anything but, rather, reaffirms the same objectives and purposes that express an infinite projection that does not consider the finite condition of every vital base.

In this sense, the irresponsibility manifested in the global decisions of the rich countries is not something occasional, but the very expression of the irresponsible ethics of the system. The current civilizational crisis, as a cry of the rebellion of the real limits of life, manifests that: the crisis can no longer be a way of life. Continuous destabilization as a fateful stability can only explode as the apocalypse that has been provoked.

All descriptions of the current crisis (generated by the global plan-demic and intensified by the war in Ukraine) suffer from this type of questioning, because this would imply thinking of a situation beyond that “original state”, that is, to notice the ontological difference between what is an intra-systemic crisis and a meta-systemic one. Because when this “original state” is naturalized as the starting point of any possible overcoming of the crisis, all possible expectations end up, dramatically and even resignedly, always justifying the nodal point from which the crisis itself emerges.

That is why capitalism needs to naturalize in social consciousness its initial conditions as the “original state” or unique starting point of all future possibilities in order to present itself as the only possible world. And that only world is, or must be, unipolar (expressed in the center-periphery geopolitical design). A unipolar world-system is the physiognomy of imperial geopolitics, in that sense, it cannot, by definition, democratize its structures. Because of its exponential tendency, capitalism only functions globally if it is from a single center that administers global accumulation, not as the sum of national capitals but as the subsumption of these in a single imperial accumulation.

In that sense, those “initial conditions”, which a resetting aims to restore, are the necessary conditions of exclusive possibility of capitalism as an economy of growth, that is to say, the infinite appropriation of everything, under a single imperative: the exclusivist concentration of all accumulation. Therefore, the promoted “global reset” has to do with the repositioning of a unipolar world-system. There is no Empire in a shared world, there is no center if there is no periphery, there is no “free world” if all are free, domination makes no sense if the subjects pretend to exercise national sovereignty.

In this context, the war in Ukraine is the staging of a conflict that not only confronts Russia (as the nuclear cushion of the SCO) with NATO (armed arm of the dollar). Nor does the multipolar alternative summarize the physiognomy of a desired outcome. It is a conflict of principle, never resolved, and destined to imperial decadence as modernity in extremis, that is to say, as the great disarticulator of any peaceful global coexistence and of any idea of a world that would shelter the expectations of a more equitable and democratic order.

Five centuries ago, Europe made its way to China across the Atlantic, unleashing the genocide and plundering of the New World; thanks to this, the West renewed its possibilities of exponential domination. Modernity is born. Constituting itself as a project and civilizational expansion, it establishes a single Atlantic centrality, first Europe, then the USA: the Anglo-Saxon arc as the concentration of the concept of the West as a single centrality (progressively limiting the civilizational capacities of the East). Modernity itself is constituted as the civilizing and ontological administration of that centrality; the very geopolitical center-periphery design establishes a world classification, which is expressed as a racialized anthropology. In this way, the international division of labor is organized; that is why capitalism can only be global and its centrality can only be Western, thus the West -reconstituted as modernity- and its imperial vocation finds in capitalism the realization of its highest pretensions.

Five centuries later, these pretensions can no longer hide their irrational character, destabilizing everything to make imperial stability possible. That is why war is the permanent order. The entire post-Bretton Woods global institutionality is confined to this certainty and decides to put an end to any dissident power. The rebellion of the limits (euphemistically exposed as “climate change”) is indisputable, that is why the powers that be bet on total dispossession and renew their mythical-ideological narratives to give credibility to their philanthropic demagogy.

Stopping the expansion of China, or rather of the East, contains other expectations that are decoded in the metaphor of the “jungle” used by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell (his Eurocentrism is eloquent, as well as cynical, when he compares Europe to a “beautiful garden” and the rest of the world to “the jungle”, the victimhood of a decadent power that is threatened by its own nightmares: A garden watered with the blood of all the peoples of the world; it is not surprising that a representative of Spanish imperialism should say so, and on dates that recall the invasion of Abya Yala). Kissinger and Brzezinsky have already preached an imperial policy of strategic dissociation between Russia and China (because the West only knows how to deal with something whose capabilities are reduced to a minimum). But imperial hermeneutics starts from a false presupposition: it believes it knows the world; hence Eurocentrism, exposed in the current Euro-gringo-centric white supremacism, only emphasizes that the knowledge of the first world is ideological and full of its own prejudices.

