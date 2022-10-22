Sudan: The Military Push for an Agreement that Grants Them Imunity Reduces Prospects for Peace

The agreement provides for the appointment of a non-military Head of state, and a prime minister chosen by civilians in exchange for immunity from prosecution

The chances of ending the political crisis are minimal because negotiations took place between parts of civilian and military components and there are disagreements between armies and military entities

While efforts for a political settlement in Sudan are continuing, street demonstrations against military rule continue, as an upcoming agreement to resolve the crisis has not affected their enthusiasm, reflecting that the chances of a solution are still slim after negotiations were limited to civilian components only.

Khartoum-the Sudanese army and a group of opposition forces are close to reaching an agreement, mediated by the United States, aimed at resolving the political crisis witnessed in Sudan since last year, while sources revealed that the expected settlement granted the army commanders immunity from judicial prosecution.

The proposed agreement stipulates that the army agrees to appoint a non-military Head of state and a prime minister chosen by civilians, while granting a form of independence and immunity to the army from prosecution, concessions that would cancel the obligations contained in the constitutional document written after the fall of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Bloomberg quoted the US State Department as saying that the agreement being drafted could help “form a transitional, inclusive, civilian-led government that is widely accepted”. The ministry added that the Sudanese government” must be civilian-led, and provide justice, prosperity, and peace, “stressing that”military rule is not, and will not be, sustainable”.

The talks held in recent weeks witnessed direct negotiations between the army and the opposition “forces of freedom and Change” coalition, according to insiders, including diplomats.

Knowledgeable people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the talks arranged by the quartet on Sudan “quad” were held mainly at the residence of Sudanese army commander Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, who has the support of political parties. Shihab Ibrahim, spokesman for the forces of freedom and Change Alliance, said that the quartet facilitated talks with a military delegation including Al-Burhan and his Deputy, Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, commander of the Rapid Support forces.

As a starting point for the agreement, a proposed new transitional constitution drafted by the Sudanese Bar Association was used, although elements were added that included concessions in favor of the military. The draft transitional constitution also provides for the integration of the Rapid Support forces into the regular army.

UN Horn of Africa envoy Volker Peretz said in televised remarks last week that the political factions had “reached a common understanding ” on the formation of a transitional civilian government, with elections scheduled within two years.

Sudanese finance minister Jibril Ibrahim, in an interview with Bloomberg, noted that there are talks on the formation of a broad-based and inclusive government, and the withdrawal of the army from politics. “We hope that we will reach an agreement not between the activists and the military, but between the political entities of the country,”Ibrahim said.

A member of the Executive Office of the forces of freedom and change in Sudan, Khaled Omar Youssef, said Monday that the current learned of the acceptance of the military component of the transitional constitution prepared by the Bar Association as the basis for arrangements for the transfer of power to civilians, describing it as a “positive step”.

Sudanese sources said that the tripartite mechanism, which includes the United Nations, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on development “IGAD”, and plays the role of mediator in ending the political crisis in Sudan, received on Thursday the text of the agreement reached by the chairman of the sovereign Council Abdul Fattah al-Burhan with the forces of freedom and change.

The sources added that the tripartite mechanism will work on the task of facilitating the consensus process between the Sudanese, in the first “serious moves” towards a “comprehensive agreement” between the two sides, as a step towards resolving the political crisis that the country has been witnessing since the twenty-fifth of October 2021.

Since the measures taken by the Sudanese army commander Abdul Fattah al-Burhan in October 2021, Sudan has been witnessing political and economic unrest, and thousands of Sudanese regularly demonstrate in the capital and other cities to demand the return of civilian rule and accountability for the killers of demonstrators, while the Sudan Central doctors committee estimates that at least 100 people have died and dozens have been injured.

Last Saturday, Al-Burhan said that the current indicators bode well for the imminent arrival of reconciliation in the country with the participation of political and community forces and peace parties. In a statement, the sovereign council quoted Al-Burhan as saying, during a speech at a forum for African peace and security in Ethiopia, that these indicators come despite the “great challenges and complications”faced by the transitional phase in Sudan.

“All this strengthens the guarantees that ensure the stability of the transitional period and the formation of a civilian government that will run the country, create the climate and take the necessary measures to hold free and fair elections by the end of the transitional period,”he added. Al-Burhan reiterated the withdrawal of the military institution from the political debate and full-time to perform its basic tasks of protecting the security and sovereignty of the country.

The existing settlement collides with the strong reaction of the Communist Party, which threatened to thwart the new understandings, and this constitutes the general position of the party and the Resistance Committees, which are determined to overthrow the settlement and the coup, while the Central Council for freedom and change is convinced that this opposition will not affect the success of the talks and end the coup situation, and the Resistance Committees are closely following what is happening in the talks, and it is not impossible to convince them of what is being reached.

The reality indicates that the chances of ending the political crisis are slim because the negotiations took place between parts of the civilian and military components, and there are differences between the armies and military entities, as well as the situation for the civilian forces, which are fragmented into different currents.

The absence of some active forces, led by the Resistance Committees and the Communist Party, who insist on sticking to the three terms (no negotiations, no partnership, no legitimacy), along with the lack of clarity about the vision of the armed movements that will accept a settlement that guarantees their continuation in the power structures and adherence to the Juba peace agreement signed by the Revolutionary Front and the transitional authority.

As efforts for a political settlement continue in Khartoum, thousands of Sudanese demonstrated Friday against the “military rule” a year after the Burhan coup that put an end to the democratic transition process.

In Khartoum, thousands of demonstrators chanted “the people want the overthrow of the regime”. In the city of Omdurman on the West Bank of the Nile, where security forces fired tear gas, protesters chanted “soldiers to barracks” in reference to their demand for civilian rule.

Protesters also chanted “No to tribalism” and “no To Racism”, the day after two bloody days in the southern Blue Nile state. Clashes between the Hausa and rival tribes resumed in this agricultural state bordering Ethiopia, resulting in 150 dead, including women, children and the elderly, and 86 people were injured.

The security vacuum caused by the coup, especially after the termination of the mission of the UN peacekeeping force in the region following the signing of a peace agreement between armed factions and the central government in 2020, led to the return of tribal conflicts over land, water and pasture. The governor of South Sudan’s Blue Nile State declared a state of emergency on Friday and gave security forces full powers to stop tribal fighting that has killed 150 people in two days.

According to a decree issued by Ahmed mayor Badi, he “declares a state of emergency throughout the Blue Nile region for thirty days”. He also instructed local police, army and intelligence officials, as well as the Rapid Support forces, to”intervene with all available means to stop the tribal fighting”.

