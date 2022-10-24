Strategic Suicide: The Implosion of Europe

Fabrizio Casari

The conflict in Ukraine has had major repercussions in Europe. The EU is certainly weaker today than in February 2022. The crisis is economic, political and identity-related and is caused by an Atlanticist fundamentalism devoid of reason that has annihilated the contours of the Old Continent. The EU has become “collateral damage” in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, stifling the Europeanist dream conceived since its birth.

The Ukrainian conflict has seen it abdicate its role as guarantor of the Minsk Agreements: Europe has shone for its ideological fundamentalism, dusting off from the archives of the 1930s and 1940s the rhetorical arsenal of Russophobia. It has provided the clique in Kiev with the keys to its policy towards Russia, despite the fact that the Zelensky government is a regime with neo-Nazi, corrupt and despotic overtones, founded on the repression of dissent and information, on internal cultural and linguistic apartheid, violator of the Minsk Agreements of which the EU was the guarantor, author of a nine-year-long veritable butchery against the population of the Donbass.

And when one hears the words of the Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, calling to attack the Russian civilian population and to build a wall for immigrants on the border with Russia, one perceives the stench of Nazism, already abundantly present in Poland.

The hardest blow to Europe has been the severing of trade relations with Russia. Surrendering hand and foot to an international raw materials market whose price and supply volatility has been and is the most dangerous element for European energy stability. To think of eliminating dependence on Russian gas by assuming an even greater dependence on countries that are extremely susceptible to political pressure and market speculation is the most ill-advised maneuver.

Moreover, the renunciation of Russian hydrocarbons nips in the bud the possibility of a post-pandemic economic recovery. The cessation of gas and oil purchases from Moscow implies an increase of more than 500% in energy expenditure, which weighs on the EU coffers and which, for at least five years, will be both the reason for a progressive depreciation of the Euro and the greatest impediment to development and the reduction of poverty on a continental scale, which affects 22% of the population.

The repercussions on foreign policy are also evident: the EU, with the break with Moscow, has chosen to renounce its political, commercial and security influence in the Eurasian sphere, to reduce its understanding with China and to limit its capacity of influence in the countries of North Africa.

This last feature, also strategic, refers to the assumptions of a European army, which was supposed to represent the foreign policy and strategic interests of the EU. Well, the assumptions in this respect have definitely collapsed with the Ukrainian crisis; with the handover of the political representation and the war apparatus to NATO, the funeral of military Europe is taking place.

In this last aspect there are two mistaken convictions: one is to believe that the United States can defeat Russia and China, reducing them to regional powers incapable of counteracting Washington’s global dominance. The other, equally mistaken, sees in the military might of the United States the protective umbrella of the entire West.

Neither the first nor the second is useful; in its history the United States has lost every war in which it has been involved and they have decided what to do and when to do it solely and exclusively according to their own particular interests and not those of the West as a whole. The latest example is the flight from Kabul without even notifying the European military commanders.

Finally, the disagreements within the EU have called into question one of the fundamental issues of the Brussels decision-making mechanisms: the unanimous vote required for the adoption of measures. True, this is the symbolic element of the unity of the continent, but the Atlanticist mystique provides for rules of variable geometry: when they are convenient, they are respected, when they are not, they are ignored, when they risk defeat, they are altered.

Euthanasia for a historic gamble

In more general terms, the role of military cobelligerence that the EU decided to play in the Ukrainian conflict, which has reached levels of submission never before seen, stems from the total political dependence on Washington’s will.

Washington succeeded in forcing Europe to break off relations with Russia; it has condemned the EU to dependence on the United States in the field of energy; it has plunged the European economy into a deep crisis, thus weakening an important competitor on the markets; it has restored the gap between the dollar and the euro; it has deepened the differences and collision with Beijing.

In short, it has created the conditions for Brussels to enter the besieged fortress of the West, forcing it to embrace the cause of American unilateralism which, incidentally, does not defend European interests at all.

Seen from Brussels, the picture has become a distressing prospect: the world’s richest market has become a protectorate. To the historical definition of Europe as an economic giant, a political dwarf and a military worm, has been added that of nonexistent identity. The strategic suicide is consummated, yesterday’s colonizers are today’s colonized.