The problem is the imminent rise and expansion of China (represented in the projected four Silk Roads), but the immediate factor to be nullified is Russia. With the rise of China (in almost all areas, leaving the West in the category of civilizational backwardness), the world restores a physiognomy impossible for the provincial modern-western cosmogony. Just like the Peters projection, which disproves the Eurocentric cartographic scale, the rise of the emerging powers objects to and refutes Western centrality (that is, ontological, Anglo-Saxon Europe, the West as a geopolitical category, with the American Empire as its diachronic continuity).

Until the 18th century, China constituted the paradigm that Europeans wanted to emulate (expressed even by Adam Smith himself); now the West does not allow any other paradigm of life than the modern one and all that this implies: to renounce being the center is to renounce everything and end up, in the imperial vision, being nothing. An Empire does not fight for something, it fights for everything. Therefore, it is not about Huntington’s “clash of civilizations”, but about the internal collapse of the modern-western civilization that, for pure survival, drags everything to collapse. If it does not have everything, let no one have anything. That is why it is necessary to overcome the confusion between system and life.

To stop the rise of China, it must deprive it of the nuclear cover provided by Russia (submerged in a continuous destabilization in its entire border arc) and undo the organizations and circuits of economic cooperation that deploy the new Silk Roads, promoting permanent conflicts throughout that geography; taking away the entire European market from the Russians and Chinese, ends up undermining the Eurasia concept (disintegrating that strategic link is vital to make a Europe captured in the arc of imperial influence endure).

The leaked reports of the Rand Corporation (the report “Overextending and unbalancing Russia” of 2019) highlight, among other things, a premeditated policy of provoking the disappearance of the European Union, making it possible to transfer its industrial capacities to gringo space to replenish its necessary economic reactivation; Thus, waging war on the Russian Federation, through other actors, has several purposes, among them, to take away the European market from Russian gas in order to make them dependent on American gas, which puts an end to the cheap access on which the profitability of European industrial production and its own internal supply rested. Without an assured and cheap energy base there is no advantageous industrial production in global competition and that reality is what would kill Europe, but also the very idea of the West (besides its energy transition propaganda and its exaggerated post-industrial paradigm).

In such a case, what is the hidden intention: does the Empire intend to undermine its own tradition and expose itself without any reference other than its immediate interest? In such a case, its strategic capacity is reduced to pragmatism without practicality: to put an end to all competition, starting with the immediate circle of influence, jeopardizes the affinity of the allies.

Since the Second World War, Europe has become the appendix of the new power expressed in the dollar, so its relative sovereignty is too much compromised; NATO itself is designed (under the argument of containing communism) to discipline the European states. Proof of this is the attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, as a warning against any unilateral agreement that might contradict the sanctions imposed on Russia; this attack seriously affects the chances of survival, in international competition, of an economic power such as Germany, followed by France.

Jeffrey Sachs has no doubt about Washington’s complicity, when President Sleepy Biden himself sentenced months ago the end of the gas pipeline (the same with Condoleezza Rice and other personalities). The jubilation of a Polish dignitary, thanking the USA for the attack, is not accidental, since with the sabotage to Nord Stream, Poland and Norway effusively inaugurate the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline (whose supply is ridiculous compared to Nord Stream). In addition to this, the Turkish Stream pipeline is also unused, due to the sanctions promoted by the USA. All this indicates a premeditated strategic blow to European countries, threatening the economic and energy stability of Germany and France, above all, but extending to all European countries, which will begin to dispute the energy that the USA can and will allow them to have access to.

