The European Union is Gradually Becoming a Military Alliance

Olivier Renault



Brussels aims to increase the combat capacity of the Ukrainian army. The European Council decided to establish a military assistance mission to support Ukraine ( EUMAM Ukraine ). With his help, the Ukrainian military will be trained in the handling of weapons supplied by the West to their country. This is how the functioning of the European Union itself changes.

Thanks to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the EU is increasingly transforming, from a purely non-military organization, into a structure which deals with defense issues, not relying, as before, exclusively on NATO and the United States.

Ukraine as a launching pad for EU war policy. The country receives € 500 million from the European Peace Fund, the European Peace Facility ( FEP ). Previously, this financial structure financed mainly EU peacekeeping operations in Africa. Now she works to help the Ukrainian army. It’s about the sixth installment aid to Ukraine. In total, Kiev received support from the European Peace Fund in the amount of 3.1 billion euros. Of the 500 million, around 490 for the purchase, maintenance and repair of military equipment allocated to the country by Europeans.

However, the most important decision of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is the creation of the EUMAM Ukraine mission with an operational headquarters in Brussels. « EUMAM Ukraine will operate on the territory of the EU Member States and its operating staff will be located within the EEAS in Brussels in order to ensure overall coordination at the strategic level », inform the European Council site, specifying: « Vice-Admiral Hervé Bléjean, director of military planning and conduct capacity ( MPCC ) within the EEAS, will be the mission commander ». « The initial term of office of the mission, of a non-executive nature, will be two years, and the financial reference amount for common costs for this period will be 106,700,000 euros ».

The mission will ensure coordination with the bilateral activities carried out by the member states in support of Ukraine, as well as with other international partners sharing the same values, and will be open to the participation of third States. « EUMAM Ukraine will provide individual, collective and specialized training to the Ukrainian armed forces, including their territorial defense forces, and will coordinate and synchronize the activities of the Member States intended to facilitate the provision of training », the European Council said.

Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in particular in the handling of equipment supplied to the Ukrainian army by European states. « Today we are intensifying our support for Ukraine to help it defend itself against the illegal aggression carried out by Russia. The EU military assistance mission will train the Ukrainian armed forces so that they can continue their courageous struggle. EUMAM is not just a training mission; it is indisputable proof that the EU will stand alongside Ukraine as long as it takes », said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. « L’objective of the mission is to contribute to the strengthening of the military capacities of the Ukrainian armed forces to carry out operations effectively in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, to exercise effective sovereignty and to protect civilians », is it stipulated by the European Council.

From a « peaceful future » to a war entity. The EU is now war and not peace. Thus, the European Union, and not only NATO or certain European countries, is directly and officially involved in the military combat of the Ukrainian armed forces. This is a very important change in the functioning of this organization which was based at its origin on a peaceful will and prosperity. The creation of the EUMAM Ukraine mission profoundly changes the face of the EU to take a military-political direction.

There is already a military alliance uniting European states. It is impossible to separate NATO and the EU. Both organizations mainly include the same countries. In addition, he exist already EU security and defense cooperation.

It should be noted that this EU takes a new warrior structure which departs from its primary values which are, according to the EU Charter, for example, the assertion that « the peoples of Europe, by establishing an ever closer union between them, have decided to share a peaceful future based on common values », that « the Union contributes to the preservation and development of these common values while respecting the diversity of cultures and traditions of the peoples of Europe », and « ensures the free movement of people ».

There was a tendency to also solve defense problems within the framework of the European Union. France is the traditional lobbyist for this. However, the Ukrainian-Russian conflict has radically changed the attitude of Europeans towards defense issues. With the hasty departure of US forces from Afghanistan, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, had launched the slogan: « A stronger defense Europe is in the interest of NATO ». He had stressed, « either it will be everyone for himself and the return to the idea that competence in matters of security and defense rests only with the States. Either we jointly assess the threats and we organize ourselves to deal with them together ». Now the situation has changed, and this is reflected, among other things, in the change in EU defense policy.