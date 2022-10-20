Remembering Muammar Qaddafi

A Sad Day, but a Good Day !!

October 20, 2011 the martyred commander and his heroic comrades made their appointment with real testimony and not the fake testimony issued by the guarantees of the sheikhs of sedition and delusion, a day when a historical precedent was recorded that the enemies collectively and in solidarity assassinated prisoners in cold blood.

After the fall of Tripoli in the hands of NATO forces and their agents coordinated with fragments of a society of criminals and terrorists, the leadership of the revolution withstood a legendary steadfastness in the first and last Sirte Rabat, and faced an unprecedented siege and round-the-clock shelling from land, sea and air, and the heroes recorded epics that will be immortalized by Libyan history and recorded in letters of light as written by those heroes with their pure bright blood.

When Al Jazeera and its sister channels, CNN and its followers, were putting the final frills on the bloody scenario that was carried out in Libya, Sarkozy, Clinton and Cameron were eagerly waiting to hear the news they had wanted to hear for decades, the news of Gaddafi’s assassination!! They expected that by doing so, they would be turning the page on the struggle against colonialism and imperialism.

Yes, October 20, 2011 is a landmark moment in the history of the popular resistance to colonialism, in which, for the first time in modern history, the commander and the minister of Defense were martyred with a handful of heroes in a confrontation that was unequaled. Modern history has never recorded that a revolutionary leader was killed fighting enemies with weapons, and on October 20, colonialism was able to break the last rings of resistance in the world to devote itself to drawing maps to achieve its interests.

The directors tried to arrange a play in a hurry, to portray the heroic leader as hiding in an unworthy place, and entrusting their subordinate boys to morally humiliate him and physically assault him, but the most terrible scene was an attempt to portray him to the world as a leader hated by his people, so they exposed his immaculate body and the scoundrels stood before his imprisoned corpse wrapped in pride.

Today, October 20, 2022, Gaddafi and his comrades are alive and being carried by the revolutionary masses everywhere in their hearts. Gaddafi’s National biography is a beacon that illuminates the way for all resisters all over the world, and the unknown graves of leader Muammar Gaddafi and his comrades have become known in every Libyan village and every city.

Today, October 20, 2022, Libyans learned with certainty that what Gaddafi had said for years was not a deception in order to stay in power or in order to monopolize power, as the enemies were claiming, and they learned the truth about tyranny, injustice, abuse, violation of sanctities and defilement – those ugly qualities that the enemies tried to attach to the leader and the historical Al-Fatah revolution and its heroic soldiers of free officers, Revolutionary Committees and the Revolutionary Guard, and they learned the truth of those whom Gaddafi accused of being enemies of the people while they were lying about being anti-Gaddafi for the benefit of the people. And Libyans learned very clearly the meaning of the heresy of those who destroy and enslave a country under the cover of religion.

Yes, it was a heavy price paid by the Libyan people before they realized these things, but it is the will of the all-knowing God.

Libya, after more than ten lean years after the assassination of Gaddafi, does not need propaganda. No Libyan has been unaffected by the pain of the Nakba, including those who sparked it, chaos in every sense of the word, fear, hunger knocking on the doors of Libyans, migration, displacement, kidnapping, not to mention the power outages, scarcity of funds, loss of goods, and the collapse of services. But the most harmful thing is the loss of prestige and dignity, Libya’s hand over for grabs to thieves and, the tampering of major and minor countries, the humiliation of Libyans in their country and in their travels.

On October 20, 2022, we can say that the international conspiracy against leader Muammar Gaddafi and the Al-Fatah revolution has failed!! And getting out of their tracks is only a matter of time!! The patience of the Libyans and the courage of the men the Armed Forces, the security services and the National Revolutionary formations will bury the Nakba, God willing.

On this day, filled with great sadness over the loss of our heroic leaders and brave comrades, I have nothing but mercy to show to them, and we pray to God to bless them with his peace of the Prophet and friends, and to inspire us to continue the national revolutionary march until the Libyan people triumph over strife.

My message today is to those who have been seduced by the demons of humanity in America, France, Britain, Italy and Turkey, and dependant countries, the youth manipulated by the will of subordinate families, to carefully review their accounts and come to their senses, because neither the heavily armed fleets of the West nor Erdogan’s troops and mercenaries have benefited them, and the repressions they have practiced against their people will not enable them to rule Libya and control its proud people, and they will not escape the anger of the people aspiring to real freedom, the freedom tasted at the dawn of September.

Glory to the heroic martyrs.

Glory to the patient and steadfast detainees.

Freedom for the homeland and sovereignty for the people.

Nasser Saeed

Spokesperson

Libyan People’s National Movement

Source

Unofficial Translation