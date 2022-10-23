Nicaragua in Latin America: The Invisible and Reality

Stephen Sefton

In Nicaragua, the population lives the reality of the country’s revolutionary development, of the democratization of the economy, of the modernization of health and education systems, of the transformation of infrastructure and a dynamic reaffirmation of culture, identity and national dignity. However, abroad and in the same region, these tremendous socio-economic victories are practically invisible in the media. It can be instructive to look at this reality in a careful way.

In a recent interview, comrade Minister Iván Acosta observed that Nicaragua “ is one of the countries that grew the most, we grew 8.3% combined in the pandemic years, which is the highest growth in Central America, one of the largest in all of Latin America and probably internationally. ” The data cited by the Minister are endorsed by international financial institutions. Similarly, Both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration confirm that Nicaragua is among the best countries in terms of executing their respective loan portfolios. Now also, the Financial Action Task Force has valued Nicaragua as a money laundering free country.

A study in May 2021 by the World Health Organization and the University of Oxford included Nicaragua among the ten safest countries for travelers in relation to Covid-19. Nicaragua was the only Latin American country on the list. Nicaragua has the most extensive and best equipped public health system in Central America. Construction of six more major hospitals is expected to be completed in the coming months. Nicaragua has just inaugurated the first pmedicinal oxygen lanta in Central America. The National Reference Diagnostic Center is one of the pioneering laboratories of molecular biology in Latin America, second in the region. In Nicaragua, public health care is free.

Education in the public system from preschool and primary to secondary is also free, as is vocational education offered in the extensive national network of schools of the National Technological Institute. Public universities guarantee equitable access to higher education for all high school students. Every year, more than a million school packages are delivered to students across the country. Food is distributed to guarantee a daily school snack to more than 1.2 million students, in a country with a population of 6.5 million.

Nicaragua is among the first countries in the world to have gender equality. It is among the first countries with the highest citizen security in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the best road network in Central America. About two million families are legally safer from receiving title to their property from the government. The country generates 70% of its electrical energy from renewable sources with an electrical system coverage greater than 99% nationwide. The government maintains subsidies for the price of oil and its derivatives, for land and water public transport, and for electricity.

Nicaragua has the most advanced and democratic Autonomy system of Indigenous Peoples in Latin America with more than 30% of the national territory entitled on behalf of 23 indigenous and Afro-descendant communities. It is a practically self-sufficient country in food production. Its food security initiatives include programs such as the Productive Bonus and the CRISSOL solidarity program for basic grains, which are carried out by more than 200,000 producers. With the women’s credit program, Usura Cero, more than 115,000 women a year improve the standard of living of their families.

One might think that this tremendous social and economic success of the President People of the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua would be of great interest and general admiration at the regional and continental level. But it is not like that. Of course, within Nicaragua, all these socio-economic victories are known and lived day by day by the population. The victories of the President People in Nicaragua are also recognized, although generally with a low profile, by the respective corresponding international institutions, such as the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ), UNICEF and UNESCO among others.

The key is that, to achieve these victories, Nicaragua has overcome centuries of colonial oppression. Then, after the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution in 1979, an endless campaign of harassment and aggression was unleashed by the United States and its allies. Hence comes the systematic communicational and institutional campaign to denigrate, belittle, undermine and ignore the unquestionable, outstanding success of the government policies of President Commander Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.

It is a psychological warfare machinery not only for the regional and international media. It is also a propaganda offensive spread by the proliferation of NGOs, by the academic industry of social sciences, and by institutions such as the OAS or the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and various instances of the European Union. All these instances have abandoned the most basic rules of reporting in good faith.

Genuine reporting is based on first-hand good faith testimony, the use of reliable documentation and data, an adequate corroboration process, recognition of contrary narratives and a constant effort to allow readers to decide for themselves. In the case of Nicaragua, as with Cuba and Venezuela, these norms have been replaced by a ruthless campaign of lies, omissions, arbitrariness, permanent bias and open manipulation. Perhaps the most emblematic case of this abandonment of good faith on the part of almost all sources of information in Latin America, among many others, It was the beginning of the failed coup d’état in Nicaragua in April 2018.

