Dirty Bomb, Destruction of Kakhovka Dam: The Dangerous Games of Ukraine

Christelle Néant

For several days the threat of the use of a dirty bomb or the destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Ukraine has caused an extremely dangerous rise in tensions. By letting Kiev do whatever it wants, even the worst war crimes and terrorist acts, the West encourages Ukraine to continue playing with fire, at the risk of causing a disaster that would cross the country’s borders.

On October 23, 2022, the Russian Minister of Defense spoke by telephone with the Ministers of Defense of the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey. Sergei Choïgou addressed the situation in Ukraine, and above all expressed Russia’s concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a dirty bomb ( conventional bomb surrounded by radioactive materials which will be dispersed during the explosion ).

The next day, the head of the NRBC risk protection troops ( Russian Biological and Chemical Radiological Nuclear ), Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, held a press conference on the risk of a provocation by Ukraine using a dirty bomb. The goal is to try to isolate Moscow on the international scene by masquerading Russia as a terrorist state that has used nuclear weapons against a country that does not have them.

But in my opinion it is not the only goal sought both by Kiev, by London, Washington, or even Brussels. A provocation with the dirty bomb would allow Ukraine to secure Western support for weapons and money, by strengthening anti-Russian propaganda in the West, and by serving as a diversion from the growing social tensions which are becoming problematic in Europe.

The monstrous rise in energy bills following sanctions against Russia and the sabotage of Nord Stream is becoming a major problem for European governments which are now facing demonstrations against the higher energy prices and against support for Ukraine ( people who understand that both are linked ). And Kiev fully understands that at some point Western governments will have to face a choice: try to ease social tensions by reducing or even stopping military and financial aid to Ukraine, or risk facing serious internal disturbances which could cause uncontrollable chaos or even the fall of responsible governments ( which would lead to the same consequence as the choice n ° 1 ).

In addition, in the United States, the mid-term elections are approaching and the results are bad for Joe Biden, whose state of health is deteriorating visibly ( after shaking hands with invisible people, he falls asleep and flouts headless sentences during his interviews ). As a result, Republicans have a chance to win these ( elections, the latest polls give them a slight lead over the Democrats ), thereby changing the country’s political balance. Some of the Republicans want to reduce aid to Ukraine.

If we look at all this, it becomes obvious that the Ukrainian authorities must do something spectacular to divert the attention of the Western populations from the consequences of their countries’ support for Ukraine and justify the maintenance or even the increase in financial and military aid to Kiev.

For this, Ukraine has two possibilities. First option: destroy the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, causing the flooding of a large part of Kherson and the surrounding localities, and thus cutting off Russian troops from their reinforcements, to try to recover the city and thus obtain a brilliant military victory which it can use medically to obtain more weapons and more money. Aware of the risk that the Ukrainian army will implement this plan, the Russian authorities have called on the civilians of Kherson to evacuate the city to avoid victims in the event of a flood, and started to empty the tank to reduce potential damage.

And for those who would think that such a plan seems delusional, and that the Ukrainian authorities would not go so far, here is a screenshot of two posts from Telegram chain of 35e FAU brigade ( Ukrainian Armed Forces ).

Translation: « Noah’s deluge arrives » ( Скоро будет Ноев потоп ) then « Learn to swim » ( Учитесь плавать ). I think it is difficult to make it clearer as a message. Especially since at the same time, the bombing of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by the Ukrainian army continues.

On October 24, the Ukrainian army fired 19 American Himars missiles at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. Fortunately 16 were intercepted and the remaining three did not inflict critical damage on the hydroelectric plant. But it is clear that the Ukrainian army will continue these bombings until the desired result is obtained, just as it continues to bomb and try to regain control of the Zaporojié nuclear power plant.

Which brings us to the second option Kiev could use to his advantage: using a dirty bomb to accuse Russia of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. If this plan seems even crazier than the first, it should not be excluded on the pretext of its apparent madness. Because if the use of a dirty bomb by Ukraine would inevitably cause death or pollution of part of its territory, these are not blocking parameters for the Ukrainian authorities. I remind you that ’in 2020, a Ukrainian deputy had also offered to use dirty bombs against Russia and Hungary.

Another reminder, in April 2022, Ukraine bombed Kramatorsk which is under his control, while civilians evacuated the city by train, causing a real bloodbath. Ukrainian army bombed August 11 2022 a Donetsk brewery causing ammonia to leak, regardless of the consequences for civilians or the environment for a second.

For months, the Ukrainian army bombs residential areas of Donbass cities with missiles containing « Petal » mines which have already killed one and injured 80 civilians, including three children. Not to mention repeated terrorist attacks who have claimed many lives among innocent civilians ( the latest in Kherson killed a passerby ).

Finally, in eight months of conflict, the Ukrainian army bombed 29 times, and attacked the Zaporojié nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, 10 times with drones, never worry about the catastrophic consequences that such attacks could have, including for civilians and territories under Ukrainian control !

These few non-exhaustive examples clearly show that Ukraine does not back down from any method, even the dirtiest, or the most inhuman, if it serves its interests. Consequently, the information transmitted by the Russian Ministry of Defense has cause for concern.

« According to the information available, two Ukrainian organizations have been ordered directly to create a dirty bomb. The work is in its final phase. In addition, we have information on contacts between the office of the President of Ukraine and representatives of the United Kingdom regarding the possible reception of technologies for the creation of nuclear weapons », said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

It must be remembered that Ukraine has everything it needs to create a dirty bomb, between the three nuclear power plants still active and which are under its control in Rovno, Khmelnitski and Youjnooukraïnsk ( whose storage pools contain up to 1,500 tonnes of enriched uranium ), and the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant ( where there are more than 22,000 nuclear fuel assemblies ). Ukraine also has more than 50,000 m ³ of radioactive waste, and an extraction and processing company, which extracts up to 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore per year from several mines located in the Kirovograd region.

Scientifically, the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology has been involved in the nuclear program of the USSR, and several test systems, including the Hurricane thermonuclear systems, are still operating there. In addition, the Nuclear Research Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kiev has a BBP-M reactor, which is used for research involving the use of high-level radioactive materials. This second institute, which would be involved with the Eastern extraction and processing company, in the Kiev dirty bomb project, according to the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukraine plans to pass the use of its dirty bomb for the explosion of a low-power Russian nuclear warhead containing highly enriched uranium in its charge. The goal is that the presence of radioactive isotopes in the air be recorded by the sensors of the international surveillance system installed in Europe, and to accuse Russia of using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

For now, the Western countries contacted yesterday by the Russian Minister of Defense are playing blind, pretending not to see the actions of Ukraine, just as they don’t « see » not the bombing of the Ukrainian army against Donbass civilians for eight years. Except that there their pseudo blindness could have consequences of a completely different level.

Result, on October 24, 2022 the Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense, Valery Gerassimov, has had telephone interviews with the British Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Antony Radakin, regarding the possible use by Ukraine of a dirty bomb. Russia has also said it wants to raise this issue at the UN.

It remains to be hoped that these steps will push Ukraine to give up its provocation ( as other denunciations of future provocations may have prevented many of these in the Donbass in eight years from war ), and that the West will understand that this is an insurmountable red line whose violation could have terrible consequences for itself.