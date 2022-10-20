Russia’s 300,000-Strong Mobilization: Facts and Fiction

Russia’s mobilization continues preparing and deploying soldiers in support of military operations against Ukraine. The Western media, including the New York Times, is attempting to portray the mobilization as a disaster. However – even other sources in the West admit that many of the problems pointed out are shared by all nations mobilizing (including Ukraine) and that Russia will adapt as the process continues.