In Nicaragua, we all remember that the initial pretext of violent protests was the reform of the Social Security Law, which was distorted and misrepresented in such a way that the vast majority of people ended up believing the absurdity that private companies wanted to defend the rights of pensioners and and the workers. In fact, the Higher Council for Private Enterprise ( COSEP ) wanted to raise the retirement age from 60 to 65, eliminate the minimum pension and the reduced pension, the Christmas bonus and the maintenance of the value of pensions. They wanted to double the number of quotas in order to receive a pension from 750 to 1500 and proposed the privatization of the clinics of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute ( INSS ).

Regional and international sources of information completely suppressed this reality and lied about government proposals, which were truly: a gradual increase in the employer’s contribution of 3.25% and of workers of 0.75%; that people with high wages pay a quota proportional to their income; increase the government contribution to the public sector by 1.25%; keep the number of weekly installments for a pension at 750; keep the pension reduced and the pension minimum; keep the Christmas bonus and the maintenance of the value; guarantee complete INSS medical care for retired people in exchange for a 5% pension fee; and not privatize INSS clinics.

However, if one reads virtually any newspaper or academic article or even the cynical false summaries from the OAS, the UN, or the European Union, all allege that it was the Nicaraguan government’s attack on taxpayer rights to the INSS that sparked protests in April 2018. This remains the dominant narrative that prevails in almost all of the material one finds about the failed 2018 coup in Nicaragua. In fact, what sparked the protests was a campaign for regime change promoted, financed, and led by the United States and its European allies. At that time in 2018, the only means that sought the truth was Telesur, thanks to the initiative of its director Patricia Villegas, who consulted with the Sandinista media to find out the truth.

Otherwise, almost all other media at the Latin American level, from the entire ideological spectrum, They swallowed the stupid lie that private companies and NGOs financed by the United States wanted to defend the INSS in Nicaragua in favor of the working class and pensioners. This is just one example among the clearest of the phenomenon of wholesale abandonment of basic reporting standards by the vast majority of information sources in Latin America in relationship to Nicaragua. The word “ pathetic ” does not come close to describing this collapse of moral and intellectual integrity at the continental level.

In the same way, the vast majority of information sources in the region and internationally speak of “ political prisoners ” to refer to people in Nicaragua who received direct money or indirectly from various foreign governments and committed, among other crimes, the crimes of: misappropriation and retention; money, property and asset laundering; abusive management and ideological falsehood. All are crimes punishable by the Penal Code that dates back to 2007 when it was approved by a legislation controlled by right-wing parties. Furthermore, almost all of these people managed abroad in favor of illegal coercive measures by foreign powers against their own country, a crime of criminal treason punishable in practically every country in the world.

Here in Nicaragua, we have true first-line genuine reporters in the Sandinista media. But they are excluded as sources of information at the Latin American and international levels under the pretext that they are means related to the government. As if the lazy, dishonest and incompetent journalism that prevails in the region is not bought by the respective corporate and government interests, like the NGO industrial complex or the academic industry of the social sciences, bought and accommodated in the disinformation network manipulated by corrupt companies and institutions that predominate in the region and that respond to the interests of their western masters.

The vast majority of information sources in the region do not investigate anything in good faith, but rather seek what they prefer to find. Indeed they are merely a few more despicable actors in the recycled Western psychological warfare through an infinite feedback loop which they also feed on their false reporting. These are the main sources of information production and distribution in Latin America and the Caribbean and, incidentally, in the West in general. In the case of Nicaragua, they occupy sources almost completely financed by the American and European governments and have the gall to call them independent.

So Nicaragua faces a system designed to make the victories of the Sandinista Popular Revolution invisible, and to the extent possible also belittle the achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela and the Cuban Revolution. However, even if it is late, reality prevails because the truth continues to exist behind the virtual phantasmagoria created by false sources of information. So, to the same extent that the radical democracy of the Cuban Revolution and the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela are defeating the economic blockade, psychological and political of the West and its local pawns, so will the revolution of the President People in Nicaragua.