The gringo think tanks detailed this war in phases and using all the global institutionality to encircle Russia, so that it will have no choice but to use its strategic military power. So far NATO has been studying Russian capabilities and progressively arming Ukraine; forcing Russia to use non-conventional, i.e. nuclear, weapons is a premeditated calculation that would turn the world (controlled by the Empire) against the Russian Federation. In this way, they would try to isolate the first military power on the planet and distance it from China (also threatened on several fronts, Taiwan, above all, where the war of the semiconductors would be unleashed). For Russia it would already be a matter of survival, in the face of the growing Western inflammation of Russophobia (updated modern racism, as an absolute devaluation of the humanity of the other). That is what the gringo propaganda of the enemy to be annihilated in defense of the “free world” is designed for. This propaganda always appears when crises break out, disseminating the rhetoric of the scapegoat.

In this context, the crisis is shown, once again, as the organizing criterion of the established system. The imperial gamble and its exponential benefits are always unilateral and inevitably generate resistance. If resources were infinite, resistance would be minimal, but the finiteness of life itself makes life itself react to the immoderation of such a gamble (although this may appear as a passive reaction); but in a world-system, resistance becomes manifest, because this “original state” and the crisis made a way of life, constitutes all the actors in cruel competitors, where there are winners and losers as a matter of principle. The “original state” constitutes the system and makes the crisis the necessary condition for stability, because in this way all resistance is interpreted as a “threat to the system”.

Thus, it is the economic system that makes crisis a way of life and drives generalized uncertainty as the engine of the economy. In these conditions, war is the “most rational” for the logic of capitalism, because the only useful thing is business; thus war is the expansive continuity of capital by its most preferred means. That is why investors and the financial sphere in general do not see the war in such a dramatic way but only as a “field of opportunities” (this loss of sense of reality is the common note of today’s financial world).

But this is not just short-sightedness; it is common sense. And that brings us to the initial considerations of this reflection. If the crisis itself enters into crisis, this means that the confusion between system and life no longer allows us to realize that the crisis cannot be infinite and that a possible restart can no longer be interpreted as a “restart of the system” but as the restitution of the conditions of possibility of life, not of the economic system.

In the current civilizational crisis, precipitated by plan-demia and the calculated escalation of a nuclear war, all Eurocentric rhetoric is nothing but an arrogant apology of the modern-liberal spirit, expressed in the imperial mythology in the mouth of Ursula von der Leyen or Josep Borrell, when they celebrate Europe as the “best combination of political freedom, economic prosperity and social cohesion that humanity has built” (threatened by ‘the jungle’)”, when that “jungle” subsidizes, with its own life, the real cost of maintaining it, which is precisely what is threatened by the conflict they themselves inflame (as Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made clear, pointing out “the scandalous statements [of Borrell the gardener, which] demonstrate the degradation of the professional and moral standards of EU diplomacy”).

It is precisely in order to maintain this “combination” that this “original state” expresses the liberal conscience in correspondence to the market as a social paradigm, which it sees as the substitute paradise that the modern world has taken upon itself to impose as the only reference for any definition of humanity. In this sense, for the liberal conscience and for the economic system, what does not constitute a market does not deserve to exist, because only in the center would there be humanity, the rest is “the jungle” (what, in reality, claims Josep Borrell, is a new crusade of good -always the Europoles- against evil -the rest of the world that, in addition, they colonized for centuries-, now described as “the jungle”).

That is why the center-periphery geopolitical design is not only geopolitical; all geopolitics presupposes an ontology, and this, an anthropology. That is why the enemy must be thrown into the limbo of the savage, “the jungle”, to justify its annihilation. This is what racism is for, but no longer as a mere phenotypical discrimination but as an absolute devaluation of the humanity of the other, converted into the enemy needed by the system for its continuous resetting.

In this sense, crisis and war are interrelated in a vicious circle as a fateful reality. All the conceptual taxonomy imposed by modern rationality, naturalized even in the emancipatory bets, see the crisis from the crisis, that is, they assume the crisis as the insurmountable horizon of every bet, that is to say, the crisis is constituted in the labyrinth itself where one cannot get out but only look for a safe haven. In such a situation, the Empire is more lucid (even if this lucidity is macabre): if there is no way out of the crisis, then, we must go deeper into the crisis.

Then, blowing up everything is no longer as insane as one might think, but expresses the inertia of the logic of the crisis itself. When the crisis becomes a way of life, life becomes confused with the crisis, then life is no longer for everyone but only for the winners. But if the crisis becomes a crisis then there are no longer winners and the collapse is no longer only imperial, but provokes the collapse of life. From this perspective, what is being staged in Europe takes on civilizational dimensions not comparable to other past civilizational crises, because the current unipolar systemic collapse, being global, is dragging us to the collapse of life itself, this being the only creative source that makes all possibilities possible.

What reaffirms this certainty is the naturalization of imperial narratives in the social conscience. In this sense, the generation of global panic is very well managed through the argument of threat. The threat, in order to become real, needs to be embodied in order to signal an “enemy” that must be annihilated. But annihilation can only be justified on the basis of its sublimation. The enemy then becomes the scapegoat, whose sacrifice saves and returns us to the order that was altered by disobedience.

With the plan-demic, the argument that rights can and should be violated for “sanitary” reasons has already been justified. The scientific discourse itself, which endorses the global decisions of multilateral organizations, incurred in the aporia that no evidence is necessary anymore, in order to disprove the official narrative. To numb the social conscience, the global institutionality mobilizes all media apparatuses to discredit and censor any dissidence that might question the official narrative. In this way, the threat of totalitarianism is carried out from the very totalitarianism already democratically installed.

This is the end of the world not announced, but already in execution, because the new order already deployed as globalization, no longer constituted the world or the idea of the world that modernity had installed as the place of projection of its great myths. When it was said that capitalism, once the USSR had collapsed, had been discovered as savage capitalism, it was not taken into account that this was the verification of the savage nakedness of a civilization which, in the name of the highest human values, only produced the growing dehumanization of human relations. Without humanity there is no world, not even a global village, because all this presupposes an anthropological centrality that no longer exists. What exists is a capital-centrism and a market-centrism that have cornered human beings and nature into mere objects at the disposal of business.

But business now needs the apocalypse to reboot the system. Accumulation by dispossession has entered its most harmful cycle, with a war led by a neo-Nazism encouraged and financed by the European powers themselves, as a sign of their existential misery.

Everything points to a Russian victory, as long as Putin realizes that neither Europe, nor NATO, nor Washington are rational, i.e. reliable (always manipulating world public opinion to become “guarantors” of the reconstruction of what they destroy). But the apocalyptic reset, even if it does not have nuclear consequences, will have put an end to global coexistence, provoking a planetary dismemberment into parallel worlds which will be confronted in all areas, which not even treaties will be able to remedy. Mistrust is indeed already the epochal note, when the UN itself is incapable of even apparent signs of equanimity, giving rise to its own consummate loss of credibility.

The situation is not comparable to the Cold War, because the moral coordinates of the system had not yet suffered such an evident collapse as what we are facing (not even the ethics of the gang of thieves -as Hinkelammert says- are still standing when they assault each other); not only peace has been undermined but also trust itself, however minimal, basic to any definition of international relations (international law itself is useless for such a pronounced decadence).

What is taking shape is an open struggle for survival, with the dramatic overtones that the modern world itself takes as a “state of nature”; that is to say, the very logic of capitalism would have led us to a far from idyllic past, where progress and development itself ended up being the serpent that devours itself, devouring everything. Within the limits of this modern labyrinth, there would be no way out of the crisis but only to subsist as long as possible.

In that sense, this dystopia and its capacity to put an end to the idea of the world would generate a fateful continuity based on the continuous and open threat of the final war. This would continue to represent a “field of opportunities” for speculative capital, the only definitive parameter that the collapse itself admits: to speculate, as the only way to survive.

The dystopia of parallel worlds confronting each other in continuous hostility describes a demarcation impossible to observe. The crisis itself has brought us to a situation in which economies need today, more than ever, complementarity and reciprocity. We all live in a single shared world; life systems are not alien to one another, they incessantly feed off each other and thus achieve the balance that makes life possible. By the same token, global coexistence is only possible in the correspondence of responsibilities and the democratization of decisions. The idea of a multipolar order would aim at this, but always in the concentric terms of deterrent power, since this is the obligatory option that the emerging powers admit as the only possible world.

The “core and the gap” doctrine, the world of order and the world of chaos, made the Empire the guarantor and the gendarme that administered access to global reserves; but this presupposed the consent, albeit obligatory, of the surviving powers. This is no longer possible. Russia, China and the Asian arc already know that imperialism does not want, under any circumstances, a shared world, even less with “the jungle”; and the European powers only have to calculate ways of survival in the midst of their geopolitical extinction.

If the quantum idea of parallel worlds awakens suggestive possibilities in a metaphysics of the multiverse, in the facticity of a shared world, its staging is disastrous. Not even the idea of a technocratic feudalism can describe a world that is no longer a world but the belligerent global disconnection of an endless state of war (which does not necessarily need to reach total confrontation, the continuous threat is enough for fear to admit everything). In the geopolitics of the current tripolar dis-order, parallel worlds do not constitute a multiverse but the prolonged collapse in the asymptotic curve of the crisis. Therefore, the concept of civilizational crisis as a crisis of rationality needs to be reconceptualized, when the crisis has already become naturalized in the social conscience and rationality is only perceived in its modern secularizing accent.

To transcend this dystopian reality and restore the utopian dimension as a human conditio, we need to challenge the modern-western world regarding the root of all rationality, expressed in the mythical narratives, because these constitute a belief system and in the modern belief system the ethical coordinates of the rational universe are sequestered. To free them means to make it possible to transcend the modern ego, as a subjective correspondence of the objectivity of the world; but, let us be precise, the ego is not the self but the system of self-defense that is activated when the world is experienced as pure hostility, where competition, as a principle of life, portrays survival in all its crudeness, condemning everyone as potential enemies.

This operation is not theoretical, strictly speaking, but rather existential. And it has to do with overcoming the false liberal dichotomy between the individual and the community, between the I and the we. Subject and reality constitute a symbiotic relationship, which generates in the subject an untransferable responsibility that determines him ethically as a creator of life. Therefore, there can be no greater existential alteration, translated into a cultural and civilizational malaise, when a form of life, in the name of life, is, in reality, a death-producing machine.

In this sense, the apocalypse necessary for the “global reset” is something more dramatic than the definitive end, because the parallel worlds (in the only world we have), schismatic and irreconcilable, no longer express a cold war but a new type of war never before experienced. If before the disasters produced by the center were dismissed because they took place in the periphery, now the growing social explosion in Europe will be the detonator to put an end to the fragile stability of the “free world”. In the plans of the reset, the elimination of the world middle class configures the fateful polarization between rich and poor, where the rich are individuals and the poor are entire countries; in such a context, which is already current, even nationalism emerges as a survival policy.

If everything results in pure survival, we will have achieved the hypothetical “state of nature” invented by modernity to impose itself as the supposed culmination of human evolution. A reason divorced from life would have originated this labyrinthine crossroads where it is believed that the crisis is solved with another crisis. That is why the alternative is primarily existential, because reason can only expose as knowledge that which has previously constituted experience in existence. Only a new sensibility could originate a new rationality. A new and necessary rationality of life is only possible by overcoming the crisis as a way of life and leaving behind the confusion between system and life.

Betting on life means betting on the life of everything and everyone. In this lies the culture of life expressed by the indigenous peoples of Abya Yala; in this sense, PachaMama is not simply nature. PachaMama is the culmination of a knowledge that allows us to re-know that everything, absolutely everything, is a subject, that is to say, is a person and, therefore, is sacred and has dignity and deserves respect. And the way of life that is deduced from this re-knowledge is “living well”.